MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hiking Gear And Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global hiking gear and equipment market is projected to grow from USD 86.02 billion in 2025 to USD 91.45 billion in 2026, reaching USD 124.18 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.31% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising participation in outdoor recreation, expanding adventure tourism, material innovation, and increasing demand for lightweight, multi-functional products.

Lightweight and Multi-functional Hiking Gear Drives Product Innovation

Consumer demand is shifting toward hiking gear that delivers higher performance with less weight. Advances in polyester, nylon, moisture-wicking fabrics, and temperature-regulating technologies are enabling manufacturers to reduce product weight by 30-40% without compromising durability. These improvements are influencing the development of hiking apparel, footwear, backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories.

Outdoor enthusiasts are also seeking versatile products that can serve multiple purposes. Convertible apparel, modular backpacks, and adaptable equipment are gaining popularity among consumers who value convenience and efficient packing. Brands that establish partnerships with specialized textile manufacturers can benefit from access to advanced materials, stronger supply chains, and differentiated product offerings.

Adventure Tourism and Eco-tourism Support Global Market Growth

The expansion of adventure tourism is creating sustained demand for hiking equipment, particularly in emerging economies. Rising disposable incomes and growing interest in experience-based travel are encouraging more consumers to participate in hiking, trekking, and outdoor excursions. Adventure Travel Trade Association data indicates a median cost of USD 2,813 for 8-night adventure trips, with 75% of spending directed to local suppliers. This local economic activity supports tour operators, retailers, accommodation providers, and hiking gear sales.

Government-backed outdoor recreation and eco-tourism programs are also widening the market beyond traditional regions. China's outdoor sports development plan targeted a market value of 3 trillion yuan by 2025, demonstrating the scale of public investment in recreational infrastructure. Hiking and trekking remain leading adventure activities, while strong profitability expectations among tour operators reinforce confidence in the sector.

Consumers in developing markets often favor value-oriented gear combinations rather than premium individual products. Manufacturers are responding with accessible bundles, regional pricing strategies, and product portfolios tailored to local climates and terrain. Geographic diversification also helps companies balance seasonal fluctuations between the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere.

High-performance Material Costs Create Market Challenges

Raw material price volatility continues to pressure hiking gear manufacturers. In 2024, synthetic fabric costs experienced fluctuations of 15-20% due to petroleum price movements, transportation expenses, and supply chain disruptions. Premium equipment manufacturers are particularly exposed because high-performance materials carry higher costs and may be more sensitive to limited availability.

To manage these pressures, manufacturers are adopting dynamic pricing, improving inventory planning, diversifying suppliers, and using hedging strategies. Some companies are also pursuing vertical integration to gain greater control over product quality, material availability, and supply chain economics. However, these measures can increase operational complexity and reduce flexibility.

Additional factors shaping the hiking equipment market include:



Technological innovation in materials and design

Expansion of sustainable practices focused on ethical sourcing and production Counterfeit and low-quality imports that can weaken consumer trust and brand value

Hiking Apparel Leads Product Demand

Hiking apparel accounted for a leading 25.72% market share in 2025. Its position is supported by frequent replacement cycles, technical innovation, and crossover demand from consumers who wear outdoor-inspired clothing in urban settings. This broader appeal is expanding sales beyond traditional outdoor specialty stores.

Navigation and safety devices represent the fastest-growing product category, with a projected CAGR of 7.02% through 2031. Demand is increasing as hikers place greater emphasis on emergency preparedness, location tracking, and technology-supported risk management. Backpacks remain essential, while hiking footwear benefits from biomechanical design improvements and products developed for specialized terrain.

Hydration gear is gaining momentum as health awareness increases and filtration and temperature-control technologies improve. Trekking poles, headlamps, multi-tools, and other accessories also provide opportunities for material innovation and smart technology integration. Tents and sleeping bags face pressure from lightweight alternatives and rental services, particularly among younger consumers who prioritize access and experiences over ownership.

Regional Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Outlook

North America generated 42.88% of global market revenue in 2024, supported by extensive trail networks, high outdoor participation, and strong discretionary spending. A USD 2 billion USDA allocation for recreation is expected to improve trail accessibility and maintenance while supporting local economies. U.S. outdoor participation reached 168.1 million people in 2024, sustaining demand across specialty retailers and online channels. Canada contributes demand for cold-weather products, while Mexico supports sales through adventure tourism destinations.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional CAGR of 8.04% through 2031. More than 400 million people in China participate in outdoor sports, driving demand for mid-tier apparel, footwear, and hydration products. Consumers in Japan and South Korea show strong interest in premium ultralight equipment, while rising incomes in India and Southeast Asia support demand for value bundles. Regional manufacturing capabilities provide cost advantages but also intensify competition from domestic brands.

Europe's market is strongly influenced by sustainability, recycled materials, ethical sourcing, and bluesign certification. Alpine and Nordic hiking traditions support year-round demand for footwear and layered apparel. South America, the Middle East and Africa remain smaller markets but offer emerging opportunities as trail infrastructure, tourism investment, and outdoor participation continue to develop.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Multi-functional lightweight materials

4.2.2 Boom in adventure tourism and government-backed eco-tourism initiatives worldwide

4.2.3 Technological Innovation in Materials and Design

4.2.4 Expansion of sustainable practices by brands focusing on ethical sourcing and production

4.2.5 Wearable tech and smart safety features

4.2.6 Public-sector investments in trail infrastructure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Counterfeit and low-quality imports eroding brand value

4.3.2 Volatility in high-performance material costs

4.3.3 Seasonal demand fluctuations

4.3.4 Safety concerns and risk aversion

4.4 Governing Bodies Analysis

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Backpacks

5.1.2 Hiking Footwear

5.1.3 Hiking Apparel

5.1.4 Tents and Sleeping Bags

5.1.5 Navigation and Safety Devices

5.1.6 Hydration Gear

5.1.7 Other Accessories

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Men

5.2.2 Women

5.2.3 Kids

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline

5.3.2 Online

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Italy

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Netherlands

5.4.2.7 Poland

5.4.2.8 Belgium

5.4.2.9 Sweden

5.4.2.10 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Indonesia

5.4.3.6 South Korea

5.4.3.7 Thailand

5.4.3.8 Singapore

5.4.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Colombia

5.4.4.4 Chile

5.4.4.5 Peru

5.4.4.6 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.4 Nigeria

5.4.5.5 Egypt

5.4.5.6 Morocco

5.4.5.7 Turkey

5.4.5.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 The North Face

6.4.2 Columbia Sportswear

6.4.3 Arc'teryx

6.4.4 Patagonia

6.4.5 Black Diamond Equipment

6.4.6 Osprey Packs

6.4.7 Deuter Sport

6.4.8 Mammut Sports Group

6.4.9 MSR (Cascade Designs)

6.4.10 REI Co-op

6.4.11 Salomon

6.4.12 La Sportiva

6.4.13 KEEN Footwear

6.4.14 Merrell (Wolverine World Wide)

6.4.15 Scarpa

6.4.16 Helly Hansen

6.4.17 Gregory Mountain Products

6.4.18 Montbell

6.4.19 Fjallraven

6.4.20 Outdoor Research

6.4.21 Mountain Hardwear

6.4.22 Sea to Summit

6.4.23 Gossamer Gear

6.4.24 Hyperlite Mountain Gear

6.4.25 Decathlon

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

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