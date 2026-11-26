MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through premium single-serve packs, recyclable paper tubs, mono-material wraps, quick-commerce formats and expansion in emerging markets.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice cream wrapping & packaging market was valued at USD 5.95 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 6.24 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period, reaching USD 10.16 billion by 2036. The report examines demand, seasonality, packaging and barrier technologies, sustainability, regulation, pricing, industry restructuring, M&A activity, the value chain, and the competitive landscape.

Market coverage includes primary, secondary, and bulk packaging for ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and frozen novelties. Formats include flow wraps, lidding films, sleeves, tubs, cups, lids, pails, multipack cartons, insulated shippers, cone sleeves, sticks, and spoons. Market value is measured through converter sales to ice cream manufacturers, foodservice operators, and parlour chains. Filling and wrapping machinery, cold chain equipment, and ice cream products are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

Rising ice cream production and consumption support consistent packaging demand. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, U.S. producers manufacture approximately 1.30 billion gallons of ice cream annually, while the average American consumes roughly 4 gallons per year. Premium single-serve bars, cones, sandwiches, and cups generate particularly strong packaging value because each unit may require an individual wrapper, sleeve, and multipack carton.

Industry restructuring is also influencing packaging investment. Unilever completed the demerger of its ice cream business in December 2025, while the newly listed Magnum Ice Cream Company reported 2025 revenue of EUR 7.91 billion. Froneri recorded EUR 5.5 billion in sales in 2024. Focused ice cream businesses with dedicated capital budgets are expected to accelerate packaging renewal, portfolio conversion, and supplier collaboration.

Sustainability and regulation remain central market forces. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 applies generally from 12 August 2026, restricts PFAS above specified limits in food contact packaging from that date, and requires every pack to be recyclable by 1 January 2030. Extended producer responsibility fees are also increasing pressure on multi-layer structures. In response, suppliers are developing recyclable paper tubs, aqueous barrier coatings, compostable cups, lightweight packs, and recycle-ready mono-material wrappers.

Material conversion is already advancing at commercial scale. Huhtamaki reported that replacing plastic packaging with paper tubs and lids for the Carte D'Or range reduced plastic per tub by 93%, eliminating more than 900 tonnes of virgin plastic annually in the U.K. However, fibre packaging must withstand cold filling, storage at minus 18 degrees Celsius, condensation, and high-fat contents. The paper tub developed for Magnum BonBon, launched in September 2024, required four years of development and testing.

Additional challenges include volatile resin, pulp, foil, and energy costs, seasonal capacity utilization, fragmented recycling infrastructure, varying food contact regulations, and lengthy qualification cycles. Price-sensitive take-home and private label products may also delay adoption of higher-cost fibre alternatives.

Segment Outlook



Packaging format: Rigid containers are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 because tubs, pints, cups, and lids dominate take-home and foodservice applications. Flexible wrapping is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by premium single-serve products and conversion to mono-material structures.

Material: Plastic is expected to remain the largest material category in 2026 due to its cost advantages and established frozen performance. Paper & paperboard is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as brands respond to recyclability requirements and plastic reduction targets.

Barrier technology: Extrusion-coated barriers are expected to lead in 2026 because polyethylene-coated board remains widely qualified for existing filling lines. Aqueous & dispersion coatings are projected to grow fastest as demand rises for repulpable packaging and non-fluorinated barrier solutions.

Product type: Take-home & multipack products are expected to generate the largest share, supported by grocery retail and private label demand. Impulse & single-serve products are forecast to grow fastest because individually packaged novelties use more packaging per litre.

End user: Global ice cream manufacturers are expected to lead the market in 2026. Foodservice & parlour operators are projected to achieve the highest CAGR as chains expand and adopt decorated, compostable, and short-run packaging. Distribution channel: Supermarkets & hypermarkets are expected to account for the largest share. Online retail & quick commerce is forecast to grow fastest, increasing demand for secure lids, tamper-evident seals, and insulated secondary packaging.

