MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Commission and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport discussed regional connectivity, aviation cooperation and the development of the Middle Corridor during the third High-Level Transport Dialogue in Baku, according to the European Commission.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and European Commission Director-General Magda Kopczyńska.

According to the Commission, the dialogue contributed to the Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, a key component of the EU's Strategic Approach to the Black Sea region, which aims to connect Europe with Central Asia through the South Caucasus.

The discussions covered cooperation across all modes of transport, with particular attention to Azerbaijan's role as a link between Central Asia and Europe along the Middle Corridor.

The sides reviewed progress on priority infrastructure projects along the corridor, including the Port of Baku and the Nakhchivan railway. They also agreed to explore possible updates to the extended Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in Azerbaijan to reflect recent developments and regional connectivity initiatives.

Aviation cooperation was also discussed, particularly the progress of negotiations on the EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement and the steps needed to finalize it.

Other topics included digitalization, sustainable aviation fuels, and rail interoperability.

As follow-up measures, the sides agreed to intensify regular exchanges, continue technical discussions on the indicative extension of TEN-T maps to Azerbaijan, and work toward finalizing the Common Aviation Area Agreement.

The next High-Level Transport Dialogue is scheduled to take place in Brussels in 2027, when the sides will review progress in these areas.