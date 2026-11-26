MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) The NDA allies BJP and JD(S) on Thursday held a coordination committee meeting to chalk out a joint strategy to corner the Congress government during the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka Legislature, with a decision to put the ruling side under pressure by raising several public interest issues.

The BJP-JD(S) coordination committee meeting was held at a hotel in Bengaluru under the leadership of BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Aravind Bellad, former minister and MLA Araga Jnanendra, Legislative Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, Karnataka Yuva Janata Dal state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Legislative Council member Bhoje Gowda, among other senior leaders from both parties, were present at the meeting.

Vijayendra said the two parties had decided to work together to put the Congress government on the back foot during the session, which begins in Belagavi on December 2.

Speaking to the media here, Vijayendra said, "We discussed the issues that should be raised during the winter session beginning in Belagavi on December 2. The BJP and JD(S) have decided to work together to put pressure on the Congress government and make it accountable," he said.

Vijayendra said the drought had intensified across Karnataka, but the government had made no adequate preparations to address the crisis.

He alleged that despite announcing compensation of Rs 5,000 each to farmers, the government had released only partial assistance to around 45,000 farmers as a token measure. Instead of providing relief to farmers, the state government had continued the practice of writing letters to the Centre, he charged.

"The government has failed to provide adequate compensation to farmers. There is also an acute drinking water shortage in several areas, but the state government has made no preparations to tackle the situation," he alleged.

Vijayendra further said people across the state were struggling due to rising prices and were increasingly frustrated with the Congress government.

He said the difficulties faced by ASHA workers and the hardships caused by price rise were among the issues that the BJP and JD(S) intended to raise during the session.

All these issues, including the government's failure to address the drought situation, drinking water scarcity, inadequate compensation to farmers, rising prices and the plight of ASHA workers, should be discussed in the Assembly, he said.

Reiterating the need for coordination between the two parties, Vijayendra said the meeting had arrived at a consensus that the BJP and JD(S) should jointly take up public issues and put the Congress government under pressure during the winter session.