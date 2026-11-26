MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India's public sector banks continue to grow rapidly along with high asset quality as net NPAs have fallen to an all-time low of 0.33 per cent, amounting to only Rs 44,100 crore on advances of more than Rs 127 lakh crore, according to a Finance Ministry statement issued on Friday.

The systemic reforms instituted in public sector banks (PSBs) are showing fruitful results in the form of high-quality, rapidly paced credit growth across sectors.

Credit delivery to MSMEs and corporates by PSBs has also shown remarkable improvement, with both growing at a fast pace along with agriculture and retail. At the same time, the asset quality continues to improve to an all-time best, supported by low slippages and strong recoveries in impaired assets.

The institutionalisation of reforms has created a strong system of governance-led banking in public sector banks, supporting the economic upcycle, the statement said.

PSBs' advances have been growing rapidly at 15.1 per cent in the last 5 years and reached ₹127 lakh crore as on Sept 30, 2026. However, at the same time, PSBs are also showing signs of strong prudence in credit underwriting through rapidly declining slippages.

As against advances of ₹67.7 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, the slippages were as high as ₹1.44 lakh crore at a rate of 2.35 per cent in FY 2021-22. It has now come down to just ₹38,780 crore against advances of ₹127 lakh crore in H1 FY2026-27, recording a slippage ratio of just 0.62 per cent, a remarkable sign of growth with prudence, the Finance Ministry said.

The credit growth is not only prudent in terms of asset quality, but also well diversified and focused across sectors. PSBs are extending credit to productive and consumptive sectors simultaneously, with high credit growth in Retail, Agriculture, MSME and corporate sectors evenly balanced.

While credit to retail and agriculture has continued to grow at a strong rate over the past 5 years, credit to MSME and corporates has also picked up to outpace other sectors marginally.

Looking at bank-wise performance in terms of credit growth, almost all banks are evenly extending credit, with Bank of Maharashtra outpacing others, while large banks such as State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank are also growing rapidly.

Even with high credit growth, continued improvement in the slippage ratio is observed across banks, with only Punjab & Sind Bank recording a marginal decline in the slippage ratio.

Amongst large banks, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank continue to have low slippages. All PSBs now have a slippage ratio of less than 1 per cent. The lower slippages have helped banks in maintaining low NPA levels, though aided by sufficient provisioning and strong recovery also.

Prudent credit underwriting and efficient risk management practices are paving the way for a stronger and robust banking sector having capability to support credit needs of the economy for the long term, the statement added.