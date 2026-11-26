(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CRD) ("Copper Road" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its on-going and planned 2026 Exploration work program over its Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex (“BNVC”) Project, located in the Kirkland Lake-Larder Lake area of northeastern, Ontario. Rock grab samples returned up to 20.3 g/t gold, 45.3 g/t silver and 1,520 ppm lead near the historical Canagau Shaft, and 1.58% copper with 92 g/t silver in the Croxall Breccia corridor, verifying historical high-grade mineralization. The BNVC property package presently consists of 229 mining claim cells covering 11,329 ha hectares (“ha”), including 13 contiguous mining rights only patents for an additional 210 ha to the operational project area. The project area includes parts of Ben Nevis, Clifford, Elliott, Arnold, Katrine and Pontiac townships, within the prolific mineral endowed Blake River Group, Abitibi Greenstone Belt. For details on the property acquisition, the reader is referred to the December 8, 2025 press release announcing the signing of four separate option agreements available on the Copper Road website at or





Figure 1: Regional location Map of the Copper Road Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Project showing the Blake River Group bounded to the south by the Larder Lake-Cadillac fault zone (LLCfz) and to the north by the Porcupine Destor fault zone (PDfz) – Source: Modified after Monecke et al., 2017; Expert Geophysics, February 2026. Copper Road's Senior Geological Consultant and Technical Advisor, Mr. Michael P. Rosatelli, M.Sc., P.Geo., commented:“The BNVC Project is advancing rapidly toward its maiden drill program on the property, supported by the definition of high-priority targets across the consolidated land package. These targets include the historical Canagau Shaft and Clifford Stock areas of interest, as well as newly defined areas identified through the MobileMT survey, property-scale drillhole and geophysical compilations, and the results from the Phase I follow-up mapping and sampling program. Current work includes a detailed ground gravity survey over ten targets and the reinterpretation of legacy geophysical data using modern inversion software, particularly across areas of historical mineralization. Together, these initiatives are expected to strengthen target definition and support the selection of numerous high-quality drill targets.” 2026“BNVC” Exploration Program Update: Geological Mapping and Sampling Program – Phase I Program Copper Road has completed a three-week Phase I geological mapping and sampling program across the property. The program was carried out by a senior mapping geologist and assistant from Orix Geoscience 2018 Inc., Sudbury Ontario. The mapping and sampling crew was focused on detailed field data collection to support an updated geological interpretation of the property. Program Objectives: The work focused on collecting detailed information on lithology, structure, alteration, and mineralization from outcrops. These data will be used to update the geological map of the property and better define prospective areas for follow-up exploration. Priority Focus Areas: Fieldwork was directed toward the seven high-priority MobileMT conductors; prospective geological and structural features favourable for potential volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization; areas where historical drilling intersected favourable felsic volcanic units with elevated silver and zinc values; and the historical mineralized zones around the Canagau Shaft and Clifford Stock. Sample Submission and Reporting of Results: A total of 113 rock samples were collected during the program and submitted for analysis. Table 1 below presents the sixteen (16) most significant results obtained from this first batch of samples collected over the property during this Phase I program. These initial grab sample results highlight the prospectivity of the Canagau Shaft area to host a gold-rich volcanogenic Cu-Zn-Ag mineralized system with assays of 20.3g/t Au, 45.3 g/t Ag and 1520 Pb ppm and 2.35 g/t Au, 27.9 g/t Ag and 3400 Pb ppm. In addition, sampling in the Croxall Breccia mineralized corridor, verified the presence of the historical high-grade mineralization with a grab sample assaying 1.58% Cu, 92 g/t Ag.

Table 1. Selected Assay Results - Phase I 2026 Grab Sampling Assay Highlights Sample

ID Area Host

Lithology Sample

Type Cu Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Zn

ppm Pb

ppm Field Description J251435 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 1.58% 0.048 92 65 35 Semi-massive sulphide; malachite; strong pervasive oxidation J251437 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 1300 ppm 0.023 1.1 56 7 Disseminated sulphide; malachite; pervasive oxidation J251429 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 1480 ppm 0.025 0.6 184 5 Sheared; up to 5% sulphide; oxidized J251430 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 270 ppm 0.103 1.2 255 15 Brecciated; mineralized; sheared; oxidized J251434 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 142 ppm 0.452 2.2 62 6 Disseminated to semi-massive sulphide; pervasive oxidation J251432 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 608 ppm 0.058 <0.5 73 4 Mineralized disseminated; foliated J251372 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 1535 ppm 0.013 1.2 510 11 Sulphidic rhyodacite J251374 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Rhyodacite Grab 1020 ppm 0.006 1.7 35 3 Rhyodacite, sulphidic J251373 Clifford-Croxall (SW) Dacite Grab 389 ppm 0.013 <0.5 143 7 Sulphidic dacite J251450 Canagau (NE) Rhyodacite Grab 131 ppm 20.3 45.3 437 1520 Ankerite alteration; sulphide; oxidation J251452 Canagau (NE) Rhyodacite Grab

