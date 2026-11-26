MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed all state departments and district administrations to accelerate the ongoing Governance Process Re-engineering (GPR) initiative so that citizens can experience a new level of digital governance by January 26 next year.

Speaking at the launch of 174 digital services and initiatives, he said the state is moving steadily toward "zero bureaucracy" by minimising human intervention, cutting redundant steps, and delivering government schemes and services transparently and swiftly.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Ministers Pankaja Munde and Adv. Ashish Shelar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, senior secretaries, and representatives from Maha IT and the Information Technology Department attended the event.

Out of a target of 1,129 governance process re-engineering tasks, 397 (about 35 per cent) have been completed. Today's launch covers 174 digital services across three platforms: 76 on Maitri 2.0, 74 on Aaple Sarkar (RTS) 2.0, and 24 under Direct Benefit Transfer (MahaDBT 2.0).

Around 350 services have been rationalized, and 729 Government Resolutions (GRs) have been issued so far, the CM said. He added that additional key services are scheduled to go live by December 24, with pending approvals and technical tasks slated for completion by December 31 ahead of the January 26 milestone.

Alongside the service launches, the Chief Minister unveiled MahaSarathi (for data-driven governance and better service accuracy), MahaUplabdhi (enabling pensioners and beneficiaries to generate digital life certificates on mobile without physical verification), a state-centre correspondence tracking system, a government quarters allotment system, and the Maharashtra Aadhaar Dashboard.

CM Fadnavis noted that digital governance will help eliminate unnecessary affidavits, reduce repeated document submissions, and advance paperless administration, with district collectors and local agencies tasked with strengthening service centers, monitoring operations, and resolving grievances.

Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde outlined a new, fully online scheme developed with MahaIT to help rural youth become self-employed entrepreneurs.

The initiative will support enterprises in eggs, milk, poultry, meat production, goat rearing, and piggery to build regional production clusters. General category beneficiaries will receive a 50 per cent subsidy, while women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries will receive a 75 per cent subsidy, with district-level clusters planned after the first phase of applications.

Electronics, Information Technology and AI Minister Ashish Shelar linked the rollout to Constitution Day, stating that fast, transparent delivery of public schemes helps citizens realize their constitutional rights in practice.

Reviewing the re-engineering drive, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted backend development for MahaSarathi, strengthening MahaIT, and building API Setu to link with central government databases.

He further stated that reforms focus on six pillars, including cancellation of redundant services, auto-generating certificates and documents from existing data, merging overlapping services, trimming application fields and required documents, cutting approval layers and decentralising authority.

More than 100 redundant services have been scrapped so far, documentation requirements have been cut by over 50 per cent, and most departments have delegated powers to field officers, Aggarwal said.