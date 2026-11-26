MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through mobile-first listings, AI appraisals, financing tie-ups, transparent inspections and fuel-efficient inventory as buyers shift toward formal dealers.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tanzania Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tanzania used car market is estimated to reach USD 0.85 billion in 2026, rising from USD 0.79 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow at a 7.35% CAGR during 2026-2031 and achieve a value of USD 1.21 billion by 2031. Growth is being supported by expanding digital classifieds, improving access to vehicle financing, rising household purchasing power, and sustained demand for affordable imported vehicles.

Mobile-First Platforms Improve Used Car Transactions

Digital adoption is reshaping how consumers buy and sell used cars in Tanzania. More than 80% of the population was online as of the first quarter of FY2025, supported by over 56 million internet subscriptions. Mobile-first automotive platforms increasingly combine location-based listings, mobile money payments, direct messaging, vehicle histories, and pricing information.

AI-driven appraisal services such as Thamani.co.tz are also helping buyers and sellers evaluate vehicles more accurately. Greater access to vehicle information improves transparency, builds trust in remote transactions, and reduces reliance on traditional neighborhood car lots. These developments are increasing transaction efficiency and supporting faster inventory turnover across multiple price categories.

Middle-Income Consumers Drive Vehicle Demand

Improving economic conditions are strengthening purchasing power among Tanzanian households. The economy recorded 6.3% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2025, while inflation remained near 3%, helping consumers plan monthly vehicle payments more confidently.

Tanzania's young population is contributing to stronger first-time car ownership demand, particularly for compact vehicles imported from Japan. Growth in private-sector lending is enabling more households to consider newer used vehicles without relying entirely on savings. The expansion of used-car financing products, including options linked to mobile-money histories and formal credit assessments, is expected to broaden access among salaried consumers.

Hatchbacks Remain the Leading Vehicle Type

Hatchbacks represented 46.95% of the Tanzania used-car market in 2025. Their leading position reflects lower fuel consumption, easier parking in densely populated urban areas, and favorable import duties for vehicles with sub-1,500 cc engines. Continued population growth in Dar es Salaam is expected to sustain demand for compact, fuel-efficient vehicles through 2031.

SUVs are forecast to record an 11.16% CAGR as improved roads and changing consumer preferences increase demand beyond major cities. Sedans remain relevant among professional users, while MPVs serve families and businesses requiring additional passenger or cargo capacity. Government incentives for low-emission vehicles are also supporting interest in hybrid versions of popular compact models.

Organised Dealers Gain Ground

Unorganised vendors accounted for 71.99% of used car transactions in 2025, reflecting the continued importance of personal networks, cash purchases, and direct price negotiation. However, organised dealers are expanding at a 9.44% CAGR as buyers increasingly prioritize warranties, documented inspections, transparent pricing, and after-sales support.

Partnerships between dealerships, importers, and local banks are making formal financing more accessible. Organised sellers also benefit from stronger working-capital resources, enabling them to refresh inventories, stock late-model vehicles, train employees, and maintain spare-parts supplies. The adoption of e-receipt systems and potential strengthening of consumer-protection rules may further encourage transactions through regulated dealerships.

Petrol Leads While Alternative Fuels Expand

Petrol vehicles held a 64.17% share of the market in 2025 because fueling infrastructure is widely available across urban and rural areas. Petrol is expected to remain the primary choice for private buyers in the near term, although fuel-price volatility may shift demand toward smaller engines, hybrids, and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Battery-electric vehicles are growing from a limited base and are projected to record a 20.29% CAGR. Import duty waivers and lower operating costs are improving their appeal, but limited charging infrastructure and electricity reliability continue to restrict wider adoption. Hybrid vehicles offer a practical alternative for stop-and-go urban travel by reducing fuel use without depending entirely on public charging.

CNG adoption is also gaining attention, particularly among ride-hail operators with predictable urban routes. The expansion of CNG stations from 3 to 13 sites, alongside more affordable conversion kits and improved workshop capabilities in Dar es Salaam, is supporting early fleet trials. Tanzania's long-term 2050 all-gas mobility target is also influencing dealership and fleet planning.

Fuel Prices and Currency Movements Present Challenges

Volatile retail fuel prices remain a constraint on the Tanzania used car market. Sudden pump-price increases can weaken demand for larger SUVs and encourage consumers to select compact, fuel-efficient models. Dealers are responding with flexible financing plans designed to reduce the effect of changing operating costs on household budgets.

Depreciation of the Tanzanian shilling against the JPY and USD may also raise the cost of imported used vehicles. Despite these pressures, continued digitalization, financing growth, low-emission vehicle incentives, and rising demand from middle-income buyers are expected to support steady market expansion through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of Mobile-First Digital Classifieds

4.2.2 Growth of Middle-Income Aspirational Buyers

4.2.3 Expansion of Used-Car Financing Products

4.2.4 Import Duty Rebates for Low-Emission Vehicles

4.2.5 Rapid Uptake of AI-Driven Pricing and Inspection Tools

4.2.6 Rising Inflow of Japanese Kei Cars Below 1,000cc

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Retail Fuel Prices

4.3.2 Tanzanian Shilling Depreciation Vs. JPY And USD

4.3.3 Stricter Age-Cap and Emissions Rules on Imports

4.3.4 Limited Charging Network Discouraging EV Adoption

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 Sport-Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organised

5.2.2 Unorganised

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Hybrid (HEV and PHEV)

5.3.4 Battery-Electric (BEV)

5.3.5 LPG / CNG / Others

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 0 to 2 Years

5.4.2 3 to 5 Years

5.4.3 6 to 8 Years

5.4.4 9 to 12 Years

5.4.5 Over 12 Years

5.5 By Price Segment

5.5.1 Below USD 5,000

5.5.2 USD 5,000 to 9,999

5.5.3 USD 10,000 to 14,999

5.5.4 USD 15,000 to 19,999

5.5.5 USD 20,000 to 29,999

5.5.6 USD 30,000 and Above

5.6 By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Online

5.6.1.1 Digital Classified Portals

5.6.1.2 Pure-play e-Retailers

5.6.1.3 OEM-Certified Online Stores

5.6.2 Offline

5.6.2.1 OEM-Franchised Dealers

5.6.2.2 Multi-brand Independent Dealers

5.6.2.3 Physical Auction Houses

5.7 By Ownership

5.7.1 First-owner Resale

5.7.2 Multi-owner

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Be Forward

6.4.2 SBT Japan

6.4.3 CarTanzania

6.4.4 UsedCars.co.tz

6.4.5 Enhance Auto

6.4.6 Jiji Tanzania

6.4.7 Garipesa

6.4.8 Car Junction Tanzania

6.4.9 Bizupon

6.4.10 Autorod

6.4.11 Jan Japan

6.4.12 SBI Motor Japan

6.4.13 Autochek

6.4.14 Cheki Tanzania

6.4.15 Auto Mart Ltd.

6.4.16 Khushi Motors

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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