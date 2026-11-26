MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, M&A and strategic partnerships drive market share, while government funding accelerates smart manufacturing and automation adoption.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Industrial Automation Control Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American industrial automation control market is forecast to reach US$ 125,055.1 million by 2031, rising from US$ 64,013.9 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2025 to 2031, supported by smart manufacturing investments, technological innovation, government funding, and growing demand for more efficient production processes.

Market Overview

Covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the North American market benefits from an advanced technology ecosystem and a highly competitive manufacturing sector. Companies throughout the region are investing in industrial automation control solutions to improve productivity, maintain product quality, reduce operating costs, and respond more effectively to changing customer requirements.

Strategic partnerships are also strengthening the regional automation landscape. In December 2024, ONDEX Automation announced a partnership with Automation and Control Inc. (ACI), a Moorestown, New Jersey-based provider of control systems and industrial automation services. The collaboration supports ONDEX Automation's objective of delivering advanced solutions to manufacturing customers across North America. Backed by Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, ONDEX is seeking further partnerships with factory automation system integrators that offer complementary capabilities and a strong focus on innovation.

Market Segmentation



By system: The market includes SCADA, DCS, PLC, PLM, and other systems. SCADA accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By end user: The market is divided into process industries and discrete industries. Discrete industries held the leading share in 2024.

By process industry: Key sectors include oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and others. Oil and gas represented the largest share in 2024. By discrete industry: Major sectors include automotive, electronics and semiconductor, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others. Automotive led this segment in 2024.

Government Support and Smart Manufacturing Investment

Government policies and public funding are accelerating the adoption of industrial automation technologies. Supportive regulatory frameworks, targeted incentives, and investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure are helping companies modernize production facilities and strengthen competitiveness.

In 2023, the US Department of Energy announced a US$ 22 million initiative supporting 12 state-run programs designed to accelerate smart manufacturing adoption in small- and medium-sized facilities. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the initiative aims to expand access to smart manufacturing technologies and high-performance computing across the US manufacturing sector.

In August 2023, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute shortlisted eight short-cycle technology projects and planned to provide approximately US$ 3.26 million through its 23-01 Technology Project Call. Investments of this kind are expected to increase the deployment of robotics, digital controls, and connected manufacturing systems, creating additional growth opportunities for industrial automation control providers.

Country and Industry Insights

The United States held the largest share of the North American industrial automation control market in 2024. Its leadership is supported by a substantial manufacturing base, strong research and development capabilities, and continued investment in automotive, electronics, aerospace, energy, and other technology-intensive industries.

The US automotive sector remains a major source of demand for automation solutions. The country is home to manufacturers including General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. Data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers shows that US motor vehicle production increased from approximately 10.05 million units in 2022 to 10.61 million units in 2023. Automotive manufacturers are adopting automated control systems to increase production efficiency, improve consistency, enhance plant safety, and remain competitive in a technology-driven global market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the North American industrial automation control market include ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Siemens AG, OMRON Corp, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Bosch Rexroth AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, and GE Vernova Inc.

These companies are pursuing expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their capabilities and increase market share. Continued investment in integrated automation platforms and smart manufacturing solutions is expected to shape market competition through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Industrial Automation Control Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Industrial Automation Control Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by System

7.1 SCADA

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 SCADA: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 DCS

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 DCS: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 PLC

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 PLC: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 PLM

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 PLM: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by End Users

8.1 Process Industry

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Process Industry: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Discrete Industry

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Discrete Industry: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by Process Industry

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Oil and Gas: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Chemical

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Chemical: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Pharmaceutical

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pharmaceutical: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Food and Beverage

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Food and Beverage: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by Discrete Industry

10.1 Automotive

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Automotive: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Electronics and Semiconductor

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Electronics and Semiconductor: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Manufacturing

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Manufacturing: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Aerospace and Defense

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Aerospace and Defense: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Country Analysis

11.1 North America

11.1.1 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by System

11.1.2.2 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by End Users

11.1.2.3 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Process Industry

11.1.2.4 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Discrete Industry

11.1.3 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by System

11.1.3.2 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by End Users

11.1.3.3 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Process Industry

11.1.3.4 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Discrete Industry

11.1.4 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by System

11.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by End Users

11.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Process Industry

11.1.4.4 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Discrete Industry

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 ABB Ltd

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Emerson Electric Co

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Honeywell International Inc

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Rockwell Automation Inc

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Siemens AG

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 OMRON Corp

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Yokogawa Electric Corp

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Hitachi Ltd

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Bosch Rexroth AG

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 GE Vernova Inc.

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Products and Services

14.12.4 Financial Overview

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [32]

Companies

The List of Companies - North America Industrial Automation Control Market

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Automation Inc

Siemens AG

OMRON Corp

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Bosch Rexroth AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

GE Vernova Inc.

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