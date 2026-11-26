MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on OEM integration, Asia Pacific expansion, self-contained airbag jackets, smart safety technologies and recycled materials amid rising rider safety demand.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Motorcycle Airbag Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle airbag market was valued at US$433.55 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach US$795.82 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.02% from 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by rising motorcycle sales, increasing road accident rates, stricter safety regulations and stronger consumer awareness of protective gear and advanced rider safety systems.

Motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly incorporating airbag technology into vehicle designs, while demand for self-contained airbag jackets and apparel-based systems continues to rise. Greater use of motorcycles for urban mobility, long-distance travel, professional racing and adventure riding is also increasing the need for effective protection in high speed, off-road and challenging riding conditions.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component: The report segments the motorcycle airbag market into Airbag Module, Airbag, Crash Sensor, Airbag ECU and Inflator. Airbag modules account for a leading market share because of their central role in deployment and rider protection. Advances in sensor performance, electronic control systems and inflation technologies, combined with higher regulatory standards, are expected to support continued adoption.

By Coating Type: The market is divided into Neoprene-coated, Silicon-coated and Non-coated products. Neoprene-coated airbags held the largest share, supported by increasing safety requirements and demand for durable, high-performance airbag systems.

By Fabric Type: Nylon led the market, followed by Polyester and other materials. Nylon 6 is widely used because of its durability, flexibility and high-class surface finish. These performance characteristics are expected to sustain demand for nylon motorcycle airbags throughout the forecast period.

By Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) represented the largest distribution channel. Direct integration of motorcycle airbags into new two-wheelers enables manufacturers to provide safety systems as part of the vehicle design. Growth in motorcycle production, particularly across emerging economies, is expected to strengthen demand from OEMs. The Aftermarket segment will also benefit from riders seeking to upgrade protective equipment and airbag-enabled apparel.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held the largest share of the global motorcycle airbag market in 2024. Stricter safety regulations, rising disposable income, demand for premium motorcycles and strong technological infrastructure are contributing to regional growth. Initiatives by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the expansion of professional motorcycle racing are also encouraging the adoption of advanced safety systems. The US remained North America's largest motorcycle airbag market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing regional market. Rapid urbanization, economic development and increasing motorcycle ownership are creating substantial demand for improved rider safety. The popularity of brands including BMW, Honda and Yamaha, combined with cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, is attracting motorcycle airbag suppliers and creating new commercial opportunities. China is also recording strong growth as disposable income, safety concerns and awareness of motorcycle protective gear increase.

Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities

The expanding global motorcycle population is a major driver of the motorcycle airbag market. Urban congestion and demand for efficient personal mobility are supporting two-wheeler sales, while manufacturers are responding by adding advanced safety technologies to their product portfolios. Increasing regulations, higher consumer interest in rider protection and innovation in wearable airbag systems are further improving the market outlook.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML), improved crash detection and integration with motorcycle apparel are expected to shape future product development. Customization and personalization will allow manufacturers to address different riding styles, body types and risk profiles. The growing popularity of adventure motorcycles should also increase demand for premium airbag systems designed for long-distance and off-road use.

Market Challenges

High costs and integration complexity remain key barriers to widespread adoption. Advanced sensors, control units and deployment systems can increase manufacturing expenses, making airbag-equipped motorcycles less accessible to price-sensitive consumers. Software failures associated with sensors, along with weight and design constraints, may also affect system performance and product development.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted vehicle manufacturing, component availability and global supply chains, resulting in lower motorcycle production and weaker demand. Economic uncertainty also reduced consumer spending. As manufacturing activity and mobility recovered, renewed motorcycle sales and greater focus on personal transportation supported the market's return to growth.

Competitive Landscape

The motorcycle airbag market includes established automotive manufacturers, technology companies and specialized safety equipment suppliers. Competition centers on reliability, deployment accuracy, comfort, convenience and integration with motorcycles and riding apparel. Companies are investing in product launches, material innovation and expansion into emerging markets. In June 2024, Autoliv introduced airbags made with 100% recycled polyester, including yarns, fabrics and cushions developed with supply chain partners.

Key market participants include:



Autoliv, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Airvest

Alpinestars

BERING

Clover IT Srl

Dainese SpA

MOTOAIRBAG (D.P.I. Safety)

Furygan

GIMOTO SRL

Klim

RST Limited Ixon.com

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Motorcycle Airbag: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition of Motorcycle Airbag

2.1.2 Benefits of Motorcycle Airbag

2.2 Motorcycle Airbag Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Motorcycle Airbag Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Component

3.1.4 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Coating Type

3.1.5 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Fabric Type

3.1.6 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Channel

3.1.7 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Region

3.2 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Component Analysis

3.2.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Component: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Motorcycle Airbag Module Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Motorcycle Airbag Crash Sensor Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Motorcycle Airbag Inflator Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Motorcycle Airbag ECU Market by Value

3.3 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Coating Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Coating Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Neoprene-coated Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Silicon-coated Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Non-coated Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.4 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Fabric Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Fabric Type: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Nylon Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Polyester Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Other Fabrics Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.5 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Channel Analysis

3.5.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market by Channel: An Overview

3.5.2 Global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

3.5.3 Global Aftermarket Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Overview

4.1.2 North America Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Motorcycle Airbag Market by Region

4.1.4 The US Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.1.6 Mexico Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.2 Europe Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Motorcycle Airbag Market by Region

4.2.4 Germany Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.2.5 UK Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.2.6 France Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.2.7 Italy Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.2.8 Rest of Europe Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Motorcycle Airbag Market by Region

4.3.4 China Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.3.5 Japan Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.3.6 India Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.3.7 South Korea Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Motorcycle Airbag Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World Motorcycle Airbag Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Motorcycle Airbag Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Scenario

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Motorcycle Sales

6.1.2 Rise in Road Accidents

6.1.3 Growing Awareness from Customers for Protective Gears

6.1.4 Rising Emphasis on Rider Safety

6.1.5 Increasing Safety Regulations

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost and Complexity of Integration

6.2.2 Software Failures Associated with Sensors

6.2.3 Weight and Design Constraints

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Adventure Motorcycles

6.3.3 Development of self-contained Airbag Jackets

6.3.4 Advancements in Technology

6.3.5 Integration with Motorcycle Apparel

6.3.6 Customization and Personalization of Airbag Systems

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Motorcycle Airbag Market Players: Recent Developments

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Autoliv, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Sales by product

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 Airvest

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.4 Alpinestars

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.5 BERING

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.6 Clover IT Srl

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.7 Dainese SpA

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.8 MOTOAIRBAG (D.P.I. Safety)

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.9 Furygan

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.10 GIMOTO SRL

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.11 Klim

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 RST Limited

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.13 Ixon.com

8.13.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [77]

Companies Featured



Autoliv, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Airvest

Alpinestars

BERING

Clover IT Srl

Dainese SpA

MOTOAIRBAG (D.P.I. Safety)

Furygan

GIMOTO SRL

Klim

RST Limited Ixon.com

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