MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East and Africa Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Middle East and Africa used car market was valued at USD 93.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 97.87 billion in 2026 to USD 126.34 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Rising new-vehicle prices, supply-chain disruption, expanding digital sales channels, and growing demand for affordable mobility are supporting used car sales across the region.

High New-Vehicle Prices and Supply-Chain Delays Support Demand

Red Sea shipping bottlenecks have extended vehicle delivery times by up to six weeks, prompting regional distributors to increase new-car prices. These conditions are encouraging budget-conscious consumers to enter the Middle East and Africa used car market, particularly for 2-3-year-old vehicles that combine lower prices with relatively limited mileage.

Corporate fleets are also shortening replacement cycles to protect residual values against further price inflation. At the same time, limited dealer inventories for popular models are compelling buyers to consider used vehicles that may previously have fallen outside their preferred options. Leasing companies are responding by remarketing low-mileage returns, creating a consistent supply of nearly-new vehicles. Together, these trends are increasing transaction volumes and supporting resale values for high-demand models.

Affordable Chinese Brands Accelerate Used Vehicle Turnover

The expansion of Chinese automotive brands, including BYD, Geely, and Chery, is reshaping both new and used vehicle sales. Competitively priced models are attracting consumers and fleet operators seeking to reduce acquisition costs. As these vehicles enter secondary sales channels, they are expanding used car inventory across multiple price categories.

Local assembly joint ventures are helping shorten supply cycles and improve familiarity among service providers, reducing concerns about maintenance and ownership. Fleet operators are increasingly adopting Chinese sedans and SUVs, creating a growing pipeline of 2-4-year returns. Features - such as panoramic cameras and advanced infotainment - also strengthen their appeal among technology-focused buyers. This combination of affordability, availability, and modern equipment is expected to accelerate turnover in the Middle East and Africa used car market.

Unorganized Vendors Continue to Lead African Transactions

Informal traders remain responsible for a significant share of used car transactions across major African markets. Cash-only purchases, inconsistent pricing, and limited inspection standards continue to restrict financing availability and reduce consumer confidence. These challenges also constrain cross-border sales and discourage some foreign investors.

Although online classifieds are gaining traction, resistance to business registration and taxation is slowing market formalization. Regulatory authorities also face enforcement challenges due to limited resources and established local trading networks. However, the continued growth of digital classifieds and online-to-offline sales platforms is gradually improving vehicle visibility and enabling consumers to compare prices more effectively.

SUVs Maintain the Largest Vehicle Type Share

SUVs accounted for 42.72% of the Middle East and Africa used car market in 2025 and are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.55% through 2031. Demand is supported by the suitability of high-ground-clearance vehicles for desert conditions, uneven roads, and demanding terrain. Their durability also contributes to slower depreciation, allowing certified pre-owned SUVs to command higher prices than sedans with comparable mileage.

Chinese SUV models are introducing more competitive price points and encouraging fleet managers to diversify beyond established Japanese brands. Aftermarket offerings, including ceramic protective coatings and adaptive suspension kits, further enhance perceived vehicle value. Sedans continue to attract urban commuters focused on fuel efficiency and easier parking, while hatchbacks remain popular with first-time buyers. MPVs serve large families and selected commercial applications. Nevertheless, SUV demand is expected to remain strong as construction, oil, infrastructure, and tourism activities increase requirements for off-road-capable vehicles.

Organized Used Car Vendors Gain Momentum

Unorganized dealers represented 61.70% of transactions in 2025, but organized vendors are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.55% through 2031. Consumers are increasingly seeking certified pre-owned vehicles, structured warranties, documented inspections, and transparent pricing.

Regulatory reforms in Gulf Cooperation Council markets are encouraging dealers to digitize inventories and provide more comprehensive vehicle records. These measures reduce information gaps and strengthen lender confidence. Digital platforms also allow organized vendors to distribute listings across borders and access larger pools of inventory and buyers.

Saudi Arabia is experiencing particularly notable progress following the removal of the customs-broker requirement, which has reduced import processing times and enabled faster inventory turnover. The expansion of vehicle financing is expected to reinforce this shift, as banks increasingly connect credit approvals to verified vehicle information. Additional market growth will come from rising demand for SUVs and pickups suited to harsh terrain, while restrictive cross-border import regulations may continue to limit expansion in selected countries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High New-Vehicle Prices and Supply-Chain Delays

4.2.2 Influx of Affordable Chinese Brands Boosts Turnover

4.2.3 Digital Classifieds and O2O Platforms Proliferation

4.2.4 SUV and Pickup Preference for Harsh Terrain

4.2.5 Expansion of Inspection/History-Verification Services

4.2.6 Early Secondary-Market Supply of Electrified Fleets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Dominance of Unorganized Vendors in Africa

4.3.2 Restrictive Cross-Border Import Regulations

4.3.3 Odometer Fraud and Limited History Transparency

4.3.4 Heat-Induced Battery Degradation Limits Used-EV Uptake

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 SUVs and Crossovers

5.1.4 MPVs

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organized (Dealerships and CPO)

5.2.2 Unorganized (Independents and P2P)

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.3.4 Battery-Electric

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 0-2 Years

5.4.2 3-5 Years

5.4.3 6-8 Years

5.4.4 Above 8 Years

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 Online Classified and E-commerce

5.5.2 Offline / Brick-and-Mortar

5.6 By Country

5.6.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3 Egypt

5.6.4 Kenya

5.6.5 South Africa

5.6.6 Morocco

5.6.7 Nigeria

5.6.8 Kuwait

5.6.9 Oman

5.6.10 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Al-Futtaim Automotive

6.4.2 Dubizzle Motors (OLX UAE)

6.4.3 Kayishha (SellAnyCar KSA)

6.4.4 Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

6.4.5 YallaMotor

6.4.6 DubiCars

6.4.7 Cars24 Middle East

6.4.8 CarSwitch

6.4.9 OpenSooq Motors

6.4.10 Motory Saudi Arabia

6.4.11 CarMax East Africa Limited

6.4.12 Alba Cars

6.4.13 CFAO Mobility South Africa

6.4.14 Expat Motors

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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