Pack sizes covered range from up to 100 ml through above 5 litres. Small packs support impulse products and single-serve cups, while larger formats serve family, parlour, and foodservice applications. Printing technologies include flexography, offset lithography, rotogravure, and digital printing. Digital printing offers growth potential through regional flavors, limited editions, seasonal launches, and customized parlour branding.

Regional Market Opportunities

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by production growth in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers Association expects India's market to reach INR 450 billion by around 2028 and exceed INR 900 billion roughly eight years after March 2025. Low per capita consumption also creates substantial long-term potential across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hot climates, modern retail investment, cold chain expansion, and growing local production in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa are strengthening demand, particularly for single-serve impulse formats.

Europe remains a major market and regulatory leader, while North America benefits from significant U.S. production and evolving state PFAS and producer responsibility requirements. Latin American opportunities are led by Brazil, with Argentina, Chile, and Colombia supported by established artisanal and parlour channels.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated among multinational packaging converters, while regional suppliers serve national brands, private label manufacturers, and parlours. Competition centers on frozen performance, barrier protection, recyclability, printing quality, cost, seasonal capacity, and multi-year product development.

Companies profiled include Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Westrock plc, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi plc, Amcor plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., ProAmpac LLC, Winpak Ltd., Wipak Oy, UFlex Limited, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Berry Superfos, Faerch Group, Novolex Holdings, LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Sabert Corporation, and FP Corporation.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the impact of EU packaging regulation, PFAS restrictions, and extended producer responsibility fees.

Identifies high-growth packaging formats, materials, barrier technologies, product types, channels, and regions.

Tracks innovation in paper tubs, aqueous coatings, compostable cups, and mono-material flexible packaging.

Benchmarks suppliers by technology, capacity, sustainability performance, and strategic development. Supports product planning, sourcing, investment, capacity expansion, and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Scope of the Study

1.5. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-Level Converter and Brand Owner Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Ice Cream Volumes x Packs per Litre x Price per Pack)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Converter Revenue and Frozen Dessert Share)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Market Snapshot

3.3. Strategic Insights

3.4. Analyst Perspective

4. Market Insights

4.1. Industry Overview

4.2. Ice Cream Industry Landscape and Packaging Demand Drivers

4.2.1. Global Ice Cream Production and Consumption Trends

4.2.2. Per Capita Consumption Benchmarks by Country

4.2.3. Seasonality and Capacity Utilization Analysis

4.2.4. Restructuring of the Ice Cream Industry and Supplier Implications

4.3. Packaging Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Barrier Coating Technologies (Extrusion, Aqueous Dispersion, Biobased)

4.3.2. Fibre-Based and Moulded Fibre Container Technologies

4.3.3. Mono-Material and Recycle-Ready Flexible Structures

4.3.4. Frozen Performance, Condensation and Grease Resistance Testing

4.3.5. Lightweighting and Material Reduction Techniques

4.3.6. Printing, Decoration and Finishing Technologies

4.3.7. Smart Packaging (QR Codes, Digital Watermarks, Temperature Indicators)

4.4. Sustainability Analysis

4.4.1. Plastic Reduction and Fibre Substitution Benchmarks

4.4.2. Recyclability, Compostability and Repulpability Assessment

4.4.3. Recycled Content and Certified Fibre Sourcing

4.4.4. Life Cycle and Carbon Footprint Considerations

4.5. Regulatory Landscape

4.5.1. EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (EU) 2025/40

4.5.2. PFAS and Food Contact Material Restrictions

4.5.3. Extended Producer Responsibility and Eco-Modulated Fees

4.5.4. U.S. Federal and State Packaging Regulations

4.5.5. Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Packaging Rules

4.5.6. Food Contact Safety and Migration Standards

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Suppliers (Resin, Board, Foil, Coatings, Inks)

4.6.2. Packaging Converters

4.6.3. Ice Cream Manufacturers and Co-Packers

4.6.4. Retail, Foodservice and Cold Chain Distribution

4.6.5. Collection, Sorting and Recovery

4.7. Supply Chain Analysis

4.8. Pricing Analysis, by Packaging Format and Material

4.9. Patent Analysis

4.10. Investment, Capacity Expansion and M&A Landscape

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.12. Industry Attractiveness Assessment

