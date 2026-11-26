MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize returns by stocking late-model compact SUVs and electrified cars, balancing hatchbacks, and scaling online inventory amid affordability-driven demand.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan used car market is expected to grow from USD 155.21 billion in 2025 to USD 159.32 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 181.57 billion, expanding at a 2.65% CAGR during 2026-2031. Rising new vehicle prices, increased availability of late-model vehicles and changing consumer preferences are supporting demand across Japan's pre-owned vehicle sector.

High New Car Prices Strengthen Used Vehicle Demand

Persistently high factory-gate prices are encouraging more consumers to consider used cars. A projected inflation rate of 2.5-3% is expected to keep new vehicle ownership beyond the budgets of many households. Toyota's domestic sales volume declined by 10.8% in FY2025, highlighting growing price resistance and a broader shift toward pre-owned vehicle channels.

Vehicles in the 3-5-year age category are particularly attractive because they often include modern driver-assistance systems, updated infotainment technology and improved safety features at a lower purchase price. Although wages are gradually increasing, vehicle price inflation continues to limit household purchasing power. As a result, the Japan used car market is attracting consumers who might otherwise postpone buying a vehicle.

Accelerated Depreciation Cycles Increase High-Quality Inventory

Corporate fleet programs, vehicle subscriptions and leasing models are shortening replacement cycles and releasing newer, low-mileage vehicles into the resale market approximately every 36 months. Honda and Mitsubishi's ALTNA joint venture illustrates this trend through battery leasing and the repurposing of returned electric vehicles.

Tokyo Century's automobility division reported record earnings in 2024, reflecting strong secondary-market turnover for high-spec vehicles. A wider selection of well-maintained inventory is improving consumer confidence and helping moderate used car price increases, even when the supply of new vehicles remains constrained.

Domestic Supply Constraints Continue to Affect Availability

Japanese vehicle production fell to a 45-year low of 7.85 million units in 2021. The vehicles not produced during that period are now missing from the 3-5 year-old inventory pool, reducing the number of trade-ins and lease returns reaching auctions and dealerships.

Limited domestic availability has strengthened wholesale prices and prompted some retailers to source right-hand-drive imports from overseas markets. Although vehicle production outside Japan has recovered, domestic inventory shortages continue to restrict model variety and may moderate the overall growth of the Japan used car market.

Additional factors influencing market performance include:



Expansion of online-first dealer platforms with nationwide vehicle inventories

Kei car tax advantages that sustain demand for used micro cars Odometer fraud concerns that can weaken consumer confidence

Hatchbacks Lead While Compact SUVs Gain Momentum

Hatchbacks accounted for 34.86% of the Japan used car market in 2025, supported by limited urban parking space and narrow roads. Compact SUVs are projected to record a 6.02% CAGR through 2031 as consumers increasingly prioritize elevated seating positions, flexible cargo space and versatile vehicle layouts.

Used car auctions are listing more late-model SUVs as three-year depreciation cycles release vehicles equipped with autonomous-driving aids and upgraded infotainment systems. Continued migration from rural areas to urban centers supports hatchback demand, while higher disposable income among young families is increasing interest in two-row crossovers. Dealers offering both vehicle types can serve a wider customer base and respond to evolving purchasing preferences.

Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Used Cars Record Faster Growth

Gasoline vehicles represented 53.92% of used car sales in 2025. However, battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are forecast to expand at a combined annual rate of 14.15% through 2031. Government rebates of up to JPY 850,000 per electric vehicle are lowering ownership costs and encouraging adoption.

The used electric vehicle segment is expected to accelerate as existing fleet leases mature and more models enter resale channels. Battery-leasing programs are also reducing concerns about long-term resale value and creating structured ownership options for second-hand buyers. At the same time, diesel demand is declining as major cities tighten emissions requirements, while hybrid vehicles continue to provide a practical transition option for consumers seeking improved efficiency and familiar refueling patterns.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Soaring New-car Prices Widen Affordability Gap

4.2.2 Accelerated 3-year Depreciation Cycles release high-quality stock

4.2.3 Online-first Dealer Platforms Scale Nationwide Inventory

4.2.4 Kei-car Tax Advantage Sustains Demand for Used Micro-Cars

4.2.5 End-Of-Lease OEM Subscription Fleets Flood Secondary Market

4.2.6 Circular-Economy Incentives Favor Vehicle Reuse Over Scrappage

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Tight Domestic Supply After Pandemic-Era Production Cuts

4.3.2 Odometer Fraud Scandals Erode Consumer Trust

4.3.3 Shrinking Licensed-Driver Pool Amid Rapid Ageing

4.3.4 Stricter 2027 Emission Norms May De-Value Older ICE Stock

4.4 Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD), Volume (Units))

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 Sport-Utility Vehicle (SUV)

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

5.2 By Fuel Type

5.2.1 Gasoline

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.2.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.2.5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3 By Vehicle Age

5.3.1 0-2 Years

5.3.2 3-5 Years

5.3.3 6-8 Years

5.3.4 Above 8 Years

5.4 By Booking Channel

5.4.1 Online

5.4.2 OEM Certified / Authorised Dealerships

5.4.3 Multi-Brand Dealerships

5.4.4 C2C Digital Marketplaces

5.5 By Transaction Type

5.5.1 Full Payment

5.5.2 Finance (Loan / Lease)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 USS Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 PROTO Corporation

6.4.3 IDOM Inc. (Gulliver)

6.4.4 ORIX Auto Corporation

6.4.5 SBT Japan

6.4.6 Trust Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Yokohama Toyopet

6.4.8 Mobilico Inc.

6.4.9 Autocom Japan Inc.

6.4.10 Crown Japan Co.

6.4.11 Aucnet Inc.

6.4.12 Toyota Auto Auction (TAA)

6.4.13 NAA Nagoya Auto Auction

6.4.14 HAA Kobe

6.4.15 BIGMOTOR Co.

6.4.16 CarSeven Co.

6.4.17 Nextage Co.

6.4.18 BAYAUC Co.

6.4.19 BeForward Japan

6.4.20 Carsensor.net

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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