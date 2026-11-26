MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on micro-fulfilment hubs, automation, IoT-enabled route optimization and energy-efficient natural refrigerants that cut costs and protect product integrity.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Food Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe food cold chain logistics market is estimated to reach USD 81.29 billion in 2026, up from USD 74.70 billion in 2025. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% from 2026 to 2031, reaching USD 124.14 billion by the end of the period. Growth is being supported by expanding omni-channel grocery networks, stricter sustainability requirements, rising demand for temperature-controlled foods and continued investment in refrigerated storage and transportation infrastructure.

The market serves a broad range of product categories, including Frozen Meat & Poultry, Fish & Seafood, Dairy & Ice-cream, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery and Ready Meals & Others. Services include refrigerated storage, refrigerated transportation and Value-Added Services across chilled (0-5 C), frozen (-18-0 C) and ambient temperature environments.

Omni-Channel Grocery Distribution Reshapes European Cold Chains

European grocery retailers are expanding click-and-collect, rapid-delivery and same-day fulfilment services. This shift is replacing reliance on large central warehouses with networks of micro-fulfilment hubs located closer to major urban markets. Cold chain operators are responding with modular facilities that combine frozen, chilled and ambient zones under one roof.

Advanced energy-management systems are helping operators balance refrigeration requirements against changing electricity prices, while robotics are improving pallet handling and shortening order-to-ship cycles. Denmark's adoption of warehouse automation demonstrates how technology can increase throughput without requiring equivalent workforce expansion. Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors are also becoming essential for near real-time temperature monitoring and compliance verification. As distribution networks become more decentralised, third-party logistics providers are using route optimisation and shipment data to protect food quality during last-mile deliveries.

EU Green Deal Supports Natural Refrigerant Adoption

The EU F-gas phasedown is accelerating the replacement of high-GWP refrigerants with ammonia and CO? systems. Although conversion projects require substantial initial investment, upgraded facilities can benefit from lower electricity consumption through regenerative heat recovery, improved insulation and variable-speed compressors.

The ICCEE programme highlights the scale of the opportunity, targeting 118 GWh in annual primary-energy savings and EUR 64 million in related investments. Larger logistics companies are increasingly using green-bond financing to fund modernisation, while smaller operators face greater financial and consolidation pressure as compliance deadlines approach. A shortage of engineers experienced in natural refrigerants is increasing project costs, but it is also encouraging the development of a specialised technical workforce that can strengthen the industry's long-term resilience.

Driver Shortage Raises Refrigerated Transportation Costs

Europe could face 745,000 unfilled truck-driver positions by 2028, representing approximately 17% of required capacity. The challenge is intensified by an ageing workforce, with only 5% of current drivers under the age of 25. Cross-border administrative requirements, specialised licensing and strict rest-period regulations add further complexity for refrigerated transportation providers.

With 426,000 positions already vacant, wages and spot-rate premiums are rising, particularly on temperature-controlled routes. Shippers are booking capacity further in advance to maintain reliable deliveries. Rail is attracting interest as an alternative, but limited availability of cold-capable wagons, refrigerated containers and intermodal power connections is slowing large-scale adoption. Road transportation is therefore expected to remain essential despite sustained cost pressure.

Product Segment Trends

Frozen Meat & Poultry accounted for 31.05% of the Europe food cold chain logistics market in 2025, making it the largest revenue-generating product segment. Ready Meals & Others is projected to record the fastest growth, with an 8.93% CAGR through 2031. Demand is being driven by dual-income households seeking convenient heat-and-eat products that support shorter meal preparation times.

Fish & Seafood continues to benefit from expanding aquaculture output and retailer promotion of omega-3-rich foods. Dairy & Ice-cream demand remains stable, supported by established retail promotions and consistent consumer purchasing patterns. Year-round sourcing strategies for fruits and vegetables are increasing cold chain penetration in categories that were previously seasonal, while ethylene-control technologies are helping preserve freshness during long-haul transportation.

Bakery & Confectionery logistics are also evolving as flash-freezing enables centralised par-bake production to be transported at -18 C and finished at retail or foodservice locations. Plant-based products present additional opportunities because their protein isolates and functional fats can require specialised thermal conditions. Logistics providers that can adapt storage zones and transportation services to these varied requirements are positioned to capture new revenue across Europe's rapidly changing temperature-controlled food supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Europe-wide shift toward omni-channel grocery distribution networks (esp. click-and-collect formats)

4.2.2 Mandatory EU Green Deal targets accelerating adoption of natural refrigerants (NH?, CO?) in food warehouses

4.2.3 Rapid capacity additions in Iberian Peninsula driven by agri-food export growth to Northern Europe

4.2.4 Surge in demand for ultra-low-temperature storage for plant-based meat analogues

4.2.5 Post-Brexit customs friction boosting demand for cross-docking cold hubs near Calais & Rotterdam

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Continental driver shortage inflating refrigerated road freight spot rates

4.3.2 High CAPEX for F-gas phasedown compliance across legacy facilities (EU 517/2014)

4.3.3 Power-price volatility in Germany & Italy squeezing 3PL margins

4.3.4 Limited availability of Class-A refrigerated warehouse sites near Tier-1 ports (Felixstowe, Antwerp, Hamburg)

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory & Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Frozen Meat & Poultry

5.1.2 Fish & Seafood

5.1.3 Dairy & Ice-cream

5.1.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.1.5 Bakery & Confectionery

5.1.6 Ready Meals & Others

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Refrigerated Storage

5.2.2 Refrigerated Transportation

5.2.2.1 Road

5.2.2.2 Rail

5.2.2.3 Sea

5.2.2.4 Air

5.2.3 Value-Added Services

5.3 By Temperature Type

5.3.1 Chilled (0-5 C)

5.3.2 Frozen (-18-0 C)

5.3.3 Ambient

5.4 By Country

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Spain

5.4.6 Netherlands

5.4.7 Nordics

5.4.8 Poland

5.4.9 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

6.4.2 STEF SA

6.4.3 Americold Logistics, LLC (AGRO Merchants Europe)

6.4.4 DHL Supply Chain (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

6.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.4.6 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

6.4.7 Constellation Cold Logistics

6.4.8 DSV

6.4.9 Nagel-Group

6.4.10 Culina Group

6.4.11 Rhenus Logistics

6.4.12 ID Logistics

6.4.13 Dachser SE

6.4.14 Tippmann Group

6.4.15 Bring Frigo (Posten Bring)

6.4.16 Gist Ltd.

6.4.17 DFDS Logistics

6.4.18 Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 Girteka Logistics

6.4.20 Norfrig Logistics A/S*

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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