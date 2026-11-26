MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Centre has met close to 44 per cent of its full target fixed in the Union for dividends from Central Public Sector Enterprises for the financial year 2026-27, with collections of around Rs 32,626 crore so far, according to figures compiled by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Among CPSEs, Coal India has been the highest-paying Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with a dividend payout of Rs 7,912 crore so far. The coal sector PSU was the top dividend-paying CPSE in the last two financial years as well, with payouts exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

The dividends received by the government in FY27 are based on the profits and performance of the CPSEs in FY26. CPSEs typically pay a final dividend to the government after their annual general meetings around September. Some of them also pay an interim dividend.

According to the Ministry of Finance's consistent dividend policy for CPSEs, companies that pay relatively higher dividends (100 per cent dividend or Rs 10 per share) are expected to pay an interim dividend to their shareholders every quarter after declaring financial results, while others can pay an interim dividend on a half-yearly basis.

According to the official norms, only companies which do not have the possibility of dividend payout as per the minimum prescribed are advised to pay an interim dividend annually during October/November each year based on projected profit after tax, with the declaration of their second-quarter (Q2) results.

The government has exceeded its estimate for dividend receipts from CPSEs in each of the last five financial years.

The Budget for 2026-27 has pegged the estimate for dividends from CPSEs at Rs 75,000 crore. Besides CPSEs, the government also gets dividends from state-owned financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which are estimated at Rs 3.16 lakh crore in FY27.

The RBI has already paid a dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the government this year in May.