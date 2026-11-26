MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hatchbacks lead, while organized dealers gain through certified inspections, escrow and warranties; online platforms, instant loans and EV trade-ins unlock growth.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sri Lanka Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sri Lankan used car market size is projected to increase from USD 283.03 million in 2025 to USD 304.23 million in 2026, reaching USD 436.56 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2026 to 2031, supported by the gradual relaxation of vehicle import restrictions, increasing digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, and rising demand for affordable personal mobility.

Phased Relaxation of Vehicle-Import Restrictions

Sri Lanka's vehicle import restrictions are being lifted in phases beginning in February 2025. The structured reopening is intended to expand vehicle supply while protecting foreign exchange reserves. Public transport and commercial vehicles are expected to receive priority, with private vehicle imports following at a later stage.

This phased approach aims to address infrastructure and commercial transportation requirements before meeting broader consumer demand. It also seeks to avoid the foreign exchange pressures that contributed to the 2020 import ban. During the restriction period, limited supply and strong demand pushed used vehicle prices to 2-3 times their pre-ban levels. The annual vehicle import allocation of USD 1 billion reflects the government's effort to balance market access, fiscal requirements, and macroeconomic stability.

EV-Conversion Rebate Expands Used Petrol Vehicle Inventory

A government rebate introduced in 2024 encouraged owners to replace internal-combustion vehicles with electric alternatives. The initiative has prompted early adopters, particularly ride-hailing drivers, to trade in relatively new petrol hatchbacks. These low-mileage vehicles are increasingly entering organized dealership inventories and creating additional options for mid-tier buyers.

Dealers are promoting this inventory as "EV-upgrade trade-ins," differentiating it from older, multi-owner vehicles and supporting modest price premiums. Planned expansion of the rebate to Gampaha and Kandy could further increase the availability of newer used vehicles. Faster turnover may also stabilize depreciation, improve residual values, and make longer vehicle financing terms more practical.

High Import Taxes Continue to Affect Affordability

Despite the easing of import restrictions, excise duties of up to 300% based on engine capacity and an 18% VAT continue to constrain affordability. These taxes can add LKR 500,000 to 1,000,000, or approximately USD 1,618 to 3,236, to vehicle costs. The resulting price increases may limit participation among middle-income buyers, a key demand group in the Sri Lankan used car market.

The tax structure reflects the government's emphasis on revenue generation following the economic crisis. However, elevated duties create tension between fiscal priorities and market development, potentially preventing the industry from fully capturing the pent-up demand accumulated during the import ban.

Additional market factors include:



Surge in Online Classifieds and Digital Payments

Fin-tech Escrow and Instant-Loan Apps Easing Transactions Odometer and Accident-History Fraud

Sri Lanka Used Car Market Segment Insights

Hatchbacks held a leading 47.14% market share, supported by their affordability, fuel efficiency, and suitability for urban travel. SUVs are forecast to record a 7.53% CAGR through 2031 as urbanization, improving infrastructure, and changing lifestyle preferences increase demand for spacious, higher-clearance vehicles. Sedans continue to attract corporate and family buyers, while MPVs serve commercial passenger transport operators and larger households. The "Others" category - including convertibles, coupes, crossovers, and sports cars - remains limited by import restrictions and high luxury vehicle taxes.

Unorganized vendors accounted for 85.06% of the Sri Lankan used car market in 2025, reflecting the continued prevalence of informal cash transactions. Organized providers are forecast to expand at a 9.78% CAGR as buyers increasingly seek inspection services, escrow-protected payments, verified mileage, and 12-month powertrain warranties. Western Province has the highest concentration of certified used car lots, many of which offer 150-point inspections to verify vehicle condition and structural integrity.

Digital technology is accelerating this transition. Riyasewana's API plug-in to the Department of Motor Traffic enables buyers to authenticate vehicle title status. The potential entry of refurbishment-plus-e-commerce platforms may further professionalize the market. Meanwhile, planned 2026 legislation requiring third-party inspections for vehicles more than 10 years old could add LKR 8,000-12,000, or USD 25.89-38.84, per vehicle, encouraging informal traders to formalize their operations.

Petrol Vehicles Lead as Battery-Electric Demand Accelerates

Petrol vehicles represented 69.69% of the market in 2025, supported by a network of 1,200-plus filling stations. Diesel vehicles held an 18% share but are losing momentum as subsidies decline and resale values weaken. Hybrids, particularly Toyota Aqua and Prius models, remain popular among ride-hailing operators due to their fuel efficiency and high utilization rates.

Battery-electric vehicles are projected to grow at an 18.07% CAGR, driven by conversion incentives and falling battery costs. However, limited access to standardized battery-health reports outside Colombo continues to restrict adoption in rural areas. Organized dealers are introducing third-party battery capacity testing, and buyers are increasingly willing to pay for verified condition reports and transferable warranties. Together, these developments are strengthening transparency, improving buyer confidence, and supporting the long-term growth of Sri Lanka's used car market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Gradual relaxation of vehicle-import ban

4.2.2 Surge in online classifieds and digital payments

4.2.3 Expansion of aftermarket warranty and inspection services

4.2.4 Ride-hailing fleet renewal cycles feeding supply

4.2.5 Fin-tech escrow and instant-loan apps easing transactions

4.2.6 Government EV-conversion rebate releasing ICE inventory

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Still-elevated excise duties and VAT on imports

4.3.2 Double-digit inflation squeezing consumer credit

4.3.3 Odometer and accident-history fraud

4.3.4 Limited battery-health data for used EVs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD))

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 Sport-Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

5.1.5 Others (convertibles, coupes, crossovers, sports cars)

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organized

5.2.2 Unorganized

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Hybrid (HEV and PHEV)

5.3.4 Battery-Electric (BEV)

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 0 to 2 Years

5.4.2 3 to 5 Years

5.4.3 6 to 8 Years

5.4.4 9 to 12 Years

5.4.5 More Than 12 Years

5.5 By Price Segment (USD)

5.5.1 Less Than 5,000

5.5.2 5,000 to 9,999

5.5.3 10,000 to 14,999

5.5.4 15,000 to 19,999

5.5.5 20,000 to 29,999

5.5.6 More Than 30,000

5.6 By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Online

5.6.1.1 Digital Classified Portals

5.6.1.2 Pure-play e-Retailers

5.6.1.3 OEM-Certified Online Stores

5.6.2 Offline

5.6.2.1 OEM-Franchised Dealers

5.6.2.2 Multi-brand Independent Dealers

5.6.2.3 Physical Auction Houses

5.7 By Ownership

5.7.1 First-owner Resale

5.7.2 Multi-owner

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Ikman

6.4.2 Riyasewana

6.4.3 AutoLanka

6.4.4 Careka

6.4.5 Autodirect

6.4.6 Patpat

6.4.7 AutoMe

6.4.8 Automachan

6.4.9 OLX

6.4.10 SaleMe

6.4.11 Riyahub

6.4.12 CarShop

6.4.13 GoGo.Sale

6.4.14 Carhub.lk

6.4.15 AutoDeals.lk

6.4.16 CARS24

6.4.17 Automart.lk

6.4.18 DriveOne

6.4.19 Indra Traders

6.4.20 United Automart

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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