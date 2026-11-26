A 30-year-old man was shot dead and his father injured after four armed men allegedly stormed their house in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday. The attack in Naini village is suspected to be linked to a long-running dispute between two families over a love affair involving the victim's younger brother, police said. The deceased was identified as Alok Kumar Singh. His father, Jitendra Kumar Singh, was also seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital.

Four men allegedly opened fire

According to the family, Alok was cleaning the house at around 11 am when four armed assailants entered and opened fire. His father tried to intervene and was shot, according to a report by India Today. The family also said Jitendra was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him seriously injured.

Hearing the gunshots, villagers rushed to the house and took both men to Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Doctors declared Alok dead on arrival, while Jitendra was admitted for treatment.

The police have not identified the attackers. The exact sequence of events and the weapons used are part of the investigation.

Dispute reportedly began over younger brother's relationship

The family told police that the attack was connected to a relationship involving Alok's younger brother, Abhishek Kumar, and a woman from the same village. They said the relationship began around two-and-a-half years ago.

Abhishek later left the village with the woman and the two got married. The couple also have a child. The marriage reportedly led to a prolonged dispute between their families.

Following the dispute, members of Abhishek's family left Naini and began living elsewhere. Jitendra, who works in Gujarat, had returned to his ancestral home for a marriage ceremony after the family had been away from the village for around two years.

Abhishek is employed in Noida, while Alok worked at a hotel in Agra, according to the information provided by the family.

The family's account points to the relationship and subsequent marriage as the motive for the shooting. Police have said preliminary information also suggests that the murder was linked to a dispute over a love affair. Investigators are yet to establish the sequence of events and identify the alleged assailants.

Police teams begin investigation

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Shekhar reached Chhapra Sadar Hospital after the incident and spoke to the family. He assured them that action would be taken.

The SDPO said Alok had sustained two bullet injuries and that his father was seriously hurt. He said preliminary information indicated that the murder was connected to a dispute over a love affair.

Police teams have been deployed at the village and the hospital. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the attack and trying to identify and arrest those responsible.

No arrests had been reported in the information available at the time of writing. Police are expected to establish the motive and the role of each suspect as the investigation progresses.

The incident has left the family dealing with Alok's death while Jitendra remains under medical care. Further details are awaited from the police as they continue their investigation.