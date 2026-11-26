MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The inaugural WeAreDevelopers Conference India, co-hosted with Entire, brought more than 5,000 developers, AI builders and tech leaders to the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on 25 and 26 November 2026 to discuss how AI agents are changing the way the world's software gets built.

Bengaluru, INDIA, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI agents will give rise to a new generation of global tech giants, and many of them could come from India. That was the case Thomas Dohmke, Co-founder and CEO of Entire and former CEO of GitHub, made in his opening keynote, calling the shift bigger than the IT revolution that built the country's largest technology companies.







WeAreDevelopers CEO and Co-founder Sead Ahmetovic with Co-founder and Executive Chairman Benjamin Ruschin and Investor Wolfgang Platz

“We're proud to partner on the first WeAreDevelopers in Bengaluru, the perfect place for India's developers to converge,” said Thomas Dohmke, CEO of Entire.“I love India, and the energy at WeAreDevelopers is a manifestation of how vibrant and creative the developer community is here. This week, we deepened our investment, partnering with Sarvam to bring its models to code review on Entire and complete India's sovereign software loop. I've enjoyed every conversation at the event. Can't wait for an even bigger show next year.”

From the first prompt to production

AI has made writing code faster than ever. The hard part now is getting that code into production securely, at scale and with teams that oversee and trust the outcome. The program was built around exactly this shift, with six tracks that follow AI from the first prompt to production: AI-assisted coding, agentic systems in production, languages and architecture, platforms and DevOps, security and trust, and engineering leadership. Across 5 stages, hands-on workshops, a hackathon and a vibrant expo floor, attendees moved from talks and live demos to building with AI agents themselves.

“What impresses me is the responsibility that sits here. Many of the world's largest companies have their core systems built, tested and run by engineers in this country. A large share of the software the world will run on tomorrow is written here. If we want to talk seriously about shipping AI, we have to have this conversation in India, together with the ecosystem here”, says Sead Ahmetovic, CEO of WeAreDevelopers.

Across the stages, leaders from global tech companies and India's enterprise landscape showed how AI is changing their organizations. Anudeep Muttavarapu, Country Head and Managing Director of Motorola Solutions, compared today's AI adoption to factories that swapped steam for electric motors but kept the old layout. He also shared ideas on how to redesign organizational roles and skills for better outcomes. Amith Singhee, Research Director at IBM, explored how teams move from vibe coding to production-ready software. Aditya Dua, Senior Manager Field Services at GitHub, said that the future of software development is a dream team of people and agents, each playing to their strengths. Further speakers came from companies including Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Arm, Atlassian, Booking.com, Red Hat, Slack, Stripe, Dynatrace, Neo4j, Temporal and many more.

The world's developer capital is moving east

For decades, India has powered the world's software. Now it will shape what comes next, as the government has set a clear goal: India is to become one of the world's top three AI powers, not only in using AI, but in creating it. Few countries have the talent to back that up. According to GitHub's Octoverse report, India has the fastest-growing developer community in the world, added more than five million developers in a single year and is on track to become the largest by 2030.

That momentum is what brought WeAreDevelopers to Bengaluru. The future of software is increasingly being built in India, and WeAreDevelopers is where that future comes together. After 15,000+ developers in Berlin and 10,000+ in Silicon Valley, Bengaluru expands the company's presence across Europe, North America and Asia. It brings WeAreDevelopers' global network together in India's tech capital and opens doors for partners worldwide to one of the most dynamic developer ecosystems on the planet. The conference was supported by co-host Entire, as well as IBM, GitHub, Google Cloud, Oracle, LaunchDarkly, and other global tech brands.

“Two days in Bengaluru made one thing clear: India's developers are not waiting for the future of AI, they are building it. The last era of tech was largely designed elsewhere and built in India. The AI era will be designed and built here too. If you want to understand where software is heading, Bengaluru is the place to look," said Benjamin Ruschin, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of WeAreDevelopers.







The first WeAreDevelopers Conference India brought more than 5,000+ attendees to Bengaluru

About WeAreDevelopers

WeAreDevelopers is the global platform for tech talents to advance their careers in the age of AI. Every year, millions of tech professionals use the platform to build skills, share knowledge, and connect with peers and employers. Companies benefit from access to a unique community to strengthen their employer brand, attract talent, and showcase innovative products – online and at industry-leading events in Europe, North America, and India.

Press Inquiries

Christina Schaireiter

press [at] wearedevelopers.com

