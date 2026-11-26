North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2026-2035 IRA Tax Credits And Long-Duration Storage Mandates Drive 10.0% CAGR To USD 20.36 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America pumped hydro storage market reached USD 9.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 20.36 Billion by 2035. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 10.0% from 2026-2035, supported by favorable energy policies, long-duration storage requirements, infrastructure investment, technology innovation, and increased capital commitments from major industry participants.
Policy support is a key contributor to the North America pumped hydro storage market outlook. The IRA 30% Investment Tax Credit is improving the financial viability of projects that previously faced economic constraints. At the same time, state-level storage mandates are creating demand for systems capable of providing 10+ hour storage, particularly for applications where battery storage may not offer the required duration or project economics.
Investment under the IIJA is also supporting the modernization and expansion of energy infrastructure across North America. These funding mechanisms, combined with evolving regulatory frameworks, are strengthening the business case for pumped hydro storage as utilities, developers, and grid operators pursue reliable long-duration energy storage capacity. Growing renewable energy deployment and the need for greater grid flexibility are expected to reinforce market opportunities through 2035.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 9.5 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 20.36 Billion Projected CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 10.0% Largest national market: United States
Regional Market Outlook
The United States holds the largest share of the North America pumped hydro storage market. Its leadership is supported by the scale of its energy sector, established infrastructure, concentration of major market participants, and a policy environment that is generating structured demand for long-duration storage. Federal incentives and state procurement requirements are encouraging project development while supporting investment in grid resilience and renewable energy integration.
Canada and Mexico also contribute to the regional outlook as energy systems across North America adapt to changing generation portfolios, reliability requirements, and decarbonization priorities. Market development will depend on regulatory approvals, infrastructure planning, project financing, and the ability of developers to address the technical and commercial requirements associated with large-scale storage assets.
Competitive and Segment Insights
The leading primary segment maintains a dominant market position based on established commercial relationships, demonstrated performance, and adoption across a broad range of North American applications. Proven operating credentials remain important to procurement decisions, particularly for projects requiring long asset lives, dependable capacity, and alignment with utility-scale infrastructure plans.
Meanwhile, the fastest-growing segment is projected to expand at an above-market CAGR. Growth is being driven by technological advancement, regulatory compliance requirements, and changing end-user procurement priorities. Buyers are increasingly evaluating premium solutions that can meet demanding performance standards while supporting long-term grid and energy transition objectives.
Key Growth Drivers
- IRA 30% Investment Tax Credit support for project economics and capital deployment State long-duration storage mandates requiring 10+ hour capabilities Infrastructure funding and modernization initiatives under the IIJA Rising demand for grid reliability, flexibility, and renewable energy integration Technology innovation across equipment, services, and project development Strategic investment from leading global companies active in North America
The report indicates that regulatory alignment, project economics, infrastructure readiness, and access to long-term capital will shape competitive performance through 2035. Companies with proven technology, strong development capabilities, established industry relationships, and the ability to navigate complex approval processes are expected to be well positioned as the North America pumped hydro storage market expands.
Key Topics Covered:
North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Capacity
- Below 100 MW 100-500 MW 500-1,000 MW Above 1,000 MW Historical Trends by Capacity (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Capacity (2026-2033)
North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Application
- Peak Load Management Frequency & Voltage Regulation Renewable Energy Integration Grid Stability Historical Trends by Application (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Application (2026-2033)
North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Type
- Open-Loop Pumped Hydro Closed-Loop (Off-River) Pumped Hydro Historical Trends by Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Type (2026-2033)
North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Region
- United States Canada Mexico Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key North America Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA Andritz Hydro GmbH GE Renewable Energy (Alstom) Siemens Energy AG Statkraft AS Hydro Tasmania American Electric Power (AEP) Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA Andritz Hydro GmbH GE Renewable Energy (Alstom) Siemens Energy AG Statkraft AS Hydro Tasmania American Electric Power (AEP) Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment