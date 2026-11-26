MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agentic AI In Legal And Regulatory Tech - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The agentic AI in legal and regulatory tech market is projected to grow from USD 103.4 million in 2025 to USD 134.41 million in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 478.39 million, registering a 28.91% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being driven by mainstream generative AI adoption, rising outside-counsel costs, expanding compliance requirements, and demand for faster legal research, contract review, eDiscovery, and regulatory monitoring.

Generative AI Adoption Accelerates Across Legal Workflows

Legal organizations are moving beyond experimental AI projects and integrating production-grade systems into daily workflows. Corporate Legal Operations Consortium data indicate that 52% of corporate legal teams had production-grade generative AI systems in 2025, more than double the previous year's level. In addition, 85% had established internal AI committees to oversee governance and policy, signaling the transition from one-off pilots to permanent technology programs and dedicated budgets.

Thomson Reuters reported that 40% of legal professionals use generative AI, while 53% expect to introduce fully autonomous agents within 12 months. Large-language-model agents require relatively little custom coding, allowing mid-market law firms and corporate legal departments to access capabilities previously concentrated among the largest organizations.

Cost Pressures Support Investment in Legal AI Automation

Rising outside-counsel fees are encouraging corporate legal departments to expand internal capabilities and automate lower-complexity work. Thomson Reuters recorded an 8.3% blended-rate increase for outside counsel in 2024. In response, legal operations teams are adopting AI-driven intake, review, research, and triage tools to reduce external spending and improve response times.

One 500-attorney firm reduced intake time from 48 hours to five minutes after implementing AI-supported triage. The deployment lowered the number of partner hours required while improving responsiveness. Technology proficiency is also becoming an important workforce consideration, connecting AI investment with employee retention, operational efficiency, and legal service delivery.

Data Privacy and Attorney-Client Privilege Remain Key Challenges

Privacy, confidentiality, and privilege concerns continue to influence deployment decisions. A February 2026 ruling in US v. Heppner found that using consumer chatbots without contractual protections waived attorney-client privilege. The decision accelerated demand for enterprise-grade platforms offering zero-retain data handling, regional data residency, and SOC 2 Type II attestations.

Forty-seven state bars now require written client consent before confidential information is processed through AI tools. General counsel in highly regulated industries, particularly healthcare and financial services, may delay implementation until vendors offer suitable on-premises or hybrid deployment options. Hallucination risks and attorneys' ethical-competence obligations also reinforce the need for human oversight, documented controls, and audit-ready AI governance.

eDiscovery and Document Review Lead Application Demand

eDiscovery and document review agents held 34.89% of the agentic AI in legal and regulatory tech market in 2025. Their leading position reflects the potential to reduce discovery expenses, which can exceed USD 1 million per matter. Relativity's aiR for Review achieved 90% accuracy in privilege classification and cut human review hours by half.

Litigation outcome prediction agents represent a smaller segment but are forecast to expand at a 30.11% CAGR through 2031. Law firms are increasingly using predictive analytics to establish data-backed settlement ranges, evaluate venues, and develop litigation strategies. Lex Machina's judge analytics module is used by 60% of AmLaw 200 practices.

Contract lifecycle management agents are also gaining traction as corporate legal departments seek to shorten negotiation cycles and improve contract visibility. Ironclad's USD 150 million Series F funding highlights continued investment in this area. Compliance intelligence and IP-management agents are seeing additional demand from businesses managing complex regulatory duties or extensive patent portfolios.

Cloud Platforms Retain the Largest Deployment Share

Cloud platforms generated 61.89% of market revenue in 2025 as buyers favored subscription pricing, simplified implementation, and continuous model upgrades. Market development remains closely linked to hyperscaler GPU capacity and the availability of secure enterprise infrastructure.

Edge and embedded deployments are projected to grow at a 29.71% CAGR because sensitive information associated with cross-border M&A, litigation, and regulated transactions may need to remain within organizational firewalls. Hybrid architectures allow routine workloads to run in the cloud while confidential information is processed on-premises. However, these environments can create additional integration and API costs.

