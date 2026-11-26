North America Industrial Automation Control Market Size, Share, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Smart Manufacturing To Propel Market To US$125.1 Billion At 10.1% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Industrial Automation Control Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American industrial automation control market is forecast to reach US$ 125,055.1 million by 2031, rising from US$ 64,013.9 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2025 to 2031, supported by smart manufacturing investments, technological innovation, government funding, and growing demand for more efficient production processes.
Market Overview
Covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the North American market benefits from an advanced technology ecosystem and a highly competitive manufacturing sector. Companies throughout the region are investing in industrial automation control solutions to improve productivity, maintain product quality, reduce operating costs, and respond more effectively to changing customer requirements.
Strategic partnerships are also strengthening the regional automation landscape. In December 2024, ONDEX Automation announced a partnership with Automation and Control Inc. (ACI), a Moorestown, New Jersey-based provider of control systems and industrial automation services. The collaboration supports ONDEX Automation's objective of delivering advanced solutions to manufacturing customers across North America. Backed by Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, ONDEX is seeking further partnerships with factory automation system integrators that offer complementary capabilities and a strong focus on innovation.
Market Segmentation
- By system: The market includes SCADA, DCS, PLC, PLM, and other systems. SCADA accounted for the largest market share in 2024. By end user: The market is divided into process industries and discrete industries. Discrete industries held the leading share in 2024. By process industry: Key sectors include oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and others. Oil and gas represented the largest share in 2024. By discrete industry: Major sectors include automotive, electronics and semiconductor, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others. Automotive led this segment in 2024.
Government Support and Smart Manufacturing Investment
Government policies and public funding are accelerating the adoption of industrial automation technologies. Supportive regulatory frameworks, targeted incentives, and investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure are helping companies modernize production facilities and strengthen competitiveness.
In 2023, the US Department of Energy announced a US$ 22 million initiative supporting 12 state-run programs designed to accelerate smart manufacturing adoption in small- and medium-sized facilities. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the initiative aims to expand access to smart manufacturing technologies and high-performance computing across the US manufacturing sector.
In August 2023, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute shortlisted eight short-cycle technology projects and planned to provide approximately US$ 3.26 million through its 23-01 Technology Project Call. Investments of this kind are expected to increase the deployment of robotics, digital controls, and connected manufacturing systems, creating additional growth opportunities for industrial automation control providers.
Country and Industry Insights
The United States held the largest share of the North American industrial automation control market in 2024. Its leadership is supported by a substantial manufacturing base, strong research and development capabilities, and continued investment in automotive, electronics, aerospace, energy, and other technology-intensive industries.
The US automotive sector remains a major source of demand for automation solutions. The country is home to manufacturers including General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. Data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers shows that US motor vehicle production increased from approximately 10.05 million units in 2022 to 10.61 million units in 2023. Automotive manufacturers are adopting automated control systems to increase production efficiency, improve consistency, enhance plant safety, and remain competitive in a technology-driven global market.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent companies operating in the North American industrial automation control market include ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Siemens AG, OMRON Corp, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Bosch Rexroth AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, and GE Vernova Inc.
These companies are pursuing expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their capabilities and increase market share. Continued investment in integrated automation platforms and smart manufacturing solutions is expected to shape market competition through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Industrial Automation Control Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Industrial Automation Control Market - North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Forecast and Analysis
7. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by System
7.1 SCADA
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 SCADA: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 DCS
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 DCS: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 PLC
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 PLC: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.4 PLM
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 PLM: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by End Users
8.1 Process Industry
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Process Industry: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Discrete Industry
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Discrete Industry: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by Process Industry
9.1 Oil and Gas
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Oil and Gas: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Chemical
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Chemical: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Pharmaceutical
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Pharmaceutical: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Food and Beverage
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Food and Beverage: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue Analysis - by Discrete Industry
10.1 Automotive
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Automotive: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Electronics and Semiconductor
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Electronics and Semiconductor: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Manufacturing
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Manufacturing: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.4 Aerospace and Defense
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Aerospace and Defense: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Country Analysis
11.1 North America
11.1.1 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
11.1.2 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.2.1 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by System
11.1.2.2 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by End Users
11.1.2.3 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Process Industry
11.1.2.4 United States: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Discrete Industry
11.1.3 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.3.1 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by System
11.1.3.2 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by End Users
11.1.3.3 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Process Industry
11.1.3.4 Canada: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Discrete Industry
11.1.4 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by System
11.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by End Users
11.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Process Industry
11.1.4.4 Mexico: North America Industrial Automation Control Market Share - by Discrete Industry
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 New Product Development
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
13.4 Other Strategic Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1 ABB Ltd
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Emerson Electric Co
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Honeywell International Inc
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Rockwell Automation Inc
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Siemens AG
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 OMRON Corp
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Yokogawa Electric Corp
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Hitachi Ltd
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Bosch Rexroth AG
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
14.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
14.11.1 Key Facts
14.11.2 Business Description
14.11.3 Products and Services
14.11.4 Financial Overview
14.11.5 SWOT Analysis
14.11.6 Key Developments
14.12 GE Vernova Inc.
14.12.1 Key Facts
14.12.2 Business Description
14.12.3 Products and Services
14.12.4 Financial Overview
14.12.5 SWOT Analysis
14.12.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [21]
List of Figures [32]
Companies
The List of Companies - North America Industrial Automation Control Market
ABB Ltd
Emerson Electric Co
Honeywell International Inc
Rockwell Automation Inc
Siemens AG
OMRON Corp
Yokogawa Electric Corp
Hitachi Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric Corp
Bosch Rexroth AG
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
GE Vernova Inc.
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