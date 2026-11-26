SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a national trial law firm specializing in securities fraud and shareholder rights, alerts investors in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) to recent third-quarter 2026 financial disclosures-including a significant revenue miss, slashed full-year 2026 guidance, and a steep share-price drop-amid the pending securities class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.



Class Period: Feb. 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 14, 2026

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RECENT $GIL DEVELOPMENTS

On Nov. 5, 2026, after the Class Period ended, Gildan reported third-quarter net sales of $1.47 billion, short of its prior guidance of approximately $1.65 billion, with wholesale sales down 6.8% year over year and retail sales down 7% on a pro forma basis. Gildan attributed the shortfall in part to weaker consumer demand and lower customer replenishment. The company also cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $5.4 billion–$5.5 billion (from $6.0 billion–$6.2 billion), lowered adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $3.70–$3.80 (from $4.65–$4.75), and withdrew its previously announced 2026–2028 financial objectives.

Analysts reacted swiftly. On Nov. 6, 2026, UBS downgraded Gildan to neutral and cut its price target to $38 from $71.

CASE ALLEGATIONS & TRIGGERING EVENTS

The Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the company's financial condition, internal controls, and sales growth drivers.

Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants concealed that:

On June 16, 2026, activist short-seller Jehoshaphat Research published a detailed investigative report titled "Stuffing All of the Channel Some of the Time?" detailing Gildan's alleged reliance on aggressive premature sales recognition and distributor channel saturation. Following this report, Gildan's stock price fell $11.62 per share, or 18.75%, closing at $50.35 on heavy trading volume.

WHAT GIL INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) stock during the Class Period (February 19, 2025 – June 15, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the December 14, 2026 deadline.