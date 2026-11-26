MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday reviewed the security situation in J&K at a high level meeting in Jammu.

The Union Home Secretary and the Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Mahesh Dixit arrived here early today and drove straight to the J&K police headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), DIB Mahesh Dixit. The chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, army officers and representatives of intelligence and security agencies.

The present security situation was discussed at the meeting with focus on counter-terrorism operations, infiltration attempts, intelligence coordination, elimination of foreign terrorists operating in the mountainous and forest areas of the Jammu region and measures to prevent local youth from joining terrorist groups.

The review meeting was held against the backdrop of recent terror-related incidents, including the killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district and the recent encounter in Kulgam in which Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat was killed.

Reports that around 65 foreign terrorists belonging mostly to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfits also came up for discussion during the review meeting, officials said. Same reports said the number of foreign terrorists had declined from 91 in 2024 to 65 this time. Of these 65 foreign terrorists, 35 are reportedly ties to LeT and 25 to JeM while the rest belong to other terror outfits.

The Union Home Secretary laid stress on targeting the entire ecosystem of terrorism in J&K including the gun wielding terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The terror network is not sustained through the wielding of the gun alone and the environment in which the terrorist exists has to be targeted, sources said. The directions were clear from the Union Home Secretary that there should be no compromise on coordinated focus on this aspect, sources added.