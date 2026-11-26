Of 173 popular Amazon products also sold at other US shops, 23% were cheaper at another shop, 17% cost the same and 60% were cheapest on Amazon. November 25, 2026.

When Amazon was beaten, the cheaper offer was at an independent shop in 56% of cases, on eBay or another marketplace in 23%, at a big retailer in 13% and on the brand's own website in 8%.

On identical products also sold by Walmart itself, Walmart was cheaper than a third-party seller's Amazon price 19.0% of the time and cheaper than Amazon's own price 7.0% of the time.

A November 2026 study found a lower price elsewhere for 23% of popular Amazon products also sold at other US shops, most often at independent online stores.

- Nikola Cosic, founder, LogimuBELGRADE, SERBIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logimu, a product-data API for Amazon and Walmart, has published a study of how Amazon's prices compare with other US online shops on the same products. Of 173 popular Amazon products that were also sold at other US shops, 23% had a lower price at another shop, a median 11% below Amazon's price.The study looked up 937 popular Amazon US products, each in the top 3,000 of its category's Best Sellers ranking and showing at least "100+ bought in past month", on other US online shops on November 25, 2026. Each offer was confirmed as the same product by barcode, or by brand and model with the pack size checked, and compared with Amazon's buy-box price read within 24 hours. 339 products had an Amazon price that close in time, and 173 of them were also sold elsewhere.The findings:1. Cheaper elsewhere. 23% of the products found at other shops were cheaper at another shop, 17% cost the same within 1%, and on 60% Amazon was the cheapest by more than 1%.2. Independent shops. When Amazon was beaten, the cheaper offer was at an independent shop on its own website in 56% of cases, on eBay or another marketplace in 23%, at a big retailer or chain in 13% and on the brand's own website in 8%. Big retailers rarely undercut Amazon: 6% of their offers were lower.3. The size of the gap. The median saving was 11%, or $1.99, and a quarter of the cheaper offers were 24% or more below Amazon's price. 14 of the 173 products had an offer at least 20% below Amazon's price, the range in which buying elsewhere to resell on Amazon can cover marketplace fees.4. Who sells on Amazon. On 8,715 identical products also sold by Walmart itself and priced the same day, Walmart was cheaper than a third-party seller's Amazon price 19.0% of the time and cheaper than Amazon's own price 7.0% of the time. Third-party sellers pay Amazon a referral fee, 15% on most categories; Amazon pays none on its own sales.5. Walmart. On 20,749 products sold on both Amazon and Walmart, the two prices were within 1% of each other 52% of the time."Amazon is usually the cheapest place to buy a popular product, but not always. When it is not, the lower price tends to sit on a small shop that few shoppers think to check."The offers were found with Logimu's web offers lookup, which takes an Amazon ASIN, a UPC or EAN barcode, or a Walmart item ID and returns the same product's offers on other US shops, each with how the match was confirmed and the price read from the shop's own page. The team behind Logimu is also preparing a Webotee plugin that will help shoppers, Amazon sellers and analysts find the best price for an Amazon product.Prices in the study are item prices, without shipping, tax or membership fees. The sample covers popular Amazon products, where Amazon is strongest, and the lookups ran two days before Black Friday. The full study, its method and a live demo are at logimu/is-amazon-cheaper.About LogimuLogimu provides product and market data APIs for e-commerce. Its warehouse holds more than 40 million products observed across 11 Amazon marketplaces and Walmart US, with prices, stock, rankings and seller activity, and its API reads live offers, deals, Best Sellers and search pages at request time and finds the same product on other US shops. It serves developers, sellers, analysts and AI applications through a self-serve API at logimu. Logimu is a service of CP Development doo. More at .

NIKOLA COSIC

CP Development d.o.o.

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Logimu Data: 23% of Popular Amazon Products Were Cheaper at Another US Shop News Provided By CP Development d.o.o. November 26, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail, Technology



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