MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dealers can boost ROI through digital classifieds, transparent inspections, financing bundles, and spare-parts support for fuel-efficient hatchbacks and used EVs.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ethiopia Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ethiopia used car market size is estimated at USD 493.97 million in 2026, up from USD 482.77 million in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 554.97 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 2.32% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by high taxes on new-car imports, rising urban demand, increased use of online automotive classifieds and growing interest in affordable electric and fuel-efficient vehicles.

High New-Car Import Duties Support Used Vehicle Demand

High excise duties continue to widen the price gap between new and pre-owned vehicles in Ethiopia. Excise bands introduced under Proclamation 1287/2023 can push effective tax rates on vehicles with engines above 1,800 cc to 100%. Combined with 15% VAT and additional surcharges, these costs can raise the landed price of a new vehicle to more than five times its import value.

This tax structure places many new vehicles beyond the reach of middle-income households and strengthens demand in the Ethiopia used car market. Purchasing activity is particularly concentrated in the USD 5,000-15,000 price range, where the difference between new and used vehicle costs is most pronounced. However, the tax burden also encourages informal import activity and odometer fraud, creating challenges for government revenue collection, consumer confidence and market formalization.

Online Classifieds Reshape the Vehicle Buying Process

Rising disposable incomes, urbanization and smartphone adoption are changing how Ethiopian consumers search for used vehicles. Internet subscriptions in Addis Ababa exceeded 27 million in 2025, supporting greater use of digital platforms during the vehicle discovery and comparison process.

Classified portals such as Qefira and Megebeya help buyers compare prices, identify available models and assess dealer offerings more efficiently. These platforms also increase pricing transparency and encourage consumers to consider organized dealers that provide inspection records and clearer vehicle information. Although most transactions are still completed offline, online lead-generation is becoming increasingly important for dealers seeking to expand their Ethiopia used car market share.

Foreign Exchange Constraints Limit Used Car Supply

Persistent foreign exchange shortages remain a major restraint on Ethiopia used car market growth. The July 2024 transition to a managed float widened official-parallel currency spreads, while export earnings remained insufficient to support strong vehicle import volumes. Banks continue to prioritize letters of credit for essential goods over automotive imports, extending vehicle delivery times to 120 days or more.

Importers are increasingly relying on franco-valuta arrangements that require upfront access to hard currency. This places pressure on working capital, reduces model availability and contributes to higher vehicle prices. Limited supply also weakens sales elasticity and moderates the market's growth outlook. Birr devaluation is simultaneously encouraging some consumers to treat vehicles as inflation hedges, while restrictions on internal combustion engine imports are increasing interest in affordable used electric vehicles.

Vehicle and Vendor Segment Trends

Sedans accounted for 42.10% of the Ethiopia used car market in 2025. Demand remains strong among Addis Ababa commuters, families and ride-sharing operators that value passenger space and practicality. Hatchbacks are forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 3.08%, supported by buyers seeking lower fuel consumption, easier handling on congested roads and reduced ownership costs.

Compact electric hatchbacks are also gaining attention because of their energy efficiency. Meanwhile, sedan tires and body parts can cost up to 18% more, reducing the premium appeal traditionally associated with mid-size models. Dealers that maintain spare-parts inventories for popular vehicles such as the Toyota Vitz and BYD Dolphin may be better positioned to capture emerging demand.

Unorganized vendors represented 58.30% of the market in 2025, benefiting from flexible payment arrangements and cash-based purchasing habits. Organized vendors are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% by using bank partnerships, installment financing, insurance bundles and documented inspections. While regulatory pressure is encouraging registration and tax compliance, unorganized vendors are expected to retain more than 50% of the Ethiopia used car market through 2031 unless enforcement is supported by accessible financing and low-fee licensing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Excise Duties On New-car Imports Widen Price Gap

4.2.2 Growing Urban Middle-class Using Online Classifieds

4.2.3 Influx Of Re-exported GCC Vehicles (Returnee Inflow)

4.2.4 Birr Devaluation Spurs Vehicle Ownership As An Inflation Hedge

4.2.5 Ice-import Ban Accelerates Demand For Affordable Used Evs

4.2.6 Expansion Of Micro-finance Specifically For Second-hand Cars

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Trust & Transparency Issues In Odometer / Accident History

4.3.2 Chronic FX Shortages Restrict Import Supply

4.3.3 Planned Age-based Emissions Testing Likely To Scrap Oldest Stock

4.3.4 Sparse Ev-charging Network Raises Residual-value Risk

4.4 Porter's Five Forces

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchback

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MUVs)

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organized

5.2.2 Unorganized

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Gasoline

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.3.4 Electric

5.3.5 Others (LPG, CNG, etc.)

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 0 - 2 Years

5.4.2 3 - 5 Years

5.4.3 6 - 8 Years

5.4.4 9 - 12 Years

5.4.5 Above 12 Years

5.5 By Price Segment (USD)

5.5.1 Up to 5,000

5.5.2 5,000 - 9,999

5.5.3 10,000 - 14,999

5.5.4 15,000 - 19,999

5.5.5 20,000 - 29,999

5.5.6 Greater than equals 30,000

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Megebeya.com

6.4.2 Cars 4 Africa

6.4.3 Proxima Auto Car Dealer

6.4.4 Nyala Motors Ltd.

6.4.5 Ultimate Motor

6.4.6 Marathon Motors Engineering

6.4.7 ALEM International PLC

6.4.8 Ethio Motors Ltd.

6.4.9 Bishoftu Automotive Industry

6.4.10 Lifan Motors Ethiopia

6.4.11 Hansom Motors Group

6.4.12 Mekina.net

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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