MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Punjab booked their place in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday after Saurashtra went down to Tamil Nadu by 36 runs, while Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat ended their campaigns on a winning note.

Punjab had done all they could earlier in the day -- chasing down a 152-run target in just 13.1 overs to move past Saurashtra on points and Net Run Rate in Elite Group B. Their fate then rested on the result of the Saurashtra-Tamil Nadu clash at Holkar Stadium.

Saurashtra needed to overhaul Tamil Nadu's total in roughly 14 overs to regain second spot, but the chase never got going in the way they needed. Tamil Nadu, put in to bat, were boosted by a late blitz from Sunny Sandhu, who smashed six sixes in a 17-ball 44.

Andre Siddarth (38), Balasubramaniam Sachin (37) and R. Rajkumar (36) made useful contributions, while Chetan Sakariya took 3-37. Sandhu then struck twice in the first over of the chase by removing Vishvaraj Jadeja and Harvansh Singh to leave Saurashtra at 4/2.

Prerak Mankad and Harvik Desai counter-attacked to take Saurashtra to 43/2 after three overs. But the revival was short-lived as wickets tumbled and they slumped to 92/9. Jaydev Unadkat and Sakariya then put on 62 off 49 balls for the last wicket.

Captain Unadkat's knock of 40 is now the highest score by a number eleven batter in all T20 cricket. But Saurashtra were eventually bowled out for 154, as Sandhu finished with four wickets.

The defeat capped a stunning collapse for Saurashtra, who had won their first four games before losing the next three matches by big margins. Tamil Nadu, whose campaign has come in for severe criticism back home, signed off with a win.

In Group A, Sameer Rizvi's unbeaten 100 off 46 balls rescued Uttar Pradesh from a dire start and led them to a six-wicket win over Mizoram. Chasing 150, UP were 5/3 inside three overs with Kuldip Yadav taking 2-8.

Rizvi and Prashant Veer (27 not out) then shared an unbroken 110-run stand to seal the chase in 16.4 overs. Manender Singh (56) and Jehu Anderson (32) had earlier guided Mizoram to 149/6, with India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking 2-31.

Meanwhile, Gujarat beat Goa by 32 runs in Group D, with Ashutosh Sharma's unbeaten 48 off 18 balls powering them to 194 for 5. Aarya Desai (47), captain Urvil Patel (38 off 18 balls) and Umang Kumar (29) also chipped in. Lalit Yadav claimed two wickets for Goa, who were restricted to 162/9 despite a brisk 58 off 32 balls from captain Abhinav Tejrana.

In Group C, Tripura held their nerve to edge Assam by five runs. Manisankar Murasingh (47 off 28 balls) and Arindam Barman (36 off 19 balls) lifted Tripura from 22/3 to 170/9, with Mrinmoy Dutta taking 4-30 for Assam. Murasingh and Lakshay Thareja then took two wickets each as Assam finished on 165/6.

With the league phase over, Punjab joined Baroda, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra, Kerala, Mumbai and Vidarbha in the eight-team Super League, which will be held at the old VCA ground in Civil Lines and the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

The eight teams will be split into two groups of four and play a round-robin, with the group toppers meeting in the final on December 6. Group 1 has Baroda, Delhi, Kerala and hosts Vidarbha, while Group 2 comprises Rajasthan, Punjab, Andhra and Mumbai. No points will be carried over, and net run rate, not head-to-head, will decide ties on points.