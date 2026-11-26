MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's wellness economy is growing a rapid rate. What the money buys has changed too.

A wellness day in Dubai or Abu Dhabi once meant a massage, a steam room and perhaps a facial. Today the same customer might book an infrared sauna, a body composition scan and a set of blood tests, and leave with a report full of numbers.

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Health is becoming very specific, as it should be. The Global Wellness Institute identifies public health, prevention and personalised medicine as an area where the UAE has recorded some of the fastest growth in the Middle East and North Africa.

By 2025, the Emirati Genome Programme had sequenced more than 800,000 samples to support genetic research and the development of personalised healthcare.

That appetite for detail has carried scientific vocabulary into everyday wellness, and peptides are a clear example.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. Many act as biological signals, carrying instructions from one cell to another, and each tends to work on a narrow, specific target.

This specificity has made them a regular tool in research studies of metabolism, cellular signalling and the biology of ageing.

You can now independently access peptides for research through suppliers such as UAE Peptide Research.

However, research of this type should not be confused with established clinical use. Most peptide studies in ageing biology research are preclinical, carried out in cells or animals, and a result in a culture dish says little on its own about what a compound would do in the body.

More science also brings more responsibility. As technical terms move from research journals into wellness research, consumers can easily come across claims that run ahead of the evidence.

Research findings, approved medicines and consumer wellness products can be at different stages of research.

An approved medicine has been through clinical trials and regulatory review. A research compound is supplied for laboratory study. A wellness product is sold as a consumer good. Treating them as one and the same is where much of the confusion begins.

For businesses, that means describing services and products accurately, including the stage the evidence has reached.

A single cell study, a small pilot trial and a large clinical trial are very different things, even when the headlines describe them in similar terms.

Evidence usually builds in stages.

Work tends to begin with cells in a dish, moves on to animal studies, and only then reaches carefully controlled clinical trials, a process that can take many years.

A compound can look promising at the first stage and fall away at the next, which is why the stage itself is often the most informative detail in any health claim.

Regulators are also looking at how health is described. In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health requires healthcare facilities to complete a training programme on its guidelines for health media and advertising, a sign that the wording around a service is now treated as part of the service itself.

UAE wellness is becoming more personalised, more data-led and more scientifically sophisticated.

The next phase is likely to bring lifestyle services, diagnostics, preventative healthcare and laboratory research much closer together than before.

For an industry that grew up around massages and steam rooms, that is quite a progression, and it will ask more of the businesses offering these services, of the regulators overseeing them and of the people choosing between them.