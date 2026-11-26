MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From 27 November to 11 December, the fall edition will guide businesses on AI agent authorisation, privacy-preserving age checks, and financial document analysis

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, a Glocal identity verification, AML and fraud prevention solution, has announced its Innovation Drop: Fall Edition 2026 featuring three live virtual sessions covering Know Your Agent (KYA), Patented Age Verification, and Document Intelligence. Each session will address an increasingly important question for businesses: what else needs to be verified before a transaction, service, or financial decision can proceed?

Shufti Innovation Drop: Fall Edition – Live Product Sessions

The 2026 Fall Edition will cover three product-focused sessions, each showcasing Shufti's latest capabilities through practical demonstrations and real-world business scenarios.

The sessions will take place on:



27 November 2026 – Know Your Agent: Explore AI agent recognition, human permissions, and delegated authority.

4 December 2026 – Patented Age Verification: Discover privacy-preserving age estimation and alternative verification methods. 11 December 2026 – Document Intelligence: Examine document authenticity, financial information extraction, and income and expenditure analysis.



Across the sessions, attendees will see how Shufti helps businesses understand: A customer may have a verified identity, but does an AI agent acting on their behalf have permission to make a purchase? An online platform may need to confirm a user's age, but does that require collecting their full identity document? A bank statement may show substantial incoming payments, but how much of that money represents recurring income?

For compliance, fraud prevention, risk, and product teams, these are not simply identity checks. They concern authority, data minimisation and evidence quality, each influencing how businesses approve transactions, manage customer information and assess financial risk.

This Fall Edition traces back to Innovation Drop: Summer Edition 2026, which introduced Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES), Transaction Monitoring and Travel Rule Compliance under Shufti's Glocal Platform. The latest edition extends the series into AI agent verification, privacy-preserving age verification, and financial document analysis.

Watch all three episodes from the Innovation Drop: Summer Edition here.

EP 1:“Know Your Agent: Your Next Customer Could Be an AI Agent. Would You Let It In?”

Imagine an AI agent is ready to book a flight on a traveller's behalf. The airline has the traveller's details, but how does it know the agent has permission to purchase the ticket?

An AI assistant authorised to search for flights may not necessarily have the traveller's approval to make a purchase. Businesses must therefore decide whether to approve the request, block the agent, or pause to verify its identity and permissions.

The opening episode will showcase how Shufti's Know Your Agent (KYA) helps businesses recognise an AI agent identity, confirm the individual or business it represents, and check whether it is authorised to carry out a requested action.

Through a live demo, attendees will see how Shufti KYA combines agent recognition, trust scoring, behavioural biometrics and mandate-based permissions to distinguish legitimate agents from impersonators and keep human authorisation at the centre of AI-driven actions. For requests outside an agent's mandate or above a high-risk threshold, KYA can require additional human approval through a selfie liveness check.

For product teams, KYA creates opportunities to embrace agentic commerce and accept authorised AI-agent transactions, opening new revenue opportunities. For fraud teams, it provides greater control over unauthorised activity, while its audit trail keeps agent requests and authorisation decisions traceable for accountability and review.

EP 2:“Patented Age Verification: Prove Your Age. Protect Your Privacy”

The second episode will highlight a common challenge where users are often asked to prove their age before accessing a service. An identity document can establish a date of birth but may also disclose a name, photograph, and address. When a business only needs to confirm age eligibility, how much personal information should it collect?

The session will showcase Shufti's Patented Age Verification Solution, where facial age estimation takes place on the user's device, ensuring their original facial image never leaves the device. Using patented split-inference technology and encrypted One-Time Age Tokens (OTATs), the solution allows businesses to confirm age eligibility without accessing users' facial images or full identity details.

The episode will also examine when a facial estimate is sufficient and when an alternative risk-based method, such as a document check or electronic identity verification (eIDV), may be needed.

For businesses operating across multiple markets, the choice of verification method depends on their risk appetite, local regulatory requirements, and the service being accessed.

EP 3:“Document Intelligence: What is This Document Really Telling You?”

A bank statement may show the figures a reviewer expects, but two questions remain: Is the document authentic? And does the financial activity support what the customer has declared?

The final episode will address these questions through illustrative business scenarios. Through a practical demonstration, attendees will see how Shufti's Document Intelligence combines forensic analysis to detect signs of document tampering, OCR to extract structured financial data, and interpretive AI analysis to identify irregular deposits, income-expenditure mismatches, and spending patterns inconsistent with a customer's stated financial profile.

The episode will also highlight how these insights support financial reviews, strengthen risk assessment, and help businesses make context-aware decisions.

Join the Innovation Drop Fall Edition 2026

Tune in to explore Shufti's latest innovations, hear from our experts, and discover how they can address your business verification, compliance, and risk management challenges.

Razaan Van Zyl from Shufti will host the sessions and walk attendees through the demonstrations.

Register Now For Each Episode Here



27 November 2026 · Innovation Drop – Episode 1: Know Your Agent

04 December 2026 · Innovation Drop – Episode 2: Patented Age Verification 11 December 2026 · Innovation Drop – Episode 3: Document Intelligence



About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention platform that helps businesses manage the complete user lifecycle. Built entirely in-house around Onboard, Monitor, and Assure, it provides a single customer view for context-aware trust management. Its Glocal Trust OS unifies identity verification, KYC, KYB, AML screening, agentic transaction monitoring, QES, and fraud prevention capabilities, helping more than 2,000 businesses across banking, fintech, payments, and iGaming.

Shufti earned 40+ badges and ranked No. 1 in IDV and AML in G2's Fall 2026 reports. It is also recognised as a Leading Vendor in Liminal's 2026 KYC Index and named a Leader in both Liminal's 2026 Age Verification and Age Estimation Indexes.

Shufti's passive liveness technology has achieved iBeta Level 3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) conformance under ISO/IEC 30107-3. The company has also earned Celent's 2026 AI Accreditation for Agentic AI capabilities.

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Aroosa Virk

Brand and Communications Manager

Shufti

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