Large AmLaw firms with established document systems often select on-premises clusters that can connect with existing records and security controls. Practice-management providers are also embedding lightweight large-language models into their platforms, enabling smaller firms to access agentic AI capabilities without managing multiple systems.

Regional Market Outlook

North America accounted for 41.89% of global market revenue in 2025. AmLaw 100 firms and Fortune 500 legal departments are supporting regional demand through broad deployments of contract lifecycle, eDiscovery, and compliance agents. Canadian law firms are adopting eDiscovery technology to remain competitive with U.S. practices, while adoption in Mexico is concentrated among multinational subsidiaries managing United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement requirements.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth, with a 29.91% CAGR through 2031. China's Smart Courts process more than 30 million cases annually with support from AI case-routing and sentencing systems. Japan is piloting AI-enabled contract review, while India's digital court initiatives are increasing demand for cost-effective legal research agents. Singapore's Smart Nation strategy and South Korea's regulatory requirements in finance and semiconductors provide further momentum.

Europe is benefiting from GDPR enforcement, cross-border M&A activity, and preparations for the EU AI Act. London-based Magic Circle firms are adopting orchestration platforms for multi-jurisdictional due diligence, while German practices are focusing on AI compliance audits. French start-ups are developing contract negotiation agents suited to civil-law systems. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are advancing sovereign-AI initiatives for compliance and dispute resolution, while African adoption remains concentrated in South Africa and Egypt.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerating Mainstream Adoption of GenAI Tools Within Legal Workflows

4.2.2 Cost-Reduction Imperatives Amid Rising Outside-Counsel Fees

4.2.3 Cloud-First Digital-Transformation Initiatives Across Legal Operations

4.2.4 Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny Demanding Audit-Ready Compliance Automation

4.2.5 Under-Served Demand for Multi-Agent Orchestration in Cross-Border Matters

4.2.6 Emerging VC-Backed Point Solutions Targeting Niche Litigation Tasks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-Privacy and Privilege Concerns Over Cloud-Hosted LLM Inference

4.3.2 Hallucination Liability and Ethical-Competence Obligations for Attorneys

4.3.3 Fragmented Legacy Systems Limiting Seamless AI Integration

4.3.4 Under-Reported Shortage of Legal-Domain AI Talent for Model Fine-Tuning

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Contract Lifecycle Management Agents

5.1.2 eDiscovery and Document Review Agents

5.1.3 Legal Research and Analytics Agents

5.1.4 Compliance and Regulatory Intelligence Agents

5.1.5 Litigation Outcome Prediction Agents

5.1.6 IP-Management Agents

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud-based

5.2.2 On-premises

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.2.4 Edge / Embedded

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Law Firms

5.3.2 Corporate Legal Departments

5.3.3 Financial-Services Compliance Units

5.3.4 Government and Regulatory Bodies

5.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.6 Insurance

5.3.7 Technology and Telecom

5.4 By Core Technology

5.4.1 Machine-Learning and Predictive Models

5.4.2 Rule-based Expert Systems

5.4.3 Large-Language-Model (GenAI) Agents

5.4.4 Multi-agent Orchestration Platforms

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Thomson Reuters Corporation

6.4.2 RELX PLC

6.4.3 LexisNexis Legal & Professional

6.4.4 Harvey AI Inc.

6.4.5 Ironclad Inc.

6.4.6 Luminance Technologies Ltd.

6.4.7 Casetext Inc.

6.4.8 Everlaw Inc.

6.4.9 DISCO Inc.

6.4.10 Relativity ODA LLC

6.4.11 Icertis Inc.

6.4.12 ContractPod Technologies Ltd.

6.4.13 Kira Systems Inc.

6.4.14 Exterro Inc.

6.4.15 Reveal-Brainspace Inc.

6.4.16 Evisort Inc.

6.4.17 SirionLabs Pte. Ltd.

6.4.18 LinkSquares Inc.

6.4.19 SpotDraft Inc.

6.4.20 Onit Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900