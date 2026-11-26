MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The governments of Delhi and Bihar are set to sign a reciprocal transport agreement covering 18 interstate routes to strengthen public transport connectivity between the two states, an official said on Thursday.

The agreement will pave the way for regular, organised and year-round interstate bus services, providing convenient and accessible travel options for passengers travelling between Delhi and Bihar, the official said in a statement.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“I am particularly happy about this initiative as I myself hail from Purvanchal. The agreement between Delhi and Bihar will bring considerable convenience to people travelling between the two states.”

The proposed bus services will also promote environment-friendly public transport, contributing to more sustainable interstate connectivity while improving passenger convenience.

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit nearly 20 lakh people from Bihar and Purvanchal who reside and work in Delhi, besides thousands of other passengers travelling between the two states, the statement said.

It will also help address the challenges of limited train ticket availability and overcrowding in buses, especially during festivals and peak travel seasons, it said.

Under the proposed agreement, 18 routes will connect Delhi with various destinations across Bihar, including Araria, Bhagalpur, Bhagalpur-region destinations, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gaya, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna and Purnia. The agreement provides for 12 permits each for Delhi and Bihar on every route, with bus operations to be coordinated between the two states, it said.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“Both state governments will mutually finalise the timings and schedules to ensure that passengers can access these services conveniently. This will be particularly beneficial for people from Purvanchal residing in Delhi, who often face difficulties during peak season and have to deal with heavy rush in buses.”

The initiative, being advanced under the leadership and guidance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reflects the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening public transport infrastructure and improving interstate connectivity, he said.