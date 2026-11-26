Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a uniform policy for valuation and supply of surplus raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries, fixing a benchmark rate of Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet, with periodic revisions linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The policy will cover surplus raw water from all existing and future water resources and projects of the state, including inter-state water projects, after meeting Himachal Pradesh's present and future requirements. However, the framework will not apply to water utilised for domestic purposes within the state.

The policy aims to ensure transparent and economically rational valuation of the state's water resources while safeguarding its financial interests. It will provide a uniform mechanism for determining rates for the supply of surplus raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries, wherever permissible. The decision assumes significance in the context of the Kishau Multipurpose Project, under which Himachal Pradesh has an allocated share equivalent to 3.154 per cent of the dam's live storage, amounting to approximately 42 million cubic metres. The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under the Memorandum of Understanding signed among the Upper Yamuna Basin States. The MoU envisages the development of the Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka Ji Dam projects for optimum utilisation of the basin's water resources.

The policy will also cover all existing and future projects of Himachal Pradesh from which surplus raw water is supplied to other states or eligible agencies. It envisages a standard pricing framework for inter-state multipurpose and water-storage projects, including the proposed Kishau Multipurpose Project and Renuka Ji Dam Project, while ensuring that the state's water requirements remain the foremost priority. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to protecting Himachal Pradesh's natural resources and ensuring appropriate economic returns from its valuable water resources. He said water was one of the most important assets of the state and its economic value must be recognised while entering into any arrangement for supplying surplus water to other states or agencies. The Chief Minister said the policy would establish a transparent and uniform mechanism for determining water rates and their periodic revision, thereby protecting the long-term financial interests of the state. He further said the government would ensure that Himachal Pradesh's interests and requirements were fully safeguarded before making surplus water available to other states. The state's drinking water, irrigation, agricultural, environmental and developmental needs would remain paramount. Sukhu said the government was committed to pursuing the state's rightful interests with determination and ensuring that its valuable natural resources contribute meaningfully to its economic strength and overall development. (ANI)