MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) The BJP-JD(S) alliance is not temporary, and the NDA partnership will continue in Karnataka for the long term, with both parties joining hands to fight against the Congress government's misrule, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders here, Kumaraswamy said there would be no room for differences or confusion between the two parties.

He said the parties would work together in the upcoming bypolls, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections and Zilla Panchayat elections, following the same coordination they demonstrated in the four Legislative Council elections.

"Whether in Hiriyur or Dharwad, the candidate will not be a JD(S) or BJP candidate but an NDA candidate. Winning is what matters. We will field capable candidates to end the Congress government's misrule," he said.

Kumaraswamy said the alliance had decided to establish coordination committees at both the state and district levels to strengthen cooperation between the two parties.

He also clarified that the question of who would be the Chief Ministerial candidate was not important at this stage, stressing that the primary objective was to defeat the Congress and bring the NDA back to power in Karnataka.

Describing the Congress government as one that makes announcements without implementing programmes, Kumaraswamy alleged that development initiatives were not being implemented.

He said Karnataka had never witnessed such poor administration and criticised the government's functioning.

Referring to the upcoming Belagavi winter session, Kumaraswamy said the BJP and JD(S) leaders had discussed taking up several public-centric issues, including rising prices, on a priority basis during the session.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy after the NDA coordination meeting, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka said, "There was a lengthy discussion in the meeting on the Hiriyur and Dharwad Rural by-elections. The central leaders will soon take the final decision on whose candidate will contest in which constituency. There is no confusion or tug-of-war. There is complete clarity."

It has been decided that BJP and JD(S) will fight unitedly against the Congress in the upcoming district panchayat, taluk panchayat and GBA elections as well. The people of the state have given support to NDA unity. The next elections will be faced with the same confidence, he said.

He said that because BJP and JD(S) fought unitedly in the previous Assembly session, a situation was created in which then Minister B. Nagendra had to resign. Similarly, by winning all four seats in the recent Legislative Council elections, the people of the state have extended support to our unity.

The government is preparing to hold the session merely as a formality. The session should be held for a minimum of 15 days.