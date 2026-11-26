Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has become a grandfather for the first time as his daughter Holly Ramsay-Peaty and her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, have welcomed their first child together. Holly announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, and also shared her name with fans. Sharing the happy news, she introduced her daughter as Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty. In her post, Holly also thanked the doctors, nurses and midwives who helped her during the birth.“Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World,” she began the caption.“You'll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy - we will forever be grateful” Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Gordon was looking forward to becoming a grandfather and had spoken about the arrival of his first grandchild earlier this month. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on November 18, the chef shared the news with his family and fans, saying that the baby was expected to arrive within a few days, as per PEOPLE.“The Ramsay household is getting bigger,” he said, while giving a special shoutout to his growing family.“We welcome our first grandchild in a couple of days from now.”

The chef also joked about the possibility of Holly going into labour while travelling to the ceremony. Recalling a conversation with his wife Tana, he said,“We were worried in case Holly was gonna break the water and Tana said, 'Do you go back or should I go back?' And I said, 'No, no, you fly her over here. We'll have her give birth in midair,'” Following the ceremony, Gordon also revealed what he would like his grandchildren to call him.“I think I'm going to be called Papa G. Papa G. with a star in Hollywood!” the chef told PEOPLE and other outlets. As per the publication, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gordon spoke about becoming a grandfather while also raising his two younger sons, Oscar and Jesse.“It's nice that we've still got young boys as well, at the same time,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel.“So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.”

Holly had announced her pregnancy in June this year through an Instagram post, revealing that she and Adam were expecting a baby girl.“Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026,” she wrote, adding,“We can't wait to meet our baby girl.” Holly and Adam tied the knot on December 27, 2025, at Bath Abbey in England. Gordon and his wife Tana, who married in 1996, have six children: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, Oscar and Jesse. (ANI)