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.1.1. Rising Global Ice Cream Consumption and Production Volumes

5.1.2. Premiumization and Single-Serve Novelty Formats

5.1.3. Regulatory Pressure to Replace Plastic with Recyclable Fibre

5.1.4. Restructuring of the Ice Cream Industry into Focused Companies

5.1.5. Expansion of Cold Chain Retail and Quick Commerce

5.2. Restraints

5.2.1. Technical Difficulty of Frozen and Condensation Resistance in Fibre Packs

5.2.2. Raw Material and Energy Cost Volatility

5.2.3. Pronounced Seasonality of Demand

5.2.4. Price Sensitivity of High-Volume Take-Home Formats

5.3. Opportunities

5.3.1. Fibre-Based Tubs and Cups with Aqueous Barrier Coatings

5.3.2. Recycle-Ready Mono-Material Flexible Wrappers

5.3.3. Growth in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East

5.3.4. Private Label and Artisanal Parlour Packaging

5.4. Challenges

5.4.1. Absence of Recycling Infrastructure for Frozen Food Packs

5.4.2. PFAS and Food Contact Compliance across Jurisdictions

5.4.3. Extended Producer Responsibility Fee Escalation

5.4.4. Long Qualification Cycles for New Pack Formats

5.5. Key Trends

5.5.1. Shift from Plastic Tubs to Recyclable Paper Tubs

5.5.2. Compostable and Biobased Cup Technologies

5.5.3. Lightweighting and Mono-Material Design for Recyclability

5.5.4. Digital and High-Definition Decoration for Shelf Differentiation

6. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Packaging Format

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Flexible Wrapping

6.2.1. Flow Wraps

6.2.1.1. Stick and Bar Wrappers

6.2.1.2. Cone Wraps

6.2.1.3. Sandwich and Biscuit Wraps

6.2.2. Lidding Films & Sealing Membranes

6.2.2.1. Peelable Lidding Films

6.2.2.2. Induction and Heat-Seal Membranes

6.2.3. Pouches & Bags

6.2.3.1. Stand-Up Pouches

6.2.3.2. Pillow Bags and Multipack Bags

6.2.4. Shrink Sleeves & Labels

6.2.4.1. Shrink Sleeves

6.2.4.2. Pressure-Sensitive and Wrap-Around Labels

6.3. Rigid Containers

6.3.1. Tubs & Pints

6.3.1.1. Paperboard Tubs

6.3.1.2. Injection Moulded Plastic Tubs

6.3.1.3. Thermoformed Tubs

6.3.2. Cups & Bowls

6.3.2.1. Single-Serve Cups

6.3.2.2. Sundae and Dessert Bowls

6.3.2.3. Moulded Fibre Cups

6.3.3. Lids & Closures

6.3.3.1. Paperboard Lids

6.3.3.2. Plastic Snap-On Lids

6.3.3.3. Dome and Tamper-Evident Lids

6.3.4. Bulk Pails & Trays

6.3.4.1. Foodservice Pails (2.5-10 Litres)

6.3.4.2. Napoli Pans and Gelato Trays

6.4. Secondary & Bulk Packaging

6.4.1. Multipack Cartons

6.4.2. Corrugated Cases & Trays

6.4.3. Insulated Shippers and Liners

6.5. Packaging Accessories

6.5.1. Cone Sleeves & Jackets

6.5.2. Sticks

6.5.3. Spoons & Cutlery Assemblies

7. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Paper & Paperboard

7.2.1. Solid Bleached Board

7.2.2. Coated Unbleached Kraft

7.2.3. Moulded Fibre

7.2.4. Recycled Paperboard

7.3. Plastic

7.3.1. Polypropylene (PP)

7.3.2. Polyethylene (PE)

7.3.3. Polystyrene (PS)

7.3.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.4. Aluminium & Metallised Films

7.4.1. Aluminium Foil

7.4.2. Metallised Polyester and Polypropylene Films

7.5. Bioplastics & Compostables

7.5.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.5.2. PHA and Other Biopolymers

