MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through premium technical diving, bundled travel packages, certifications and guided excursions, leveraging resilient reefs, simpler visas and high-spend international divers.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GCC Diving Tourism - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC diving tourism market was valued at USD 531.21 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 567.35 million in 2026 to USD 813.43 million by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.47% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by exceptional marine assets, tourism liberalization, expanding adventure travel infrastructure, and rising demand for experiential and eco-adventures.

Red Sea and Gulf of Oman Strengthen Regional Diving Tourism

The Red Sea remains a major natural advantage for GCC diving tourism, offering extensive coral reefs, diverse marine species, sea turtle populations, and numerous dive sites along Saudi Arabia's coastline. The Gulf of Aqaba also gained attention during the 2024 marine heat wave, when its thermally resilient coral populations demonstrated stronger recovery potential following bleaching stress than reefs in several other locations.

Oman supports regional growth through destinations such as Musandam, where divers can encounter whale sharks, manta rays, barracuda, and other marine species. Comparatively low diver traffic at many reef sites in Saudi Arabia and Oman has helped protect reef structures and underwater visibility, positioning these destinations as alternatives to more crowded international diving locations.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 framework further supports the GCC diving tourism market by prioritizing Red Sea dive tourism, liveaboard trips, and freediving experiences at Farasan Island. Investments in coastal resorts, marinas, yacht facilities, and marine conservation initiatives are expected to improve access while expanding the region's appeal to international and domestic tourists.

Visa Simplification Supports International Dive Travel

Tourism liberalization and improved cross-border access are strengthening demand across the GCC. Saudi Arabia's KSA Visa platform consolidates e-visa applications, processing, and approvals through a digital system available to citizens of numerous countries. The planned Unified GCC Tourist Visa could further encourage multi-country itineraries that combine flights, coastal accommodation, diving excursions, and liveaboard experiences.

Streamlined travel procedures are particularly valuable to certified divers, who typically plan trips in advance and spend more per visit than casual tourists. Easier entry supports bookings for guided excursions, bundled dive holidays, training programs, and premium marine experiences. Growth is also being encouraged by women-led and inclusive diving programs, which are broadening participation across the region.

High Costs Remain a Market Restraint

The cost of certified diving, equipment, and coastal logistics continues to limit participation among first-time divers. Certification courses in the Red Sea region can be more expensive than those in established diving markets such as Egypt or Thailand. Equipment rental, imported gear, limited regional distribution, and transportation to remote sites such as the Farasan Islands and Al Hallaniyat add further expenses.

Liveaboard berths, transfers, and private charters can significantly raise total trip costs. These factors have encouraged operators to focus on experienced and higher-spending divers rather than entry-level customers. Seasonality, changing weather conditions, and visibility fluctuations also affect operating schedules and the consistency of diving experiences.

GCC Diving Tourism Segment Insights

Scuba Diving represented 71.73% of the GCC diving tourism market in 2025. Its leading position is supported by established training infrastructure, equipment availability, and a broad network of PADI and SSI-certified dive centers. Compressed air and Nitrox supply chains across all six GCC countries also make scuba diving more scalable than specialized categories.

Red Sea Global's Galaxea operates a PADI 5-Star Dive Center at Nujuma in the Al Wajh Lagoon, demonstrating continued investment in destination-based scuba infrastructure. The segment serves resort guests, club divers, certification candidates, and luxury liveaboard travelers. Technical Diving remains smaller by participation but commercially valuable, as rebreather, trimix, and deep-penetration divers can spend 2 to 4 times more per day than recreational scuba customers.

Freediving is forecast to be the fastest-growing diving type, expanding at a CAGR of 7.85% through 2031. Growth is being driven by lower equipment requirements, strong lifestyle appeal, and rising participation among women and younger divers. AIDA certifications among Arab women increased by 61% between 2023 and 2025. Events including the AIDA United Arab Emirates National Open Freediving Championship have also helped establish the activity as a structured and commercially viable segment.

Dive Excursions & Guided Trips accounted for 40.45% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting strong demand for half-day, full-day, and short-format experiences. The United Arab Emirates benefits from bookings by expatriate residents, hotel guests, and weekend travelers. Training, certifications, and equipment rental provide complementary revenue while encouraging repeat participation.

Dive Travel Packages are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% through 2031. International visitors increasingly favor packages combining flights, accommodation, guided diving, and equipment. A Saudi Red Sea liveaboard package can generate 6 to 8 times the revenue of a single guided dive. AMAALA's Phase One opening in 2025, featuring 6 resorts, a yacht club, a marine life institute, and a marina, reinforces the GCC's long-term focus on premium bundled marine tourism.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Red Sea and Gulf of Oman Marine Asset Advantage

4.2.2 Tourism Liberalization and Visa Simplification Across GCC

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Experiential and Eco-Adventures

4.2.4 Growth of Women-Led and Inclusive Dive Programs

4.2.5 Expansion of Regenerative Tourism and Marine Conservation Brands

4.2.6 Digital Discovery, Booking, and Creator-Led Destination Marketing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Certified Diving, Equipment, and Coastal Logistics

4.3.2 Seasonality and Weather-Driven Visibility Fluctuations

4.3.3 Reef Sensitivity, Conservation Limits, and Access Restrictions

4.3.4 Shortage of Deeply Localized Dive Infrastructure in Smaller GCC Markets

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Diving Type

5.1.1 Scuba Diving

5.1.2 Freediving

5.1.3 Technical Diving

5.2 By Tourist Type

5.2.1 International Tourists

5.2.2 Domestic Tourists

5.3 By Booking Channel

5.3.1 Direct Booking

5.3.2 Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

5.3.3 Dive Tour Operators & Travel Agencies

5.4 By Revenue Source

5.4.1 Dive Excursions & Guided Trips

5.4.2 Dive Training & Certifications

5.4.3 Equipment Rental

5.4.4 Dive Travel Packages

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.3 Oman

5.5.4 Qatar

5.5.5 Bahrain

5.5.6 Kuwait

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Deep Dive Dubai

6.4.2 Al Boom Diving

6.4.3 Emperor Divers

6.4.4 SeaOman

6.4.5 Desert Sea Divers

6.4.6 Extra Divers Musandam

6.4.7 Coral Diving

6.4.8 Freestyle Divers

6.4.9 Nemo Diving Center

6.4.10 Dive Campus

6.4.11 Al-Haddad Scuba

6.4.12 West Coast Diver

6.4.13 Divers Down UAE

6.4.14 Scuba Shade

6.4.15 Muscat Diving & Adventure Centre

6.4.16 Dubai Diving Centre

6.4.17 Aqua Divers Club

6.4.18 Bandar Al Khiran Diving Center

6.4.19 Reef Oasis Diving Center

6.4.20 Scuba World Divers

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.2 Opportunity Areas

7.2.1 Women-Centric Dive Products and Beginner-To-Advanced Training Funnels

7.2.2 Conservation-Led Premium Diving and Regenerative Tourism Packages

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