(min. vein) 200 ppm 2.35 27.9 776 3400 Mineralized quartz-carbonate vein; semi-massive pyrite J251451 Canagau (NE) Rhyodacite Grab 50 ppm 0.041 5.4 267 541 Strongly silicified; patchy sulphide; fractured J251453 Canagau (NE) Rhyodacite Grab 61 ppm 0.034 4.6 468 243 Mineralized host rock; disseminated pyrite; near workings J251442 Canagau (NE) Rhyolite Grab 73 ppm <0.005 2.9 1465 2460 Mineralized; foliated; ankerite alteration J251443 Canagau (NE) Rhyodacite Grab 40 ppm <0.005 2.2 766 982 Strongly altered; mineralized; cataclastic; near shaft J251441 Canagau (NE) Rhyodacite Grab 31 ppm <0.005 1.7 69 201 Foliated; oxidized; ankerite alteration









Figure 2: Map showing the sixteen (16) highlighted rock sample locations and assay results.

A Phase II, follow-up geological mapping and sampling program was completed. A total of 75 rock grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected and submitted for analysis. The assay results at the time of writing remain outstanding and will be reported on, once received from ALS Chemex and compiled.

Photos 1-4: Highlighted rock sample results on Table I and Map 6, including descriptions.









Ground Gravity Survey:

A ground gravity survey on the property has commenced with two (2) surveying crews from Abitibi Geophysics, Val-d'Or, Québec. Ground gravity surveying was selected as the next phase of exploration on the BNVC Project because it is well suited to detecting dense sulphide concentrations that may not produce a strong electromagnetic response. The Company's geological model suggests that the mineralization may be enriched in sphalerite, a zinc-bearing sulphide mineral that is typically less conductive than other common sulphides. By mapping subtle density variations in the subsurface, the gravity survey has the potential to identify and outline zones of concentrated sulphide mineralization that could represent higher-grade or massive sulphide accumulations.

The GPS survey program consists of two phases, covering a total of ten (10) separate grids across the property . Phase I, conducted during the summer, has been completed and included six (6) grids. Phase II is scheduled to take place this winter and will cover the remaining four (4) grids. Of the ten (10) grids, seven (7) are situated over the high-priority 2026 Mobile MagnetoTellurics (“MobileMT”) conductors previously identified by the Company (see news release dated May 27, 2026 for further details).









Figure 3: Map showing the seven (7) high-priority Mobile MT survey Conductors – Geological Base Map.









Figure 4: Map showing the seven (7) high-priority Mobile MT survey Conductors – Conductance – Depth Slice 700 metres

Three (3) additional target areas will also be surveyed, based on the completed historical drill database compilation. These areas were selected because they include:

Prospective geological and structural features considered favourable for potential volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization; andAreas where historical drilling intersected favourable felsic volcanic units with elevated silver and zinc values, but where no follow-up work has been completed.









Figure 5: Map showing the ten (10) ground gravity GPS grids – Preliminary Bouguer Anomaly results.

The Phase I Summer program (6-grids) has been completed for a total of 2462 sample point readings. Based on the initial data interpretations, additional in-fill readings are planned to be completed for follow-up on several partially defined bouguer gravity anomalies.

Abitibi Geophysics is currently processing the gravity survey data using detailed positioning and terrain information to generate high-resolution Bouguer gravity anomaly maps from the preliminary data. The processing is designed to isolate subtle variations in subsurface density, providing an improved picture of geological trends, contacts and structures that can be used to refine exploration targeting.

LiDAR – Orthophotography Survey:

Copper Road has completed the first modern, high-resolution LiDAR-Orthophotography survey over the Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex, covering the Company's entire consolidated land package. The survey was completed by Eagle Mapping of Langley Township, British Columbia.









Figure 6: Map showing the LiDAR-Orthophotography Survey Flight Plan.

LiDAR and Orthophotography is not only an incredible stand-alone product, but it can also enhance the information of any existing geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets. Combining these data sets allows for a more accurate assessment of the most likely areas in which you will find a potential mineral deposit and how to access those areas to conduct fieldwork.

Eagle's DEMs for mineral exploration are usually delivered with resolutions of 50 cm when the surface is primarily bare earth and 1 m when the surface is primarily under canopy. The orthophotography resolutions usually have a GSD of 10 cm or 20 cm.

Under a thick canopy of cover with a high-resolution surface, it is possible to identify rock outcrops, faults and folds, overburden, small streams, dry streams, ancient fluviology, and historical mining activity such as trenching, pits, and overgrown roads and trails.