7.5.3. Compostable Coated Fibre

8. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Barrier Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Extrusion-Coated Barriers

8.3. Aqueous & Dispersion Coatings

8.4. Metallised & Foil Barriers

8.5. Biobased & Compostable Barriers

9. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Ice Cream Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impulse & Single-Serve

9.2.1. Stick Bars and Coated Novelties

9.2.2. Cones

9.2.3. Sandwiches and Biscuit Novelties

9.2.4. Single-Serve Cups and Tubs

9.3. Take-Home & Multipack

9.3.1. Pints and Small Tubs

9.3.2. Family Packs and Multi-Litre Tubs

9.3.3. Multipacks of Novelties

9.4. Bulk & Foodservice

9.4.1. Scooping Pails and Napoli Pans

9.4.2. Soft-Serve and Dispensing Packs

9.5. Artisanal & Gelato

10. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Pack Size

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Up to 100 ml

10.3. 100-500 ml

10.4. 500 ml-1 Litre

10.5. 1-5 Litres

10.6. Above 5 Litres

11. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Printing Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Flexography

11.3. Offset Lithography

11.4. Rotogravure

11.5. Digital Printing

12. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Global Ice Cream Manufacturers

12.3. Regional & Local Manufacturers

12.4. Private Label & Contract Manufacturers

12.5. Foodservice & Parlour Operators

12.5.1. Ice Cream Parlour Chains

12.5.2. Quick Service Restaurants and Cafes

12.5.3. Hotels, Catering and Institutional Foodservice

13. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Distribution Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

13.3. Convenience & Impulse Outlets

13.4. Foodservice & Parlours

13.5. Online Retail & Quick Commerce

14. Ice Cream Wrapping & Packaging Market, by Geography

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America

14.2.1. U.S.

14.2.2. Canada

14.2.3. Mexico

14.3. Europe

14.3.1. Germany

14.3.2. U.K.

14.3.3. France

14.3.4. Italy

14.3.5. Spain

14.3.6. Netherlands

14.3.7. Nordic Countries

14.3.8. Poland

14.3.9. Rest of Europe

14.4. Asia-Pacific

14.4.1. China

14.4.2. India

14.4.3. Japan

14.4.4. South Korea

14.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

14.4.6. Southeast Asia

14.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5. Latin America

14.5.1. Brazil

14.5.2. Argentina

14.5.3. Chile

14.5.4. Colombia

14.5.5. Rest of Latin America

14.6. Middle East & Africa

14.6.1. Saudi Arabia

14.6.2. UAE

14.6.3. Turkey

14.6.4. Egypt

14.6.5. South Africa

14.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Overview

15.2. Key Growth Strategies

15.3. Competitive Benchmarking

15.4. Competitive Dashboard

15.4.1. Industry Leaders

15.4.2. Market Differentiators

15.4.3. Vanguards

15.4.4. Emerging Companies

15.5. Strategic Developments

15.5.1. Product Launches

15.5.2. Partnerships and Brand Conversion Programmes

15.5.3. Acquisitions

15.5.4. Capacity Expansions and Investments

15.6. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

16. Company Profiles

Integrated Fibre and Foodservice Packaging Companies

16.1. Huhtamaki Oyj

16.2. Smurfit Westrock plc

16.3. Graphic Packaging International, LLC

16.4. Stora Enso Oyj

16.5. Sonoco Products Company

16.6. Mondi plc

Flexible Packaging Converters

16.7. Amcor plc

16.8. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

16.9. Sealed Air Corporation

16.10. Coveris Holdings S.A.

16.11. ProAmpac LLC

16.12. Winpak Ltd.

16.13. Wipak Oy

16.14. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

16.15. UFlex Limited

Rigid Container and Cup Manufacturers

16.16. Greiner Packaging International GmbH

16.17. Berry Superfos

16.18. Faerch Group

16.19. Novolex Holdings, LLC

16.20. Dart Container Corporation

16.21. Sabert Corporation

16.22. FP Corporation

17. Appendix

17.1. Related Reports

17.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [862]

List of Figures [62]

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