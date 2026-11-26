MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday addressed a special session of the state Assembly on Constitution Day, marking the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution and reaffirming the state's commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles and public trust.

Saini said November 26, 1949, was a historic day when India chose to chart its own destiny by adopting the Constitution through the Constituent Assembly. He described the occasion as a milestone in the country's journey towards becoming an independent democratic republic.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the Constitution makers, freedom fighters and citizens whose sacrifice and hard work helped establish India as a sovereign republic. He also welcomed and congratulated all members present in the House on the occasion.

He recalled that the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950, describing the two dates as significant milestones in India's national journey.“The framing of the Constitution was not merely the process of preparing a document. It was a powerful effort to find a path of consensus, dialogue and democratic discipline for a country marked by diversity,” Saini said.

He noted that 284 members signed the Constitution on January 24, 1950, and their signatures reflected India's commitment to democracy. He also highlighted the contribution of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, who played an active role in the constitution-making process.

Saini said eight prominent personalities from Haryana had also contributed to the Constituent Assembly. He added that their family members were honoured on Republic Day, January 26, as a mark of respect for their contribution.

The Chief Minister said the decision to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day was taken in 2015 on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the significance of the Preamble, Saini said it begins with the words“We, the People of India”, which represent a collective commitment that must be reflected in the country's conduct, policies and governance. He said the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, but their true meaning can only be realised when poor, deprived and vulnerable citizens are able to progress with dignity and equal opportunities.

The Constitution, he said, provides Parliament and state legislatures with the opportunity to represent the voice of the people, adding that respect for the Constitution is not the responsibility of any particular political party or government but of everyone entrusted with the opportunity to serve the public.

Saini also highlighted the role of constitutional recognition of panchayats and urban local bodies in taking democracy to villages and cities. He said Haryana's journey since its formation on November 1, 1966, had progressed under the framework of constitutional democracy.

Over the past six decades, Haryana has achieved new milestones across sectors, he said, adding that women's participation and the representation of different sections of society in panchayats and local institutions had helped strengthen democracy at the grassroots.

The Chief Minister also remembered the victims of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks and paid homage to the innocent people who lost their lives.