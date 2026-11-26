MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiac PoC Testing Devices Market by Product Type, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global cardiac PoC testing devices market reached USD 2.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding demand for rapid cardiac diagnostics, continued technological innovation, and rising healthcare expenditure worldwide.

Cardiac PoC Testing Devices Market Trends

The growing burden of cardiovascular diseases is a major factor driving demand for cardiac PoC testing devices. Excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption, aging populations, and the increasing incidence of heart-related disorders are strengthening the need for timely diagnostic testing. Healthcare providers are using these devices to support the detection and assessment of myocardial infarction, coronary syndromes, heart failure, and other acute cardiac conditions.

Demand is also increasing for tests that identify cardiac biomarkers and isoenzymes associated with cardiac injury and heart failure. These include brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), cardiac troponin (cTn), myoglobin, creatine kinase MB isoenzyme (CK-MB), and lactate dehydrogenase isoenzymes. Rapid biomarker testing supports faster clinical decisions, improves patient triage, and helps healthcare facilities optimize emergency department resources.

Technological advancements are creating additional opportunities in the global cardiac PoC testing devices market. Manufacturers are introducing smartphone-based tests, advanced cardiac biomarker analyzers, integrated LCD displays, and enhanced software capabilities. Modern analyzers can account for membrane variability and quantify biomarker concentrations in whole blood, serum, and plasma. These capabilities improve diagnostic accuracy, visual clarity, workflow efficiency, and user convenience.

The increasing adoption of testing near the patient is also reducing dependence on centralized laboratory infrastructure. Faster turnaround times, lower sample transportation requirements, and streamlined clinical workflows are encouraging adoption across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, emergency care settings, and other healthcare facilities.

Product Type Insights

The report segments the cardiac PoC testing devices market by product type into cardiac markers tests and analyzers. Cardiac markers tests include:



Cardiac troponin (cTn) tests

Myoglobin tests

Creatine kinase MB isoenzyme (CK-MB) tests

Combinational test kits Brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) tests

Analyzers represented the largest product segment. Their leading market position is supported by their ability to deliver rapid quantitative results across multiple sample types, integrate internal quality controls, and assist clinicians in making timely diagnostic and treatment decisions.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest market share. Their dominance reflects high testing volumes, access to advanced diagnostic systems, and growing demand for accurate cardiac biomarker analysis. Hospitals also represent a significant end-user segment due to the need for rapid testing in emergency departments, intensive care units, and acute care environments.

Regional Market Insights

The report analyzes the cardiac PoC testing devices market across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share, supported by a substantial cardiovascular disease burden, increasing healthcare expenditure, an expanding geriatric population, established healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

The regional analysis covers the United States and Canada; China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and other Asia-Pacific markets; Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and other European markets; Brazil, Mexico, and other Latin American markets; and countries across the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global cardiac PoC testing devices market includes established diagnostics companies and specialized medical technology providers focused on product innovation, biomarker testing, analyzer development, and expanded clinical applications. Companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LifeSign LLC, Nano-Ditech Corporation, and Nexus-Dx Inc. This represents a partial list, with additional companies included in the report.

The report also assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional performance, country-level prospects, product and end-user segmentation, competitive structure, and growth forecasts for 2026-2034. Its findings indicate that rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, demand for faster diagnostic results, and ongoing advances in cardiac biomarker analyzers will remain central to the market's long-term development.

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