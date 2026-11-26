MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on cost-efficient Asia-Pacific trials, digital monitoring, favorable regulatory pathways, and early-stage gene, cell and BCI pipelines.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neurology Clinical Trials - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurology clinical trials market is expected to increase from USD 6.25 billion in 2025 to USD 6.67 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 9.26 billion by 2031, registering a 6.78% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increased investment in central nervous system drug development, technological innovation and expanding pipelines for gene, cell and digital therapies.

Rising Neurological Disease Burden Accelerates Clinical Research

Neurological conditions affect more than 1 billion people worldwide, creating sustained demand for disease-modifying treatments. Alzheimer's disease affects approximately 55 million people, with prevalence projected to double by 2050. This growing burden is encouraging investment in amyloid- and tau-targeting therapies following FDA approvals of aducanumab and lecanemab.

Parkinson's disease affects more than 10 million people globally, supporting research into regenerative medicine and advanced therapeutic approaches. Kyoto University's iPS-cell dopaminergic progenitor study reported motor-score improvements in four of six patients, highlighting the potential of cell-based treatments. Stroke research is also expanding, with a Chinese tirofiban study across 10 centers reporting a 68% reduction in early neurological deterioration compared with aspirin. Aging populations and growing patient pools are expected to support long-term neurology clinical trials market growth.

Investment Strengthens the CNS Drug Development Pipeline

Pharmaceutical companies and venture investors increased funding for central nervous system programs in 2025, supported by clearer regulatory pathways and emerging technology platforms. AbbVie entered a USD 2 billion alliance with Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals to develop non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens for psychiatric disorders. Bayer advanced its AB-1005 gene therapy for Parkinson's disease into Phase II trials across four countries after favorable Phase Ib safety results.

Eisai increased its annual venture allocation to JPY 4 billion, with funding directed toward neurology start-ups. Specialist investors are also supporting BCI, gene-editing and neuro-immunology programs. This capital is helping accelerate proof-of-concept studies, broaden therapeutic pipelines and increase the number of early-stage trials.

High Trial Costs Remain a Key Market Challenge

Late-stage neuroscience trials often require large patient populations, extended follow-up periods and complex outcome assessments. The HERCULES study enrolled 1,131 patients with non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis across 31 countries, demonstrating the operational scale needed for progressive neurological conditions. Sanofi's Phase III frexalimab studies also highlight the expense of evaluating new mechanisms across relapsing and progressive patient groups.

Cell-therapy studies for epilepsy require specialized neurosurgical centers and multi-year patient monitoring, adding further costs. These financial and operational requirements can limit participation by smaller biotechnology companies and reduce the geographic diversity of pivotal studies. Stringent ethical and regulatory requirements for central nervous system research may also extend study timelines.

Technology and Regulation Create New Growth Opportunities



Favorable regulatory initiatives are improving development pathways for neurotherapeutics.

Digital health tools and remote monitoring are supporting more efficient trial design and patient engagement.

Gene therapy, cell therapy, BCI and neuro-immunology programs are expanding the early-stage pipeline. Real-world evidence is becoming increasingly important for label expansion and post-marketing evaluation.

Phase III Trials Maintain Market Leadership

Phase III accounted for 52.02% of the neurology clinical trials market in 2025, reflecting the substantial investment required for large confirmatory studies. However, Phase I is projected to record a 17.35% CAGR through 2031 as gene, cell and BCI programs advance. UniQure's AMT-162 SOD1-ALS gene therapy reached its second dosing cohort within one year, while Precision's Layer 7 safety study demonstrates the early evaluation required for invasive neurotechnology.

Late-stage trials remain essential for regulatory approval, payer acceptance and clinical guideline inclusion. The HERCULES trial of tolebrutinib reported a 31% delay in disability progression, supporting potential regulatory filing and commercialization. Phase IV studies - although smaller in spending - continue to generate real-world evidence for treatment optimization and label expansion.

Regional Neurology Clinical Trials Market Outlook

North America remains a major center for complex neuroscience research due to strong funding, established clinical infrastructure and regulatory support for BCIs, digital therapeutics and biomarkers. The NIH's USD 10 million annual BRAIN Initiative invasive-device program and substantial private investment reinforce the region's position. Specialized clinical research organizations also provide neurosurgical, recruitment and remote-monitoring capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum through policy support, cost-efficient infrastructure and growing expertise in advanced research. China's invasive BCI programs and large multi-center stroke studies demonstrate its expanding clinical capabilities, while Japan's progress in iPS-cell therapies is strengthening regenerative medicine pipelines.

Europe benefits from pan-regional research networks and coordinated multi-country studies. Investigations involving psilocybin, Alzheimer's stimulation technologies and neuro-autoantibodies demonstrate broad therapeutic activity. Harmonized regulatory processes and Horizon Europe funding continue to support academia-industry collaboration across the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Global Burden of Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Growing Investment in Central Nervous System Drug Development

4.2.3 Favorable Regulatory Initiatives for Neurotherapeutics

4.2.4 Technological Advancements in Trial Design and Digital Health

4.2.5 Expansion of Contract Research Organization Capabilities

4.2.6 Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine and Biomarkers in Neurology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost and Complexity of Late-Phase Neuroscience Trials

4.3.2 Stringent Ethical And Regulatory Requirements for CNS Studies

4.3.3 Recruitment Challenges due to Narrow Patient Eligibility

4.3.4 Limited Predictive Preclinical Models for Neurological Diseases

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Phase

5.1.1 Phase I

5.1.2 Phase II

5.1.3 Phase III

5.1.4 Phase IV

5.2 By Study Design

5.2.1 Interventional

5.2.2 Observational

5.2.3 Expanded Access

5.3 By Indication

5.3.1 Epilepsy

5.3.2 Stroke

5.3.3 Alzheimer's Disease

5.3.4 Parkinson's Disease

5.3.5 Multiple Sclerosis

5.3.6 Migraine

5.3.7 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

5.3.8 Other Indications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials As Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Abbvie, Inc.

6.3.2 Astrazeneca

6.3.3 Biogen

6.3.4 Eli Lilly & Co.

6.3.5 Eisai Co., Ltd.

6.3.6 Novartis AG

6.3.7 Sanofi

6.3.8 Merck & Co.

6.3.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.3.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.3.12 Supernus (Adamas)

6.3.13 Athira Pharma

6.3.14 Annovis Bio

6.3.15 Zydus Group

6.3.16 Neurocrine Biosciences

6.3.17 Voyager Therapeutics

6.3.18 IQVIA Inc.

6.3.19 Parexel International (MA) Corporation

6.3.20 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.21 Syneos Health

6.3.22 Medpace, Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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