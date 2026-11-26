MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 26 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday arrested a man, absconding for 21 years after perpetrating a bank loan fraud involving Rs 2.08 crore, from Surat, an official said.

Kanwar Lal Lakhotia was involved in fraudulent sanction and disbursement of 99 KCC (Kisan Credit Card) loans at Jhalu Branch of State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), District Bikaner, Rajasthan, in 2005, the CBI said.

Acting on intelligence inputs and sustained efforts, a dedicated team of CBI successfully traced and apprehended the accused from Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday.

During the period of abscondence, the accused had concealed his identity by assuming a different name, Rajkumar Maheshwari, and using fabricated identity documents to evade law enforcement agencies, the CBI said.

The charge sheet in this case was filed on December 14, 2007, in the court of Special Judge CBI Cases, Jodhpur.

As Lakhotia did not appear before the court, an arrest warrant was issued against him by the CBI, but the same could not be executed in spite of best efforts. Thereafter, the accused was declared an absconder by the court on June 17, 2011.

After he was declared an absconder, the CBI teams also visited Gadodara, Surat, where the relatives of Lakhotia are residing, to enquire about his whereabouts, the CBI said in a statement.

All of them confirmed that they have not been in contact with Lakhotia and have not seen him for the last 10-12 years, the CBI said.

The CBI teams also visited the residential address of relatives of Lakhotia situated at Flat No. 329, Sai Nath Apartment, Tikam Nagar, Surat, but were informed that he has not been seen for the last 10-12 years.

Thereafter, the CBI teams also visited his brother-in-law's house situated at Flat No. 204, Maha Lakshmi Apartment, Radha Krishan Timber Road, Tikam Nagar, Surat and brother Lal Chand Lakhotia's house in Hari Nagar, Laksmi Narayan, the CBI said.