MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merchant BNPL integration reduces cart abandonment and lifts transaction values, while AI-powered underwriting and expansion into travel, utilities, and grocery widen reach.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services market reached USD 12.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8.0% through 2035, according to the report. The market is expected to reach USD 18.61 Billion by 2035, supported by France's expanding e-commerce sector, changing consumer payment preferences and the growing availability of instalment options across online and physical retail channels.

Merchants are increasingly integrating BNPL services to reduce cart abandonment, improve checkout conversion rates and increase average transaction values. Demand is particularly strong among Millennials and Gen Z consumers, who show a clear preference for transparent, interest-free instalment payments over traditional credit products. Adoption is also extending beyond fashion and consumer electronics into travel, utilities, grocery and other non-traditional sectors.

Competition in the France BNPL market continues to intensify. Domestic providers such as Alma, Floa and Oney are expanding alongside international companies including Klarna and PayPal. This growing provider base is increasing consumer awareness, broadening merchant access and accelerating payment product innovation.

Key Market Trends and Insights



France's BNPL services market is projected to grow at approximately 8.0% CAGR during 2026-2035, supported by e-commerce adoption, household budget pressures and increasing demand for zero-interest instalment options.

Fintech specialists accounted for approximately 60.2% of the market in 2024. This provider category is expected to record strong growth through 2030, driven by faster product development, AI-powered underwriting and integrations with payment service platforms such as Stripe, Mollie and Adyen.

Individual consumers represent the largest end user category and are expected to maintain their leading position through 2035. Consumers aged 18-35 remain the most active user group, particularly across fashion, electronics and high-value purchases. BNPL utilisation is expanding into essential and semi-essential spending categories. Floa Bank data indicates that usage across groceries and utilities increased by 34%, highlighting the growing role of instalment payments in household budget management.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 12.68 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 18.61 Billion

Projected CAGR during 2026-2035: Approximately 8.0%

Leading market area: Ile-de-France

Largest provider segment: Fintech specialists Largest end user segment: Individual consumers

France is one of Europe's largest e-commerce markets, providing a strong foundation for BNPL adoption. The sector recorded a 19.2% CAGR during 2019-2025 as instalment payment services became more widely embedded across retail categories. Capgemini data cited in the report indicates that approximately 70% of French shoppers have encountered BNPL services during checkout. BNP Paribas also reported European BNPL usage of 43% in 2024, representing a 22% increase from 2023.

Economic conditions are reinforcing market demand. Elevated household costs have increased consumer interest in payment flexibility, making interest-free instalments an important budget management tool. As a result, BNPL providers and merchants are expanding services beyond discretionary purchases to cover a broader range of everyday spending needs.

Regulatory developments are also reshaping the competitive landscape. The transposition of the EU's Second Consumer Credit Directive (CCD2), implemented through a French ordinance on 3 September 2025, requires creditworthiness assessments for split-payment products. These requirements are expected to increase compliance obligations and strengthen the competitive position of regulated, bank-backed providers such as FLOA, Oney and Cofidis. Fintech specialists may respond by deepening partnerships with banking institutions to support underwriting, compliance and funding capabilities.

Overall, the France Buy Now Pay Later services market is entering a more mature phase characterised by sustained consumer demand, broader sector adoption, increased regulatory oversight and stronger competition. Fintech innovation, bank-backed distribution and continued merchant integration are expected to remain central to market growth through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2030(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Europe Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Analysis

Europe Key Industry Highlights

Europe Buy Now Pay Later Services Historical Market (2018-2025)

Europe Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Forecast (2026-2030)

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Analysis

France Key Industry Highlights

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Historical Market (2018-2025) France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Forecast (2026-2030)

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market by Provider Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market by End User Category



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market by Channel



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market by Age Group



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

France Buy Now Pay Later Services Market by Region



Ile-de-France

Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes

Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2030)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key France Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Alma (France)



Klarna (Sweden)



PayPal (United States)



Oney Bank (France)



Floa Bank (France)



Clearpay (United Kingdom)



Scalapay (Italy)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [14]

Companies Featured



Alma (France)

Klarna (Sweden)

PayPal (United States)

Oney Bank (France)

Floa Bank (France)

Clearpay (United Kingdom) Scalapay (Italy)

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