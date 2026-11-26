MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) On the occasion of National Constitution Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that some people carry a copy of the Constitution in their pocket, but they neither understand its real meaning nor have they ever read it seriously.

Addressing the Constitution Pride Day Intellectuals' Conclave organised by the Delhi BJP, Chief Minister Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, our government is moving forward with all sections of society on the mantra of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, she said.

To bind 140 crore Indians together, work for all-round development and to translate every word and spirit of the Constitution into reality is the resolve of our government, she said.

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that on November 26, 1949, our Constitution was adopted and it came into effect across the country on January 26, 1950.

“The Constitution of India, in force since 1950, is the pride of every Indian,” he said.

It is not merely a book of law. It is a scripture that shows the path of“Sarve Jan Hitaya, Sarve Jan Sukhaya”, he said, adding that whether it is administrative, judicial, religious, social or cultural matters – our Constitution shows us the way to solutions everywhere.

Malhotra said it would not be an exaggeration to say that our Constitution, drafted by Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar, is our pride and our beacon of light.

It is this Constitution that gets laws passed in Parliament, gives the judiciary the power of review, and makes the government implement them, he said.

Since 1950, our Constitution has been amended about 106 times. And this is where the difference between two ideologies becomes clear.

“From 1950 to 2014, Congress and other parties made about 99 amendments to the Constitution. The sad part is that most of these amendments were not for national interest, but to save power and for appeasement. Congress alone made around 76 amendments,” he said.

The conclave was also attended by Delhi BJP Co-incharge Darshana Jardosh, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj, along with Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, doctor Naresh Trehan and Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The event, conducted by MP Bansuri Swaraj and convened by MLA Ashok Goel, was attended by around 400 lawyers, 125 doctors, 200 teachers, 100 Chartered and Cost Accountants, 100 engineers, 50 sportspersons, 150 women entrepreneurs and 200 other professionals.