MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nigeria Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Nigeria used car market is expected to increase from USD 1.18 billion in 2025 to USD 1.27 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 1.86 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 7.85% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by growing demand for affordable mobility, increased adoption of digital automotive platforms and wider access to vehicle financing.

Digital Platforms Improve Vehicle Discovery and Price-Transparency

Digital marketplaces such as Autochek and Cars45 are transforming how Nigerian consumers find, evaluate and purchase pre-owned vehicles. These platforms use VIN decoding, fraud analytics and remote inspection scheduling to reduce search times and provide buyers with greater confidence. Advanced systems can also identify suspicious traffic through device fingerprints and financial SMS patterns, helping platforms limit fraudulent activity.

Rapid mobile-data adoption is strengthening the online used car sales channel. Buyers can review service histories, obtain loan quotes and schedule vehicle delivery through a single application. Digital platforms also enable compliant dealers to sell inventory more quickly while giving smaller traders affordable access to broader customer networks. These capabilities are expected to support continued growth among online intermediaries and branded dealerships.

Affordable Mobility Supports Consumer Demand

High living costs and restricted access to credit continue to make new vehicles unaffordable for many Nigerian households. As a result, consumers are increasingly choosing budget-friendly used cars, particularly fuel-efficient sedans and compact SUVs with readily available replacement parts and established service networks.

Naira depreciation has increased showroom prices, but diaspora remittances are helping some families purchase near-new imported vehicles with foreign currency support. Financing models designed for ride-hailing drivers are also expanding access beyond salaried borrowers. Revenue-share vehicle loans, micro-leasing products and certified pre-owned programs with warranty protection are creating additional opportunities for consumers who may not qualify for conventional auto financing.

Import Costs and Regulatory Requirements Affect Supply

Higher import duties, port surcharges and regulatory requirements are increasing the landed cost of used vehicles in Nigeria. The transition from Fast-Track processing to Authorised Economic Operator status adds documentation and compliance expenses that may be difficult for smaller importers to absorb.

Enforcement of the 12-year vehicle age limit is also narrowing the available import pool. Dealers are responding by pursuing local refurbishment agreements and certified pre-owned inventory. Meanwhile, rising service fees at Apapa and Tin Can ports are widening the price difference between imported vehicles and domestically reconditioned alternatives. Persistent odometer and VIN tampering remains a market concern despite the increased availability of vehicle inspection applications.

Sedans Lead as SUV and MPV Demand Accelerates

Sedans represented 44.52% of the Nigeria used car market in 2025, supported by competitive pricing, strong parts availability and sustained demand for models such as the Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry. These vehicles remain prominent among imports from the United States and the Middle East.

SUVs and MPVs are projected to record a 9.12% CAGR through 2031. Their higher ride height is well suited to suburban road conditions, while their design and practicality appeal to consumers in Lagos and Abuja. Local assembly by Stallion Group and Globe Motors is making new SUVs more accessible to upper-middle-income households, supporting residual values and more attractive financing terms in the secondary market. Taxi-fleet replacement activity is also increasing the supply of MPVs such as the Toyota Sienna.

Organized Dealers and Online Intermediaries Gain Ground

Unorganized dealerships accounted for 70.49% of used car transactions in 2025. However, online intermediaries and branded showrooms are advancing at a 9.68% CAGR as consumers prioritize verified vehicle histories, financing options, warranties and insurance bundles.

Regulatory developments increasingly favor larger, compliant operators. Authorised Economic Operator certification can accelerate customs clearance, while digital duty-payment records help protect importers from retrospective penalties. Smaller roadside dealers may need to join platform partner programs offering digital storefronts and inventory support to remain competitive as the Nigerian used car market becomes more structured and technology-driven.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Platforms for Vehicle Discovery and Price-Transparency

4.2.2 Growing Middle-Class Demand for Affordable Mobility Solutions

4.2.3 Expansion Of Fintech-Enabled Auto-Loans and Micro-Leasing Products

4.2.4 Diaspora Vehicle Remittances Increasing Supply of Near-New Cars

4.2.5 Ride-Hailing Fleet Renewals Creating a Fast Secondary Market

4.2.6 Proliferation Of State-Run Inspection Centers Improving Buyer Trust

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Hike In Import Duties and Port Surcharges Raising Landed Cost

4.3.2 Chronic Naira Depreciation Inflating Replacement Prices

4.3.3 Battery-Health Uncertainty Curbing Used-EV Uptake

4.3.4 Persistent Odometer and VIN Tampering Despite Inspection Apps

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD Billion)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 SUVs/MPVs

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organised

5.2.2 Unorganised

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Electric

5.3.4 Other Fuels (LPG, CNG, etc.)

5.4 By Sales Channel

5.4.1 Online

5.4.2 Offline

5.5 By Vehicle Age

5.5.1 0-3 Years

5.5.2 4-7 Years

5.5.3 8+ Years

5.6 By Customer Type

5.6.1 Individual

5.6.2 Corporate / Fleet

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Jiji (Cars45)

6.4.2 Autochek Africa

6.4.3 Carmart.ng

6.4.4 OList

6.4.5 Betacar

6.4.6 BuyCars.ng

6.4.7 Naijauto

6.4.8 TokunboCars.ng

6.4.9 CarXus

6.4.10 Spicyauto

6.4.11 NigeriaCarMart

6.4.12 CarLots.ng

6.4.13 CarNaija

6.4.14 Fixit45

6.4.15 ImportDeals.ng

6.4.16 Carima

6.4.17 AutoPlaza Nigeria

6.4.18 Carloha Nigeria

6.4.19 Mitula Cars Nigeria

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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