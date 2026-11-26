MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday accused the Congress of making repeated attempts to undermine the Constitution since Independence.

He called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant against attempts to weaken constitutional values.

He was inaugurating a Constitution Protection Day programme organised by the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram on Constitution Day.

Chandrasekhar said the Constitution was not merely a book but a social and political agreement between citizens and the government.

Every citizen had a responsibility to protect the democratic foundations of the country and the rights guaranteed to its people.

He said November 26 began to be observed as Constitution Day only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

The date marked the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The Preamble, framed by the freedom fighters and the architects of the Constitution, held special significance, he said.

Chandrasekhar, one of the three BJP MLAs, also opposed reservation on religious grounds, saying it was against the basic principles of the Constitution.

Reservation for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, on the other hand, was a constitutional right, he pointed out.

He said there should be a serious debate in society, particularly among young people, on who was protecting the Constitution and who was violating it.

He urged people to read the Prime Minister's articles and other material to understand the issue better.

Referring to November 26 as the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, Chandrasekhar said protecting national security and democracy was also the responsibility of every citizen.

He called upon people to stand with the Constitution and resist what he described as the 'fraud politics' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP MLA V. Muraleedharan also accused successive Congress governments of ignoring the importance and spirit of the Constitution.

He said the first Constitutional Amendment had imposed restrictions on freedom of expression.

The Ninth Schedule was also introduced to keep certain laws outside the scope of judicial review, he alleged.

Muraleedharan further referred to the 39th Constitutional Amendment brought during the Emergency.

It sought to place the election of the Prime Minister and the Speaker beyond judicial challenge, he said.

Such measures had weakened the spirit of the Constitution, he added.

State BJP vice-president R. Sreelekha presided over the meeting.

Advocate Sivan Madathil spoke on the Constitution. State general secretary Advocate S. Suresh, district presidents Karamana Jayan, Mukkampalamoodu Biju and Reji Kumar, Deputy Mayor Ashanath and others attended.

J.R. Padmakumar welcomed the gathering, while R.C. Beena proposed the vote of thanks.