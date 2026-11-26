MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in association with INTACH Delhi Chapter, will organise a guided heritage walk at the Northern Ridge on December 12, an official said on Thursday.

The walk, conceived on the directions of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, will take participants through centuries of history, from prehistoric hunter-gatherer settlements and the Tughlaq era to the First War of Independence and the colonial period, the official said in the statement.

Participants will explore landmarks including Mutiny Memorial (Ajitgarh), Ashoka Pillar, Hindu Rao Hospital, Old Baoli and Pir Ghaib, it said.

The online registration for the heritage walk is available on the DDA portal. The participation fee is Rs 500 plus applicable GST per person, it said.

The Northern Ridge, the northernmost extension of the Aravalli hill system, is itself an important natural and archaeological landscape. Discoveries of Old Stone Age tools indicate that human communities inhabited the region long before the establishment of Delhi's historic cities.

Over the centuries, the Ridge witnessed the development of royal hunting retreats, medieval water structures, colonial military establishments and residential settlements, making it an extraordinary repository of the capital's layered history, the statement said.

Through this initiative, DDA seeks to bring Delhi's lesser-explored heritage closer to citizens, encourage public engagement with the city's historic landmarks and promote greater awareness about the conservation of its built and natural heritage, it said.

The collaboration with INTACH reflects the shared commitment to making heritage appreciation an engaging and participatory experience, particularly for younger generations.

The initiative follows the Lieutenant Governor's Heritage Walk at Sanjay Van, during which he also launched the e-book on the Delhi Ridge and emphasised the need to conserve the city's ecological assets, protect its historic structures and make its heritage more accessible to the public.

The first walk under this initiative was organised at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24, followed by a heritage walk at Sanjay Van.

As envisaged under the MoU, 12 guided walks are to be organised over a period of six months, with two walks every month. INTACH, Delhi Chapter, will curate the routes and themes, develop interpretative content and arrange heritage experts and guides in coordination with the DDA.

The initiative is aligned with the vision of MPD-2047, which emphasises heritage conservation as an integral component of planned and sustainable urban development, while encouraging heritage trails, cultural circuits and public participation.