Thinking bigger than a province: REVEL Realty sets its sights on a 2027 national expansion, bringing its distinct brand culture and entrepreneurial platform across Canada.

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage founders Ryan & Nicki Serravalle, who are spearheading the company's upcoming expansion across Canada.

Distinguishing itself as a modern media and marketing brand rather than a traditional brokerage, REVEL equips agents with in-house creative assets like REVEL Style Magazine, REVUP education, and RevAccess commission tools.

Through its REVEL Cares initiative, the brokerage ties business expansion directly to grassroots charitable giving and local partnerships. A community-first standard it plans to carry into new provinces.

Representing a network of over 500 real estate professionals across Ontario, REVEL's collaborative culture and agent-led leadership events form the blueprint for its upcoming national rollout.

Following rapid Ontario growth to 45+ offices and 500+ agents, REVEL Realty announces plans to expand its independent, culture-first brokerage nationwide.

- Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL Realty Inc.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the onset, REVEL has recognized the difference between building a real estate brokerage and building a real estate brand. On the pragmatic side, the former is about establishing offices, recruiting professionals, and growing market share. On the visionary side, the latter is about creating a culture, developing relationships, challenging convention, and establishing something that people genuinely want to be part of.

At REVEL Realty, the distinction has always mattered.

What began in Ontario as an independent vision twelve years ago has evolved into one of the province's fastest-growing real estate brands, now representing more than 500 real estate professionals and 50 offices throughout Ontario. But for REVEL, the next movement isn't simply about getting bigger. It's about thinking bigger.

The ambition? To take the REVELution nationwide.

From the Atlantic to the Pacific, REVEL is setting its sights on an exciting future of expansion across Canada, with the goal of introducing its distinctive approach to real estate, professional development, and brokerage culture to communities from coast to coast. And while Ontario remains the foundation upon which the brand was built, the horizon is beginning to look considerably wider.

“We envision REVEL signs on lawns in every Canadian community, across the nation. We are proud of our homegrown roots,” explains REVEL founder Ryan Serravalle,“and we are driven to inspire others in the Canadian real estate industry with our positive brand culture.”

Every meaningful expansion begins somewhere, and Canada's East and West Coast may be the bookend locations that may present exciting opportunities to introduce the REVEL philosophy to an entirely new marketplace. As REVEL continues to expand restlessly throughout Ontario, inquiries from out of province interests have escalated. REVEL has become an impact brand, and many real estate agents are recognizing the importance of having such a relevant business philosophy grace their lawn signage.

That philosophy is reflected throughout the REVEL platform. From competitive commission structures and REVshare opportunities to mentorship, professional development, and its REVUP hybrid education program, REVEL continues to explore ways to create greater value for its professionals. Initiatives such as REVEL ED, RevAccess commission advances, and a growing network of experienced Head Coaches are designed to help agents operate with greater confidence, independence, and entrepreneurial direction.

There's also the brand itself. REVEL Style Magazine, its distinctive marketing identity, collaborative office culture, and commitment to creative thinking have helped establish a recognizable presence in an increasingly competitive industry.

The objective is simple: create an environment where ambitious professionals can grow, established leaders can lead, emerging talent can develop, and independent thinkers can find opportunities that extend beyond traditional brokerage expectations.

As REVEL looks toward new provinces, these principles will remain at the centre of its expansion, because growth also comes with responsibility.

REVEL has long believed that a successful brokerage should contribute to the communities in which it operates. Through REVEL Cares, charitable initiatives, local partnerships, and community involvement, the company continues to emphasize that business success and social responsibility should never be mutually exclusive. As the brand expands, so too will the opportunity to support local causes, celebrate regional businesses, and build relationships that extend well beyond real estate transactions.

Every new market brings its own identity, traditions, and opportunities to make a difference. REVEL intends to embrace those differences rather than overlook them.

So at the tail end of 2026, what should Canadians expect from REVEL in 2027, and in the years ahead?

Expect ambition. Expect new relationships, new leadership opportunities, and a growing network of independent-minded real estate professionals. Expect a brand that isn't afraid to challenge conventional brokerage thinking, invest in its people, and explore new ways of creating value in an evolving industry.

Most importantly, expect REVEL to remain REVEL.

The brokerage's identity has never been defined solely by the number of offices on a map. It has been defined by the people behind those offices, the culture they create, and the collective belief that real estate can be approached differently.

The ambition is coast to coast, but the philosophy remains close to home: build relationships, create opportunity, celebrate success, and leave every community a little stronger than it was found.

Canada's real estate landscape is vast, diverse, and full of possibility. REVEL believes there is room to bring something different to it. The next aspiration is bigger than a province. It's bigger than a region. It's a national vision.

From coast to coast, the REVELution is just getting started.



Dean Serravalle

REVEL Realty Inc., Brokerage

+19053571700 ext.

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REVEL Seeking Coast to Coast Expansion News Provided By REVEL Realty November 26, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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