MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 26 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a uniform policy for the valuation, determination, and periodic revision of rates for the sale and supply of surplus raw water from all existing and future water resources and projects of the state, including inter-state water projects.

The policy aims to ensure transparent and economically rational valuation of the state's water resources while safeguarding its financial interests.

It also provides a uniform mechanism for determining rates of surplus raw water supplied to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries, wherever permissible, after meeting the present and future requirements of the state, the government said on Thursday.

However, this framework will not apply to water utilized for domestic purposes within the state.

The matter assumes significance in the context of the Kishau Multipurpose Project, under which Himachal Pradesh has an allocated share equivalent to 3.154 per cent of the live storage of the dam, amounting to approximately 42 million cubic metres.

The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under the memorandum of understanding signed among Upper Yamuna Basin states.

The pact envisages development of Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka Dam projects for optimum utilisation of the basin's water resources.

Under the policy, an initial benchmark rate of Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet has been approved for the valuation and supply of surplus raw water.

The rates will be revised periodically on the basis of the wholesale price index (WPI), ensuring that the economic value of water is protected against changes in prevailing price levels.

The policy also covers all existing and future projects of Himachal Pradesh from which surplus raw water is supplied to other states or eligible agencies.

It envisages a standard pricing framework for inter-state multipurpose and water-storage projects, including the proposed Kishau Multipurpose Project and Renuka Dam Project.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the government is committed to protecting Himachal Pradesh's natural resources and ensuring that the state receives appropriate economic returns from its valuable water resources.

He said water was one of the most important assets of the state and its economic value must be recognised while entering into any arrangement for supplying surplus water to other states or agencies.

The policy would establish a transparent and uniform mechanism for determining water rates and their periodic revision, thereby protecting the long-term financial interests of the state.