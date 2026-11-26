Redmond, Washington, United States, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advertised price of small business phone systems is a poor predictor of what a company will actually pay, because the capabilities most small businesses treat as essential are frequently priced outside the entry plan. An analysis of ten providers' published pricing conducted in October 2026 by SoundLine found entry rates clustered within a narrow band while configured costs diverged substantially.

Entry plans across the ten cluster between $14 and $30 per user per month. The capabilities that move the real figure are distributed unevenly across tiers and add-ons, and are rarely presented together.

SoundLine published this analysis and sells the services it describes, and therefore has a commercial interest in its conclusions.



The five small business phone system capabilities most commonly gated

The analysis identified five functions that small businesses routinely expect in a business phone plan and that are frequently not included at the entry tier.



What the divergence looks like in practice

The analysis modeled a common small business configuration: one user who needs business texting at ordinary volume, automatic call recording and a toll-free number.

On a provider with a $20 entry rate, where texting at volume requires a $25 per user booster and recording requires the next tier up, the configured cost reaches the higher tier rate plus the booster. The advertised figure and the configured figure are no longer in the same range.

On a provider where those functions sit inside the plan, the configured cost and the advertised cost are the same number.

The analysis does not claim either structure is improper. Unbundling allows a business that needs only calling to pay only for calling, which is a legitimate benefit. The finding concerns comparability: a buyer evaluating two providers on advertised rates is not comparing equivalent products, and no pricing page presents the comparison in configured terms.

A fuller treatment of what each provider discloses appears in a separate review of how the pricing of ten providers' small business phone systems compared.



A worked configuration at three sizes

The analysis modeled the same requirement at three company sizes to show how gating interacts with headcount.



One user, needing texting at ordinary volume, call recording and a toll-free number. On an unbundled provider this reaches the second tier plus a messaging add-on plus toll-free. On a bundled provider it is the single advertised rate plus toll-free where that is charged.

Five users, same requirement. Per-seat add-ons multiply. A $25 per user messaging booster becomes $125 per month, which at this size exceeds the entire underlying plan cost for the account. Ten users, same requirement. The gap between advertised and configured cost is now the largest single line in the communications budget, and it is composed entirely of items that did not appear in the comparison that selected the provider.

The pattern is that unbundling is least costly at one user and most costly as headcount grows, which is the opposite of the direction most buyers assume. A business choosing on advertised rates while planning to grow is selecting against its own future configuration.



The three questions that recover the real figure

The analysis proposes three questions that convert an advertised rate into a configured one.



Which of the capabilities demonstrated to me are add-ons? Demonstrations are typically conducted on fully configured accounts. The question separates what was shown from what the quoted plan contains.

What is the monthly rate if I pay monthly? Published rates across the category are overwhelmingly annual. The monthly figure is frequently 30 to 80 percent higher, and it is the rate a business not yet certain of its choice will actually pay. What appears on the first invoice that is not on the pricing page? Card processing fees, regulatory cost recovery fees, taxes and one-time charges. SoundLine's own first charge includes a 2.75 percent card processing fee, a regulatory cost recovery fee and applicable taxes, which the company publishes on its pricing page rather than in a footnote.



Where SoundLine is gated and where it is not

The analysis reports SoundLine's own structure on the same basis.

Business texting at 1,000 outbound messages per user per month, pooled, is included on all current plans under fair use. Call recording and transcription are included on Growth. Video meetings and appointment scheduling are included. Multi-business identity separation is included on every plan including the entry tier, which the analysis notes is unusual in a category that commonly reserves it.

Gated or excluded: toll-free numbers are a paid addition rather than an inclusion, where Ooma includes one. Additional numbers are charged at $5 on Starter, $4 on Growth and $3 on Elite. The Elite tier, which carries the company's AI capabilities, is announced and shown as "Coming Soon" on the pricing page with a waitlist rather than being purchasable. Branded Caller ID is $30 per month plus $0.07 per impression.

The comparison on texting is not uniformly favorable. Aircall includes 4,000 outbound messages per user per month, four times SoundLine's allowance, and Grasshopper publishes unlimited texting. A business whose primary requirement is outbound message volume should price those two carefully, a point examined in the head-to-head on RingCentral against Grasshopper.



What this means for evaluating a small business phone system

The analysis concludes that comparison on advertised rates is close to meaningless in this category, and proposes that buyers construct a configured price for each shortlisted provider before comparing anything.

The exercise takes under an hour. It requires listing the capabilities the business will actually use, locating each one in the provider's plan structure, and totaling the result including fees. The output is frequently different from the ranking produced by headline rates, and occasionally inverts it.

Further guidance is published at questions a buyer should ask their business phone system provider.



Reading the footnotes

The analysis observes that the information needed to construct a configured price is usually present on the pricing page, in the footnotes rather than the plan cards.

Three footnote patterns recur. Fair use qualifications convert an "unlimited" headline into a numeric allowance, which is where texting and minute limits are generally found. Billing-basis notes establish whether displayed rates are annual or monthly, frequently in small type adjacent to a toggle. And asterisked feature rows indicate capability that is present on the plan but metered, add-on priced, or limited by participant count.

A buyer reading only the plan cards will miss all three. The analysis suggests reading a pricing page from the bottom upward, since the qualifications that determine the real figure are generally placed below the figures they qualify.



Why the structure persists

The analysis attributes unbundling to competitive dynamics rather than to any intent to obscure.

Published entry rates are the principal axis on which this category is compared, by buyers, by review sites and by the comparison content that dominates search results for these terms. A provider that bundles generously carries a higher advertised rate and appears worse in exactly the comparison that most buyers run.

The incentive therefore runs toward moving capability out of the entry plan and into add-ons, which lowers the number that gets compared without changing what the product costs to deliver. Every participant faces the same incentive, which is why the pattern is category-wide rather than attributable to particular companies.

The analysis observes that this is a collective outcome nobody chose and that it is unlikely to reverse through competition, since the first provider to bundle comprehensively would carry the highest advertised rate in the category. It changes only if buyers compare configured prices, which is why the three questions above are proposed as a practical remedy rather than an appeal for better behavior. SoundLine's own plan contents, stated per tier rather than per add-on, are published at soundline.io.



Questions buyers frequently ask

What is included in a small business phone plan?

It varies more than advertised rates suggest. Calling is universally included. Business texting above a token allowance, automatic call recording, toll-free numbers and minutes, analytics depth and meeting capacity are frequently priced separately or reserved for higher tiers.

Why is my business phone bill higher than the advertised price?

Most commonly because capabilities assumed to be included are add-ons, because the advertised rate was the annual one and the account is billed monthly, or because card processing fees, regulatory recovery fees and taxes are not reflected in the headline.

What is the best small business phone system?

The answer depends on configuration rather than ranking. A business needing high outbound texting volume, one needing automatic recording, and one needing several business identities will each reach a different answer from the same shortlist.

Which capabilities are usually add-ons in a business phone plan?

Across the ten providers reviewed: higher texting allowances, automatic call recording, toll-free numbers and minutes, advanced analytics, additional meeting capacity, and AI features.

