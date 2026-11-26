In a shocking incident caught on security cameras, a man plunged to his death from the rooftop of a hotel in Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam, on Wednesday, November 25.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man was seen sitting near the edge of the hotel rooftop before falling onto the pavement below as shocked bystanders looked on. Reportedly, moments after the fall, one of the witnesses pulled out their mobile phone to film the scene.

The man was reportedly identified as a foreign national, but Vietnamese authorities had not publicly disclosed his name or nationality as of November 26. The tragic incident unfolded in the evening and prompted local authorities to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

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How Did the Tragic Incident Unfold?

Tran Phu Street, which is located in Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, is the coastal city's main beachfront boulevard lined with high-rise hotels, where the foreign man reportedly walked into the hotel on Wednesday and took an elevator up to the 27th-floor rooftop.

According to local reports, the man entered the hotel around 5:30 PM for reasons that remain unclear before taking an elevator to the rooftop on the 27th floor. The CCTV footage showed that the man was sitting and apparently scrolling through his mobile phone before reportedly taking an extreme step.

As soon as he climbed onto the table and chairs before crossing the safety railing, hotel staff and customers reportedly noticed his actions and rushed towards him in an attempt to stop him. However, they could not reach him in time, and he fell from the 27th floor onto the road below.

Man DIVES OFF hotel rooftop in Vietnam — local media report he DIED

One of the witnesses can be seen trying to film it as soon as he jumped RT (@RT_com) November 26, 2026

The hotel staff members and customers, who were at the rooftop of the hotel at the time of the incident, were visibly shocked and distressed after witnessing the fall. One of the witnesses was reportedly seen pulling out a mobile phone and recording the scene moments after the incident.

The man was wearing casual clothing when he arrived at the hotel, and CCTV footage captured him sitting on the rooftop while looking at his mobile phone before climbing onto the furniture and crossing the safety railing.

Khanh Hoa Police Probe Incident as Details Emerge

Following the tragic incident at a hotel rooftop on Tran Phu Street, Khanh Hoa Provincial Police reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Authorities also began verifying his identity and nationality, which had not been publicly disclosed in initial local media reports. Reportedly, hotel staff had noticed the man behaving unusually before the incident and attempted to intervene by rushing towards him but failed to stop him from taking extreme steps.

As of November 26, Khanh Hoa police continued questioning witnesses and individuals connected to the incident to determine the exact motive and whether he was a registered guest.

Though there has been no official confirmation regarding the circumstances that led to the man's death, local authorities are continuing their investigation. Further details, including the man's identity, nationality, and reason for visiting the hotel, are expected to emerge as the police inquiry progresses.

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