(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AFM Research Lab ran them exactly as taught online, across 28 markets and 94,825 trades. Its founder, Ezekiel Chew, hosts Trading Insider Summit 2027.
Singapore, SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezekiel Chew, who has more than 20 years in the markets and trains traders at banks, funds and trading firms, will open his view of the year ahead to retail traders and investors everywhere at Trading Insider Summit 2027. The free three-hour live online briefing runs on Wednesday 27 January 2027 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm Singapore time. Held under the theme "What the insiders are trading in 2027", it takes forex, stocks, crypto and commodities one market at a time. Registration is open at tradinginsider.com.
Trading Insider Summit 2027: a free live online briefing on forex, stocks, crypto and commodities, Wednesday 27 January 2027, 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm SGT.
More people are trading, but most do it without seeing how professionals approach the year. The positioning that moves markets is usually worked out on trading desks and inside funds, and it rarely reaches people trading from home. Chew trains the professionals on the other side of that gap. Trading Insider Summit puts their view in front of retail traders for one evening, wherever they are.
The summit is hosted from Singapore, where retail trading is running at its strongest in more than a decade. Retail securities daily average value on the Singapore Exchange rose 52% year on year in the financial year to June 2026, its highest level in 12 years, and October 2026 marked the ninth consecutive month of net retail buying, according to SGX.
Each market gets its own session. The evening opens with Chew's map of where he sees opportunity in 2027. It then moves through forex and macro, stocks and indices, crypto and digital assets, and commodities and risk, and closes with Chew pulling the four outlooks together into one view of the year.
The summit runs live on Zoom and is open to anyone, anywhere. It starts at 7:00 pm in Singapore, Hong Kong and Manila, 8:00 pm in Tokyo, 6:00 pm in Bangkok, 3:00 pm in Dubai and 11:00 am in London.
This is the summit's second edition. The first, held online in January 2026, drew more than 1,200 attendees.
"Retail traders have never had more access to the markets, and they are using it. Being active is not the same as being prepared. Professionals start the year with a plan for every market they trade, and this summit shows people what that plan looks like before they put money to work."
Ezekiel Chew, Host, Trading Insider Summit 2027
Admission is free and seats are limited. The free pass includes the full live summit, live chat, summit-only deal rooms and a 48-hour replay. An optional VIP pass adds:
full recordings of every session The Chart Method, a 54-page chart-reading manual a separate live session in February in which Chew walks through the trades he would take in 2027
Event details
| Event
| Trading Insider Summit 2027
| Theme
| What the insiders are trading in 2027
| Date
| Wednesday 27 January 2027
| Time
| 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm Singapore time (11:00 am to 2:00 pm GMT)
| Format
| Live online on Zoom, open to anyone, anywhere
| Host
| Ezekiel Chew
| Admission
| Free, with an optional VIP pass
| Register
| tradinginsider.com
About Trading Insider
Based in Singapore, Trading Insider gives retail traders and investors everywhere a direct look at how professional traders approach the markets. Its flagship event, Trading Insider Summit, is a free live online briefing on the year ahead across forex, stocks, crypto and commodities. Trading Insider is powered by Asia Forex Mentor.
About Asia Forex Mentor
Asia Forex Mentor is a Singapore-based trading education company founded by Ezekiel Chew, who trains traders at banks, funds and trading firms and has more than 20 years in the markets. Learn more at asiaforexmentor.com.
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Trading involves risk. Nothing in this release or at Trading Insider Summit 2027 is financial advice.
Notes to editors
52% rise in retail securities daily average value in FY2026 (July 2025 to June 2026), a 12-year high: SGX news release, 13 July 2026. links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/IJM1XSR2Y9TQ9KE6
Ninth consecutive month of net retail buying across all stocks, October 2026: SGX October market update, 12 November 2026, as reported by Markets Media. marketsmedia.com/sgx-groups-derivatives-volume-hits-six-month-high
Press Inquiries
Ezekiel Chew
admin [at] asiaforexmentor.com
+65 8786 8319
6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-308,
Singapore 039594
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