The LiDAR survey data (DEM) is particularly important to the Company's current gravity survey vis-à-vis, terrain corrections that with its use, increase the confidence in the results and improves overall data quality. In gravity data processing, terrain corrections account for the influence of topography, such as hills and valleys, and can constitute a significant portion of the total correction. For survey locations without local terrain data, the Canada-wide 1-arcsecond Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) digital elevation model provides elevation data at approximately 30 m spatial resolution, which can be adequate for stations located in areas with limited topographic variation. However, when this is not the case, field operators must estimate and record the average topographic change within radial compartments surrounding the station. These estimates are then used to calculate Hammer corrections during post-processing. This method is time-consuming and prone to human error. LiDAR data, acquired by Eagle Mapping has a resolution of 0.5-1 m, depending on canopy cover. This very high-resolution elevation data provides a faster, more accurate, and more precise alternative to the SRTM and Hammer corrections. Its use will increase confidence in the gravity survey results and improve overall data quality.

Reprocessing and Reinterpretation of Legacy Geophysical Survey Datasets and Diamond Drilling Data:

This work is designed to define drill targets in high-priority areas by reprocessing and reinterpreting historical drilling records, legacy induced polarization (“I.P.”) and Titan 24 survey data, and integrating the Company's advanced 2026 Mobile MagnetoTellurics (“MobileMT”) survey results. The focus areas are the historical mineralized zones associated with the Canagau Shaft and Clifford Stock, located in the eastern and western sectors of the property, respectively. In advance of this this mandate, a compilation of all drilling (core, reverse circulation, till) previously conducted on or nearby the property was completed and incorporated into a GIS database. Copper Road's consulting geophysicist Marc Auclair, P.Geo. has been retained to complete this work mandate.

Canagau Shaft Area:

The objective of the reprocessing and 3D modelling of the ground magnetotellurics (MT), resistivity and induced polarization (IP) datasets is to better define the position of the conductors identified from the MobileMT airborne survey and identify additional targets in the Canagau shaft area. The ground survey results will provide a higher resolution image of the position of the conductors to improve accuracy of follow-up drilling. The addition of the IP data will map the chargeability responses associated with sulphides.

The existing models of these survey results were done independently and with software that is now considered dated (2003). They have a limited use in their current state. The objective is to improve and integrate the legacy datasets using modern technologies.

Clifford Stock Area:

The objective of this second phase is the reprocessing and 3D modelling of the gradient induced polarization (IP) surveys acquired over the Clifford stock area. The gradient and pole-dipole surveys map the chargeability responses associated with sulphide mineralization around the Clifford stock and its contact aureole, where the Croxall Breccia and Snipe-Brett showings form a 1,600 m long Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Mo system of porphyry style. The inverted chargeability and resistivity models will complement the Phase 1 models of the Canagau shaft area and refine the position of the sources identified from the MobileMT airborne survey on the western part of the property.

The existing products of these surveys are plan-map contours only, produced independently by vintage; no 3D inversion models exist. The datasets have a limited use in their current state. The objective is to improve and integrate the legacy datasets using modern technologies.

Aboriginal Consultation and Exploration Agreements / Drill Permit Applications

As previously announced November 5, 2026, Copper Road has submitted its application for an early exploration drilling permit to the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines, Mineral Development Branch. The regulatory permit filing follows the recently signed milestone Exploration Agreement with the Matachewan First Nation (“MFN”). The Company is also currently engaged in negotiations and community consultation with the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (“AAN”) regarding the final execution of an Exploration Agreement.

Project Generation - New Claims:

Following the acquisition of the consolidated property claim holdings, Copper Road designated 55 new mining claim cells covering 1,182 ha of prospective Blake River Group rock assemblages. As a result, the consolidated land package increased from 174 mining claim cells covering 10,693 ha to 229 mining claim cells covering 11,329 ha. The property also includes 13 contiguous mining-rights-only patents, adding 210 ha to the operational project area.

Property Background – Metallogenic Ore Deposit Models and the Exploration Discovery Potential Rationale – Why the Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex (BNVC) Play –

The BNVC is located within the upper Blake River Group (“BRG”). It is the youngest volcanic sequence within the metal endowed Abitibi greenstone belt. Of all the Archean sequences in the Abitibi greenstone belt, the BRG contains the most abundant concentration of volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits.

Approximately half of the total VMS tonnage of the Abitibi greenstone belt is hosted in the BRG, and about 90% of the total Cu-Zn-Ag-Au in the belt is found in the BRG. The Noranda VMS mining district is located approximately 40 kilometres to the east of the BNVC in Quebec, hosts 23 distinct VMS deposits. The Doyon-Bousquet-Laronde camp further to the east, hosts 11 VMS deposits within the Upper BRG rocks1.

