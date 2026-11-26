MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Irvine real estate company has fully funded two orphanages through Angel House and aims to fund seven in total.

Irvine, CA, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Home Buyers, a real estate investment company based in Irvine, California, has begun funding a third orphanage in India through its partnership with Angel House. The company has worked with Angel House for two years and has fully funded two orphanages. With funding for the third now underway, OC Home Buyers says its goal is to fund seven in total.







OC Home Buyers owners at Angel House

Earlier this year, representatives of OC Home Buyers traveled to India to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first orphanage the company funded. The ceremony marked the opening of that home. The trip gave the company's representatives a chance to see the first completed home and take part in its opening.

Angel House, a program of Rescue International based in San Clemente, California, builds family-style homes for orphaned and vulnerable children. India is the nonprofit's primary area of operation. It also operates homes in Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. Each home provides children with housing, three meals a day, clean clothing and an education. Each site also has a clean water well. Angel House recruits and trains house parents to provide daily care and supports children's schooling through age 18.

Taylor Looney, co-owner and spokesperson for OC Home Buyers, said "Children have always had a special place in my heart. I became a teacher because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children, and that desire has never changed. At OC Home Buyers, our purpose is to Build Better Lives, and Angel House allows us to live out that purpose beyond real estate. By dedicating a percentage of our profits to orphaned children, we have the opportunity to give some of the most vulnerable children a home, hope, and a brighter future. The more we grow, the more we can give. To us, that is what makes success truly meaningful."

The third home is the next step toward the company's seven-home funding goal. OC Home Buyers says it may continue supporting additional homes after reaching that goal, depending on available resources and opportunities to work with Angel House.

Angel House began its work in 2010, when its first home opened for 50 children. The nonprofit says it has since built more than 400 homes. Its sponsorship program allows donors to fund individual homes. Angel House hires workers from the local communities where it builds. The organization trains house parents in leadership, safety and parenting before they take responsibility for day-to-day care. The sponsor provides the funding for a home, and Angel House coordinates the local construction and staffing.

About OC Home Buyers

OC Home Buyers is an Irvine-based real estate investment company that buys residential properties directly from homeowners across Orange County, California. Its service area includes Laguna Niguel, Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Mission Viejo, and Huntington Beach. The company has operated since 2015. It buys homes as-is and works with sellers to set a closing date based on their circumstances.







Angel House Ribbon Cutting

About OC Home Buyers

OC Home Buyers is a real estate investment company based in Irvine, California. The company buys homes directly from owners for cash across Orange County, including Laguna Niguel, Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Mission Viejo, and Huntington Beach. Homeowners can sell their property as-is, skip repairs and showings, and choose a closing date that works for them.

Press Inquiries

Taylor Looney

heather [at] looneyrealestate.com

949-288-4767



1350 Reynolds Ave #111, Irvine, CA 92614