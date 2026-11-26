MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRA tax credits, long-duration storage mandates, IIJA investment and technology innovation are accelerating US-led pumped hydro storage adoption.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America pumped hydro storage market reached USD 9.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 20.36 Billion by 2035. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 10.0% from 2026-2035, supported by favorable energy policies, long-duration storage requirements, infrastructure investment, technology innovation, and increased capital commitments from major industry participants.

Policy support is a key contributor to the North America pumped hydro storage market outlook. The IRA 30% Investment Tax Credit is improving the financial viability of projects that previously faced economic constraints. At the same time, state-level storage mandates are creating demand for systems capable of providing 10+ hour storage, particularly for applications where battery storage may not offer the required duration or project economics.

Investment under the IIJA is also supporting the modernization and expansion of energy infrastructure across North America. These funding mechanisms, combined with evolving regulatory frameworks, are strengthening the business case for pumped hydro storage as utilities, developers, and grid operators pursue reliable long-duration energy storage capacity. Growing renewable energy deployment and the need for greater grid flexibility are expected to reinforce market opportunities through 2035.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 9.5 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 20.36 Billion

Projected CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 10.0% Largest national market: United States

Regional Market Outlook

The United States holds the largest share of the North America pumped hydro storage market. Its leadership is supported by the scale of its energy sector, established infrastructure, concentration of major market participants, and a policy environment that is generating structured demand for long-duration storage. Federal incentives and state procurement requirements are encouraging project development while supporting investment in grid resilience and renewable energy integration.

Canada and Mexico also contribute to the regional outlook as energy systems across North America adapt to changing generation portfolios, reliability requirements, and decarbonization priorities. Market development will depend on regulatory approvals, infrastructure planning, project financing, and the ability of developers to address the technical and commercial requirements associated with large-scale storage assets.

Competitive and Segment Insights

The leading primary segment maintains a dominant market position based on established commercial relationships, demonstrated performance, and adoption across a broad range of North American applications. Proven operating credentials remain important to procurement decisions, particularly for projects requiring long asset lives, dependable capacity, and alignment with utility-scale infrastructure plans.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing segment is projected to expand at an above-market CAGR. Growth is being driven by technological advancement, regulatory compliance requirements, and changing end-user procurement priorities. Buyers are increasingly evaluating premium solutions that can meet demanding performance standards while supporting long-term grid and energy transition objectives.

Key Growth Drivers



IRA 30% Investment Tax Credit support for project economics and capital deployment

State long-duration storage mandates requiring 10+ hour capabilities

Infrastructure funding and modernization initiatives under the IIJA

Rising demand for grid reliability, flexibility, and renewable energy integration

Technology innovation across equipment, services, and project development Strategic investment from leading global companies active in North America

The report indicates that regulatory alignment, project economics, infrastructure readiness, and access to long-term capital will shape competitive performance through 2035. Companies with proven technology, strong development capabilities, established industry relationships, and the ability to navigate complex approval processes are expected to be well positioned as the North America pumped hydro storage market expands.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Capacity



Below 100 MW

100-500 MW

500-1,000 MW

Above 1,000 MW

Historical Trends by Capacity (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Capacity (2026-2033)

North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Application



Peak Load Management

Frequency & Voltage Regulation

Renewable Energy Integration

Grid Stability

Historical Trends by Application (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Application (2026-2033)

North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Type



Open-Loop Pumped Hydro

Closed-Loop (Off-River) Pumped Hydro

Historical Trends by Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Type (2026-2033)

North America Pumped Hydro Storage Market by Region



United States

Canada

Mexico

Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA



Andritz Hydro GmbH



GE Renewable Energy (Alstom)



Siemens Energy AG



Statkraft AS



Hydro Tasmania



American Electric Power (AEP)



Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Andritz Hydro GmbH

GE Renewable Energy (Alstom)

Siemens Energy AG

Statkraft AS

Hydro Tasmania

American Electric Power (AEP) Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)

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