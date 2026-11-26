MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through digital-to-offline sales, tailored financing, verified vehicle histories, and inventory aligned with seasonal demand.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia used car market is projected to grow from USD 76.55 billion in 2026 to USD 81.62 billion in 2027, reaching USD 109 billion by 2032. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.95% over 2027-2032, supported by expanding digital sales channels, used-car financing options, organized dealer networks and changing consumer preferences.

Online Classified and E-retail Activity Supports Market Growth

Digital platforms are increasing the reach of used-car sellers and making vehicle discovery more convenient for buyers. OLX Indonesia reported an average of approximately 2.7 million used-car searches per month, highlighting strong online interest. Through OLXmobbi, Astra combines digital vehicle discovery with offline inspection, transaction and fulfillment services.

Astra Group's Mobility division recorded a 4% increase in used-car sales to 15,700 units in H1 2026 compared with H1 2025. Integrated online and offline services enable sellers to convert digital inquiries into completed purchases while giving buyers greater confidence in vehicle condition and transaction support.

Banks Introduce Used-car Specific Financing

Accessible financing is helping buyers spread vehicle costs over defined repayment periods. Bank Central Asia offers regular used-car loans at flat annual rates of 6.25%, 6.5%, 6.75% and 7% for 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-year tenors, respectively. These rates apply from September 1 through November 30, 2026, with minimum combination insurance.

Dealers can incorporate term-specific loan quotations into vehicle offers, providing buyers with greater repayment flexibility. Longer tenors may reduce the monthly principal burden, although they carry higher financing charges. The continued development of used-car lending products is expected to improve affordability and support transaction growth across Indonesia.

Vehicle Condition and History Remain Key Concerns

Odometer manipulation, concealed flood exposure and undisclosed engine damage continue to affect buyer confidence. In December 2025, Indonesian Consumers Foundation complaint staff member Arianto Harefa said most used-vehicle complaints involving cars and motorcycles concerned conditions that differed from seller descriptions.

These risks increase the importance of vehicle-history checks, mechanical inspections and transparent condition reporting. Organized dealerships and digital platforms that provide verified information can strengthen customer trust and differentiate their inventory from vehicles sold through less transparent channels. Other factors influencing the market include organized dealer expansion outside Java, ride-hailing fleet renewal cycles involving Grab and Gojek, and fragmented provincial registration databases.

SUVs Lead While MPVs Record Faster Growth

SUVs accounted for 37.67% of the Indonesia used car market in 2026, making them the largest vehicle segment. However, sales patterns vary by retailer. On OLXmobbi, SUVs ranked behind MPVs in used-car sales from January-April 2026, demonstrating that national market leadership may not be reflected equally across every sales channel.

MPVs are forecast to be the fastest-growing vehicle segment, registering a CAGR of 6.45% over 2027-2032. Auction operator IBID reported sales of up to 5,000 used Toyota Avanza units in 2025. Continued activity in both used-car auctions and new-car distribution supports the availability, familiarity and resale potential of popular MPV models.

Petrol Vehicles Retain the Largest Share

Petrol vehicles represented 62.78% of the Indonesia used car market in 2026. Their established availability, competitive acquisition prices and suitability for familiar driving requirements continue to support demand. Sellers can compete on vehicle condition, mileage, service history and price, particularly among buyers who do not see an immediate need to change powertrains.

Hybrid and electric vehicles are projected to be the fastest-growing fuel segment, with an 11.7% CAGR over 2027-2032. JBA Indonesia reported interest in used models such as the Wuling Air EV and Hyundai IONIQ 5 during Q1 2026, although demand remained limited compared with conventional vehicles. Converting broader consumer awareness into completed used EV purchases will require competitive pricing, battery-condition transparency and stronger buyer confidence.

Mid-priced Used Cars Dominate Demand

Vehicles priced from USD 11,000 to USD 21,999 held 39.38% of the market in 2026 and are forecast to record the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 6.75% over 2027-2032. At GIIAS 2025, official trade-in partner OLXmobbi acquired a used hybrid electric vehicle valued at IDR 300 million, or approximately USD 18,310, placing organized trade-in activity firmly within the leading price segment.

Demand is also strong in more affordable categories during key seasonal purchasing periods. Ahead of Ramadan 2025, Broom reported very high demand for cars priced around IDR 100 million to IDR 150 million, equivalent to approximately USD 6,100 to USD 9,200. Dealers that align inventory, financing and promotions with seasonal demand may be better positioned to capture buyers seeking affordable personal and family transportation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Online Classified and E-retail Activity

4.2.2 Banks' Pivot to Used-car Specific Loan Products

4.2.3 Expanding Organized Dealer Networks Outside Java

4.2.4 Ride-hailing Fleet Renewal Cycles (Grab and Gojek)

4.2.5 OEM Buy-back Schemes Boosting Residual Values

4.2.6 AI-led Condition Grading Platforms Reducing Price Dispersion

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Odometer and Accident-history Fraud Remains Pervasive

4.3.2 Fragmented Provincial Registration Databases

4.3.3 High Inter-island Logistics Cost Discourages Non-Java Trade

4.3.4 Limited Certified-battery Health Checks for Used EVs

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 SUVs

5.1.4 MPVs

5.2 By Fuel Type

5.2.1 Petrol

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Hybrid and Electric

5.2.4 Others (LPG, CNG, etc.)

5.3 By Price Segment

5.3.1 Below USD 5,500

5.3.2 USD 5,500 - 10,999

5.3.3 USD 11,000 - 21,999

5.3.4? USD 22,000

5.4 By Sales Channel

5.4.1 Online Digital Classified Portals

5.4.2 Pure-play e-Retailers

5.4.3 Dealer/OEM Online Platforms

5.4.4 Physical Franchise Dealerships

5.4.5 Independent Used-Car Lots

5.4.6 Auction Houses (Physical and Online Hybrid)

5.4.7 Peer-to-Peer (Private) Sales

5.5 By Vendor Type

5.5.1 Organized

5.5.2 Unorganized

5.6 By Vehicle Age

5.6.1 0 - 2 Years

5.6.2 3 - 5 Years

5.6.3 6 - 8 Years

5.6.4 Above 8 Years

5.7 By Financing Providers

5.7.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.7.2 Banks

5.7.3 Non-Banking Financial Companies

5.8 By Geography

5.8.1 West Java

5.8.2 East Java

5.8.3 Central Java

5.8.4 North Sumatra

5.8.5 Banten

5.8.6 Jakarta

5.8.7 Other Provinces

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Mobil88 (PT Serasi Autoraya (SERA))

6.4.2 Toyota Astra Motor (Toyota Trust)

6.4.3 PT Tunas Ridean Tbk.

6.4.4 PT Inchcape Indomobil Distribution Indonesia (IIDI) (Mercedes Certified)

6.4.5 BMW Premium Selection (BMW Eurokars)

6.4.6 OLX Indonesia

6.4.7 Carro Indonesia (Trusty Cars Ltd)

6.4.8 Carsome Indonesia

6.4.9 Broom.id

6.4.10 Carmudi Indonesia

6.4.11 Moladin

6.4.12 Mobil123

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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