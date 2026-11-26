MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) The Congress is using the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar for its vested interests, alleged BJP national general secretary and MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday.

Addressing a Constitution Day programme at the Kondajji Basappa Auditorium in the Bharat Scouts and Guides premises in Bengaluru, Deb said the Constitution and Ambedkar were inseparable, adding that looking at a copy of the Constitution reminded people of the great leader.

He alleged that the Congress had defeated Ambedkar twice in elections and had not even provided space in Delhi for his funeral after his death. Ambedkar was also forced to resign from the Union Cabinet within one-and-a-half years, he said.

“Congress leaders take their oath of office holding a copy of the Constitution, but they do not know how to respect it. Respect for the Constitution should come from the heart and should not be merely for show,” Deb said.

He alleged that the Congress had enjoyed power for decades in the name of Mahatma Gandhi and amended the Constitution several times, but the amendments were made for personal interests rather than the welfare of the country. He said the Modi government had introduced several transformative changes, including improvements in digital infrastructure.

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of acting on the directions of its central leadership, Deb alleged that funds earmarked for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had been diverted to Muslims.“We are not against Muslims, but we oppose those who undermine the Constitution,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress for supporting protests against the Election Commission and opposing the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. Claiming that a Gen-Z revolution similar to those witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal would not take place in India, he accused the Congress of attempting to destabilise the country's institutions.

Deb said India had faced several invasions but remained strong, adding that the country was now witnessing a new era under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said PM Modi was working to fulfil Ambedkar's vision and had earned a place in people's hearts.

Praising Bengaluru before beginning his address, Deb described it as a globally recognised technology hub.

Speaking at the same programme, Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress was projecting the Constitution as something meant only for Dalits, despite it being a guiding document for every citizen.

He said the Constitution had ensured stability in the country and credited the Modi government with initiating the nationwide observance of Constitution Day in 2015, replacing the earlier observance of Law Day.

Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress was observing Constitution Day to consolidate its vote bank rather than out of genuine respect for Ambedkar and the Constitution. He also accused the party of using funds earmarked for Dalit welfare to organise celebrations.

He said the Congress had kept the Constitution in abeyance during the Emergency for nearly two-and-a-half years and questioned why it had not raised concerns about constitutional rights in Jammu and Kashmir earlier.

He alleged that the Congress and its allies were creating instability through unconstitutional protests, adding that the country needed to remain vigilant against anti-national activities.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar, Legislative Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, BJP state general secretary P. Rajeev and other party leaders and workers attended the programme.