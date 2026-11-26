Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor and model Kapil Khadiwala has accused police personnel in Indore of demanding a bribe and allegedly harassing his crew members during the shooting of a web series in the city. The allegations have triggered a police investigation after a video posted by the actor on social media went viral.

Khadiwala shared a video tagging Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and local political leaders, seeking action against the police personnel concerned. Speaking to ANI, Khadiwala said he was working on a web series and had brought director Prakash Tripathi to Indore for the shoot. He alleged that the production team faced considerable difficulties in securing shooting permissions, with the crew having to approach multiple police offices before receiving approval.

According to Khadiwala, permission for the shoot was granted from November 16 to November 20. However, he alleged that police personnel arrived at the shooting location, stopped the production and demanded money from the team.“On the day of the shooting, the police came, misbehaved with my crew members, and asked them for a bribe,” he told ANI.

The actor questioned why the permission letter did not explicitly mention any time restrictions, despite containing detailed conditions regarding sound levels for daytime and nighttime shooting. "Look at the permission yourself. It is a two-page document, and nowhere is the time mentioned. If you have specified the sound limits for daytime and nighttime shooting in such detail, why didn't you mention the timings?" Khadiwala said.

He further alleged that police personnel misbehaved with members of his crew and sought a bribe. Claiming that such demands are generally made verbally rather than in writing, he said the team decided to discontinue the shoot following the confrontation. Khadiwala also questioned the process of obtaining shooting permissions in Indore, alleging that filmmakers coming from Mumbai had to run between the ACP's office and the local police station for two to three days. "I am making allegations against the police, and the same police station is investigating the matter. How is that appropriate?" he questioned, demanding that a senior police officer conduct an impartial inquiry.

Responding to the allegations, DCP (Zone 2) Aman Singh Rathore said the police had taken the matter seriously after Khadiwala's video surfaced on social media. He confirmed that the actor was called to the police station and his statement was recorded in the presence of senior officers. However, the DCP maintained that the production team continued filming beyond the permitted hours. "During questioning, they were asked whether their permission allowed them to shoot until 11 PM and whether they continued shooting beyond that time. They admitted that the shooting was going on after 11 PM. They probably had not read the permission conditions carefully," Rathore told ANI.

On the bribery allegations, the DCP said Khadiwala initially claimed that money had been demanded from the web series director, Prakash Tripathi, and other members of the team. However, when asked to identify the police personnel involved and provide details of the incident, he reportedly clarified that the information had come from another member of his crew. Rathore said a notice had also been issued to Tripathi, asking him to appear and clarify who allegedly demanded money from the production team. The police would also record statements of the crew members named by Khadiwala. An investigation is currently underway.