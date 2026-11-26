MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the festive season approaches and travellers begin planning their upcoming holidays, Royalton Hotels & Resorts is inviting all travel advisors in the UK and Ireland to enjoy, simply by earning points through eligible bookings. Available for a limited time, this exclusive initiative rewards agents for their continued support while giving them the opportunity to experience firsthand the resorts they recommend to their clients.

Travel advisors can earn points with every eligible booking at participating resorts, receiving two points for each booking at Royalton Vessence Barbados and one point for each booking at other participating Royalton properties. These points can then be exchanged for complimentary stays, with one point covering one night at a Royalton Resort, or two points covering one night at Royalton Vessence Barbados.

The promotion applies to bookings made through 26 December 2026, for travel taking place until 30 April 2027. Earned points will remain valid for 12 months from the date they are awarded, with complimentary stays available for travel between May 2027 and April 2028. Points can be redeemed exclusively at participating properties across the four West Indies destinations.

From the lush landscapes of Saint Lucia and Grenada to the pristine beaches of Antigua and the vibrant culture of Barbados, the West Indies offer a diverse collection of experiences for travellers. Royalton Hotels & Resorts' regional portfolio brings together family-friendly and adults-only all-inclusive properties, offering travel agents a variety of options to suit different holiday preferences.

Among the participating properties is Royalton Vessence Barbados, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, the newest addition to the group's West Indies portfolio. Set along the shores of Holetown, the resort offers a fresh take on all-inclusive luxury, where stylish accommodations, exceptional dining and immersive experiences come together. From hands-on art workshops and creative activities at The Studio to moments of mindfulness and relaxation, the resort invites guests to experience Barbados at their own pace.

With this limited-time incentive, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues to recognize the important role of its travel advisor community while creating new opportunities for them to experience the region firsthand and discover why the West Indies is the place to be.

To participate in this exclusive offer, travel advisors must register for Royalton Rewards at royaltonrewards.com, selecting“United Kingdom” as their region during registration. Advisors already enrolled in the program can simply log in and register their eligible bookings to start earning points towards complimentary stays.

For more information about the incentive and participating resorts, travel advisors are encouraged to contact their Royalton Hotels & Resorts sales representative.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 28 resorts across eight of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit .

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

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