The Company believes that the BNVC has the potential to host two (2) separate styles of economic mineralization. Unlike single-play explorers, Copper Road offers two distinct avenues for value creation through the discovery of an economic mineral deposit, within the same property.

VMS mineralization – East Sector of Property: Presence of VMS-style alteration and mineralization indicating that a synvolcanic hydrothermal system existed (i.e. Canagau Shaft). These characteristics are comparable to those in the in the Noranda and Doyon-Bousquet-LaRonde mining camps, located to the east within the same BRG assemblage of rocksmineralized system – West sector of property. Historical documented mineral occurrences (i.e. Croxall Breccia) are related to the Clifford Stock in Clifford Township. The described geological setting and mineralogical attributes suggest a similar analogy to that of the Cote Lake Gold deposit currently in production.









Figure 7: Schematic of the Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex in analogy to the Noranda VMS camp and Laronde-Bousquet-Doyon VMS camp.

Underpinning the geology of the project area is a domal anticlinal package of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks wrapped around the Clifford Stock. Northeast and northwest synvolcanic structures are excellent targets for Noranda-type VMS deposits2. The layered mafic-rhyolitic volcanic package reflects a flow dome complex that hosts the Doyon-Bousquet LaRonde gold-rich VMS deposits.

Highlights of previous exploration work are included on Figure 8:



Patents include the“Canagau Mines” shaft sunk to -100m with 3 levels aggregating 284m of crosscuts. Sampling from the 68m level in 1927 returned 0.52% Cu, 11.48% Zn, 7.84% Pb, 112 g/t Au and 151 g/t Ag.

At the Croxall Breccia, Hollinger Mines (1964) drilling returned 85.8 g/t Au over 1.52m.

Mineta Resources (1988) returned values of 114 g/t Au over 1.22m and 0.373 g/t Au over 41.6m at Croxall.

Wallbridge Mining 2003 drilling at Canagau intersected 2.07 g/t Au and 2.19% Zn over 10.3m. Wallbridge Mining 2004 drilling at the Clifford Cu-Mo-Au surface anomaly intersected 55.3m averaging 0.12% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 0.26g/t Ag. For some reason Mo wasn't assayed for.











Figure 8: Historical exploration work highlights over the Copper Road“BNVC” property.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols:

All samples were collected as grab samples of fresh to variably weathered outcrop. Samples were submitted to ALS Minerals, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. Sample preparation was completed in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec and analyses in Vancouver, British Columbia. Gold was determined by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA24). Silver and 32 additional elements were determined by four-acid digestion with inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (method ME-ICP61). Copper assays exceeding the 10,000-ppm upper reporting limit were re-analyzed by gravimetric finish (method Cu-OG62). The reader is referred to: for details of analytical procedures described above. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the property. Assay results from grab samples are not indicative of the grade of any mineral resource and should not be relied upon as such.

Qualified Person

Michael P. Rosatelli, M.Sc., P.Geo. the Senior Geological Consultant and Technical Advisor for the Company, is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

References

P. Mercier-Langevin, J. Goutier, P.-S. Ross, V. McNicoll, T. Monecke, C. Dion, B. Dubé, P. Thurston, V. Bécu, H. Gibson, M. Hannington, and A. Galley. 2011. The Blake River Group of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and Its Unique VMS and Gold-Rich VMS Endowment, Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 6869, 72 p.Jensen, L.S., 1975. Geology of the Clifford and Ben Nevis Townships, District of Cochrane, Geoscience Report 132.Moore, L.N., Daigneault, R., Aird, H.M., Banerjee, N.R. and Mueller, W.U., 2015. Reconstruction and evolution of Archean intracaldera facies: the Rouyn-Pelletier Caldera Complex of the Blake River Group, Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada. Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences.Peloquin, A.S., Piercey, J. and Hamilton M.A., 2008. The Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex, Ontario, Canada: Part of the Late Volcanic Phase of the Blake River Group, Abitibi Subprovince. Economic Geology, v. 103 pp 1219-124.Chaloux, E.C., 2005. The Croxall Breccia Pipe: Geological and Geochemical Study of an Archean Porphyry Cu-Mo-Au System, A project report submitted in partial fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of Applied MSc in Geology, Laurentian University, Department of Earth Sciences, Laurentian University December 2005

About Copper Road Resources Inc.

Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V:CRD) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and Archean porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralization at its Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Property, located in the upper Blake River Group of the Abitibi greenstone belt in Ontario. The property package presently consists of 229 mining claim cells covering 11,329 ha. In addition, the Company currently holds 1.86 million shares of Sterling Metals Corp (TSX-V: SAG) with a market valuation of $1.135 million as of the date of this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Copper Road Resource's treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Mark Goodman Interim President and CEO Copper Road Resources Inc....